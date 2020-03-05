SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cole Haan is excited to announce the opening of its first GRANDSHØP in the United States at Westfield Valley Fair shopping mall. Located in the heart of Silicon Valley, Cole Haan's GRANDSHØP is part of Westfield's expansion of the existing center, re-imagining the future of retail together.
Centered around human connection and enabled by technology, the space is strategically designed to be modular and mobile, creating a fully immersive customer experience similar to a live/work loft. This GRANDSHØP store at Westfield Valley Fair will appeal to its local young, urban professional that seeks form and functionality in every part of their day. The store will feature Near-Field Communication technology that empowers the customer to enjoy a seamless retail experience, with the ability to "tap to" find out whether the store has their size in stock, see more product details and reviews on Cole Haan's website or purchase and ship styles directly to their preferred destination.
In this new 940 square foot concept store, Cole Haan prioritizes its ZERØGRAND innovation combining craft, style and engineering to create thoughtfully designed lifestyle products from categories including footwear, outerwear, bags and accessories. The GRANDSHØP celebrates Cole Haan's icons, classic dress wear styles that the brand has revolutionized, and the latest ZERØGRAND silhouettes that set Cole Haan apart.
"Cole Haan continues to build a revolutionary collection of lifestyle products for a culture on the move," said David Maddocks, Chief Marketing Officer & GM Business Development at Cole Haan. "This first GRANDSHØP was designed for the young, extraordinary pioneers of Silicon Valley whose lives reflect their personal and professional passions and who work to disrupt the status quo."
The GRANDSHØP is where technology and style intersect, proven clear with its offering of the latest and most innovative technologies from Cole Haan's Spring collections. The store carries the Men's ØriginalGrand Ultra collection, men's dress footwear with next-level technology that delivers instant fit, superior comfort and an ultra-lightweight construction. Additionally, Cole Haan's Women's Grand Ambition footwear and handbags are showcased, along with GrandPrø Rally Sneakers and accessories from ZERØGRAND lifestyle categories.
Located on Floor 1 at 2855 Stevens Creek Boulevard, Santa Clara, CA 95050. Hours of operation will be from Monday - Saturday 10:00AM - 9:30PM and Sunday 11:00AM - 7:00PM; phone number: (669) 342-0904. Visit ColeHaan.com to learn more.
About Cole Haan
Cole Haan is a global performance lifestyle brand serving always-connected, active professionals with innovative footwear and lifestyle accessories. The company pioneered new categories of lifestyle footwear and accessories our customers wear from work-to-workout-to-weekend, building upon the Cole Haan brand's 90-year heritage by infusing our products with time-honored craftsmanship with modern innovation. Our mission is to inspire our customers to live extraordinary lives.
For more information, contact
Kimry Blackwelder
Senior Director, Public Relations
kimry.blackwelder@colehaan.com