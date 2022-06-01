Cole-Frieman & Mallon has hired Alex Yastremski to lead its Digital Asset Practice.
SAN FRANCISCO, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cole-Frieman & Mallon LLP ("CFM"), a boutique investment management law firm focusing on the digital asset space, has hired Alex Yastremski as a Partner to lead its Digital Asset Practice. Mr. Yastremski is a digital asset industry veteran with significant experience helping large and small companies with their go-to-market strategies. His practice is focused on start-ups through emerging growth companies, venture capital financings, equity issuances (including Web3 platforms and token launches), and other regulatory matters related to blockchain-related businesses. Prior to joining CFM, Alex served as Co-Chair of the Blockchain and Digital Currency Task Force of a large law firm and was General Counsel of DASAN Zhone Solutions and BitFury Group Ltd.
"We are obviously excited to expand the core CFM investment management practice with the addition of specific digital asset equity and financing practice," said CFM Co-Founder and Co-Managing Partner Bart Mallon. "Alex has strong and varied experience with private companies, financial sponsors, investors, and entrepreneurs dealing with novel legal issues. His skill set is a perfect match for the needs of many CFM clients."
Alex's arrival comes at a time of notable growth for CFM. The CFM team includes over 35 professionals, serving over 1,500 clients and launching over 250 private funds per year, predominately in the digital asset space. The addition of Mr. Yastremski also highlights the expansion of the firm's corporate and finance capabilities and showcases the growth of the firm.
Karl Cole-Frieman, also a CFM Co-Founder and Co-Managing Partner, added, "We could not be more delighted to have Alex join our many talented professionals. Our pioneering and best-in-class work with non-traditional asset classes, notably our work with cryptocurrency fund managers, continues to be our firm's core strength."
About: Cole-Frieman & Mallon LLP is an investment management law firm known for providing innovative and collaborative legal solutions to clients with complex financial needs in both the traditional and digital asset spaces. Headquartered in San Francisco, CFM services a wide variety of groups, from start-up investment managers to multi-billion-dollar firms. The firm provides a full suite of legal services including: formation of hedge funds, private equity funds, and venture capital funds; adviser compliance and registration; counterparty documentation; equity financings and token offerings; SEC, CFTC, NFA and FINRA matters; seed deals; hedge fund due diligence; employment and compensation matters; and, routine business matters. The firm also publishes the prominent Hedge Fund Law Blog, focusing on legal issues that impact the hedge fund community. For more information, please add us on LinkedIn and visit us at colefrieman.com.
