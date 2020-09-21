CollPlant and United Therapeutics Announce Exercise of Option that will Expand their Collaboration to Include 3D Bioprinting of Human Kidneys for Transplant

Expanded collaboration combines CollPlant's proprietary BioInk that is based on its recombinant human collagen (rhCollagen) technology and United Therapeutics' regenerative medicine and organ manufacturing capabilities Collaboration aims to help reduce global organ shortages of kidney transplants and potentially save lives of millions of patients on kidney waiting lists Kidneys are added to the initial collaboration focused on 3D bioprinting of lung transplants, which remains ongoing