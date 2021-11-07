BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Burnham Law, one of Colorado's fastest growing law firms, welcomes Phil McCarthy to its service team as a mindset and leadership coach for both clients and attorneys.

McCarthy, a well-known figure in Colorado's sports and entrepreneurship landscape – including a current post as an adjunct professor at Daniels School of Business and serving on the advisory board for entrepreneurship at Denver University, is an experienced leadership, motivation and team performance coach.

"Phil will help firm leadership grow as leaders, support our attorneys in championing client goals while improving their own quality of life, and assist clients to navigate their way through adversity and move forward with strength and motivation," said founding partner Todd Burnham, known for building progressive business principles into the law firm's DNA.

"I believe this is the future of law firms - a full spectrum of services aimed at helping the whole person get through the event and get better for going through it."

Echoing the sentiment, McCarthy comments, "Introducing this role within Burnham Law is another reminder that this is not your typical law firm. This is a group of elite legal professionals who care about their clients, their culture, and the overall health and success of all who come in contact with them. We are raising the bar for what people should expect from the law firms they choose to represent them."

Burnham Law: Burnham Law is one of Colorado's leading law firms with offices in Boulder, Denver (Cherry Creek & Greenwood Village), Colorado Springs, and Fort Collins. Focused on divorce, custody, injury, criminal defense, and business litigation the firm's attorneys are consistently recognized as among Colorado's top litigators including most recently seven spots on the SuperLawyers' lists.

Media Contact

Sarah Doroff, Burnham Law, 303.990.5308, sarah@burnhamlaw.com

 

SOURCE Burnham Law

