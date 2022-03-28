Cole Jaeschke returns to Fort Dodge and joins Central Financial Group. Central Financial Group has locations in Fort Dodge, Algona, and Johnston providing quality insurance, investment, and financial planning strategies to individuals, families, and business owners.
FORT DODGE, Iowa, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cole Jaeschke has joined the Central Financial Group (CFG) Fort Dodge office. Jaeschke has more than six years of industry experience and a passion for helping individuals, families, and businesses develop financial plans.
"I'm excited to be a part of the growing team at CFG. They are doing great things in the community and helping people reach their goals," said Jaeschke. "This is a move back home for my wife and me. We are thrilled to be back in Fort Dodge."
Jaeschke spent five years as an advisor with Edward Jones in Jefferson and a year with Principal Financial Group in Fort Dodge. He has his Series 7 and 66 securities licenses and has his life, health, and accident insurance licenses.
"Cole's energy and passion for helping people is contagious," said CFG Managing Partner Kole Petersen. "He has extensive experience in helping families build financial plans, assisting entrepreneurs and business owners with financial strategies, and helping families pass on their wealth through legacy planning."
Jaeschke grew up in Callender and is a Prairie Valley High School graduate. He was a standout quarterback at Upper Iowa University and was invited to NFL team tryouts and attended Rookie Camp with the Carolina Panthers.
Cole enjoys golf, cheering on his Pittsburg Steelers during the football season and traveling with his family. His wife, Chelsie, grew up in Fort Dodge. They have two children; Cael, age 5, and six-month-old Canton.
Central Financial Group has locations in Algona, Fort Dodge and Johnston providing quality insurance, investment, and financial planning strategies to individuals, families, and business owners across Iowa and beyond. You can find out more at http://www.centralfinancialgroup.com or http://www.cfgfortdodge.com and by calling 515-955-0607. Follow along on Facebook, and LinkedIn.
