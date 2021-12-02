ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Full-service trade show exhibit agency, ColorCraft, has relocated their Orlando headquarters to better serve a rapidly growing client base. ColorCraft's new facility is located at 170 Sunport Lane in Orlando, accessible off of West Sand Lake Road, with high visibility off of the Martin Anderson Beachline Expressway. ColorCraft was previously located at 1075 Gills Drive, near the Florida Mall.
"We are tremendously excited to continue operations in our new facility, and it is a move that we have been considering for quite some time now" explained Doug Hughes, ColorCraft President. "The building is able to accommodate our growing team, allows for work on more projects simultaneously, and provides an increased manufacturing and fabrication capacity" Hughes added.
The move comes after a successful year of the trade show industry rebounding from pandemic lockdowns and travel restrictions. The new ColorCraft headquarters is located five miles from Orlando International Airport (MCO), facilitating meetings with clients traveling to the area for trade shows. The new facility also allows for expansion of ColorCraft's state-of-the-art custom fabrication shop, featuring multiple CNC machines and increased production capacity.
"We were approaching operational capacity at our previous location, while the industry continued to rapidly regain traction. The new space allows our creative and fabrication teams to collaborate more openly and effectively than ever before, and we're ready to take on projects of all scopes" commented Davis Hughes, ColorCraft VP of Sales.
About ColorCraft:
ColorCraft is a full-service exhibit agency, driven by over 30 years of experience in the trade show industry. ColorCraft maintains facilities in Orlando, Chicago, and Las Vegas, facilitating on-site support in these three major trade show destinations. ColorCraft offers 3D Design & Custom Fabrication/Rentals for Trade Show Booths, Corporate Interiors, Themed Environments, and Mobile Marketing Campaign services, with a portfolio including several Fortune 500 companies.
