PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Collins, in partnership with RenewWest, announced today a transformational new joint endeavor, the Collins-Modoc Reforestation Project. Over two million trees will be planted on approximately 10,000 acres of the Modoc Plateau in northern California, making it the largest single-site carbon-focused reforestation project in U.S. history. The site was first damaged by the 2012 Barry Point Fire, which burned 92,977 acres across federal, state, and private lands and has failed to recover.
The new partnership between Collins, a leader in FSC-certified well-managed forestry, and RenewWest, the only company exclusively focused on western carbon projects, showcases the shared interest in using forests to capture atmospheric carbon and meet landowner needs.
"As we have evaluated carbon opportunities over the years, we lacked a way to leverage these markets to help us invest in fire restoration and reforestation," said Galen Smith, Project Manager for Collins. "RenewWest was the first potential partner to jump at the opportunity to develop a long-term reforestation carbon project with us. Their commitment to landscape restoration is impressive, and this partnership will allow us to finish the process of coming back from the Barry Point Fire."
Over the lifespan of the project, the Collins-Modoc Reforestation Project is expected to recreate a working, sustainable forest and carbon sink, capturing and sequestering several hundred thousand metric tons of carbon dioxide while simultaneously allowing for sustainable timber harvests. The project is imperative to the health of the local economy and will also create recreational opportunities.
"When we first met with representatives of Collins in 2018, we were immediately impressed by their commitment to employees and the landscapes they manage," said Mike Smith, Co-Founder and Managing Partner for RenewWest. "We're excited about the future of working with this ethical company in developing a new nature-based solution to capturing atmospheric carbon." Fellow Co-Founder John Cleland adds, "The two-year process bringing this project to fruition has been challenging, yet incredibly rewarding and we could not be happier with the partnership we have created."
Prior to the fire, the property had a mosaic of meadows, riparian woodlands, aspen groves, and pine stands. As a headwater for the Klamath and Sacramento Rivers, the replanting activity will help to restore these important terrestrial ecosystems, as well as reduce erosion, increase aquifer recharge, and create and support habitat along the Pacific Flyway.
The exploration of carbon values was enabled by RenewWest's strategic partnership with Coalitions & Collaboratives Inc., a not-for-profit leader working on wildfire preparation and response and its intersection with western forests and watersheds. Financial support for this exploration was partially provided by funds from the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation, as administered by The Nature Conservancy. Significant project funds were provided by the California Climate Investments program and administered by the California Department of Forestry and Fire.
The Collins Modoc Reforestation Project is part of California Climate Investments, a statewide program that puts billions of Cap-and-Trade dollars to work reducing GHG emissions, strengthening the economy, and improving public health and the environment– particularly in disadvantaged communities. The Cap-and-Trade program also creates a financial incentive for industries to invest in clean technologies and develop innovative ways to reduce pollution. California Climate Investments projects include affordable housing, renewable energy, public transportation, zero-emission vehicles, environmental restoration, more sustainable agriculture, recycling, and much more. At least 35 percent of these investments are located within and benefiting residents of disadvantaged communities, low-income communities, and low-income households across California. For more information, visit the California Climate Investments website at: www.caclimateinvestments.ca.gov. Funding for this project provided by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection as part of the California Climate Investments Program.