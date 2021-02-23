WESTBOROUGH, Mass., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Columbia Tech, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Coghlin Companies Inc., is proud to announce a strategic sponsorship in support of the Saint John's High School Robotics Program. This powerful collaboration will provide equipment, education, financial assistance, and mentorship opportunities for students actively involved in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) disciplines.
Through this arrangement, several Coghlin Companies key technical associates will have the opportunity to mentor highly motivated and skilled students from Saint John's, providing "real-world" insights through hands-on learning and creative internship opportunities. It will also help cover the purchase of equipment, materials, competition registrations, and some financial assistance to qualifying students.
"As a St. John's alumnus, it's both exciting and personally rewarding to have this opportunity to play an integral role in the development of the world's next generation of key engineering and technical talent," said Coghlin Companies President and CEO, Chris Coghlin. "When the opportunity arose to assist high school students who are passionate about STEM, I knew that it was something we wanted to be a part of."
The sponsorship will also support Saint John's Annual STEM Showcase, a community outreach program that provides at-risk middle school students access to robotics and STEM-related faculties and fields through a full day of programming, robotics and activities. Columbia Tech and Coghlin Companies are thrilled to be able to support these efforts and the next generation of technical thinkers!
ABOUT COGHLIN COMPANIES
Coghlin Companies, Inc. is a privately held Time to Market Services™ Company providing world-class engineering, manufacturing and global fulfillment services to a diversified innovation client base through its wholly-owned subsidiaries Columbia Tech and Cogmedix. Learn more about Coghlin Companies at CoghlinCompanies.com.
Media Contact
Sarah Foley, Coghlin Companies, +1 (508) 713-4797, sarahfoley@coghlincompanies.com
SOURCE Columbia Tech