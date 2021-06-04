SAN FRANCISCO, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cole-Frieman & Mallon today announced three promotions on its team. The promotions recognize team members that have supported Cole-Frieman & Mallon's values and growth and highlight the talent, acumen, and expertise available to the Firm's clients.
"The Firm continues to expand to meet the extraordinary demand for our services. We handled over 150 fund launches last year, and this year we expect even more growth," said Karl Cole-Frieman.
The three promotions announced today include:
- Tony Wise from Senior Associate to Counsel
- Kevin Towler from Associate to Senior Associate
- Dominic Althoff from Associate to Senior Associate
"Tony, Kevin, and Dominic have all been essential contributors to the firm's growth. The firm has continued to expand into new areas of both the traditional and digital asset management spaces. We are excited that we have their expertise to help our clients explore and innovate within these areas," said Bart Mallon.
"Each team member has contributed to the Firm's success by taking a leading role in many of the Firm's client engagements. In addition to providing innovative and collaborative service for our clients, we remain dedicated to creating inclusivity by promoting from within and advancing the careers of our lawyers," Cole-Frieman added. "Additionally, we could not be more delighted to have so many talented professionals supporting our firm."
About Cole-Frieman & Mallon: Cole-Frieman & Mallon LLP is one of the top investment management law firms in the United States, known for providing top-tier, innovative, and collaborative legal solutions for complex financial services matters. Headquartered in San Francisco, Cole-Frieman & Mallon LLP services both start-up investment managers and multi-billion-dollar firms. The Firm provides a full suite of legal services to the investment management community, including hedge fund, private equity fund, venture capital fund, mutual fund formation, adviser registration, counterparty documentation, SEC, CFTC, NFA and FINRA matters, seed deals, hedge fund due diligence, employment and compensation matters, and routine business matters. The Firm also publishes the prominent Hedge Fund Law Blog, which focuses on legal issues that impact the hedge fund community. For more information, please add us on LinkedIn and visit us at colefrieman.com.
