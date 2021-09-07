COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Columbus Aesthetic & Plastic Surgery (CAPS), central Ohio's largest private plastic surgery practice, is pleased to announce the addition of their sixth plastic surgeon, Jason D. Hehr, M.D., and a medical dermatologist, Jaclyn Wetli, M.D., to their renowned team of doctors. The practice's growth and unique practice model give CAPS the ability to meet the growing demand for both aesthetic procedures and dermatology in Ohio.
Plastic surgeon Dr. Hehr and medical dermatologist Dr. Wetli join CAPS' team of award-winning plastic surgeons that includes Dr. Timothy Treece, Dr. Susan Vasko, Dr. Robert Heck, Dr. John Wakelin, and Dr. Tyler Angelos, who are all members of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), the American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS), and Fellows of the American College of Surgeons (FACS).
With the addition of a full-time medical dermatologist to its staff, CAPS joins an exclusive group of plastic surgery practices to offer patients comprehensive skin care and treatment as part of their full-service offerings. CAPS is one of the only plastic surgery practices in the nation to have a full-time dermatologist on staff.
"We are elated to have the expertise of Dr. Hehr and Dr. Wetli on our team and now available to our patients," said Kendra Cook, CEO of CAPS. "Building a team that can deliver the full spectrum of care, from prevention to treatment to maintenance, for our patients is a top priority for us. Demand for highly qualified and skilled plastic surgeons and dermatologists is climbing. CAPS is dedicated to building the best team of doctors that give patients the results they desire."
About Dr. Jason Hehr
Dr. Hehr holds a bachelor's degree from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, and he received his M.D. from Boonshoft School of Medicine at Wright State University in Dayton. He was a resident in the highly competitive six-year plastic and reconstructive surgery residency program at The Ohio State University.
"I'm thrilled to be joining the team at CAPS. The surgeons here are among the best in the nation," said Hehr. "I'm excited to join a partnership where the founders are still on the team and the doctors are continually learning from each other and staying on the leading edge of new techniques and treatments."
Dr. Hehr has the extensive education and training as well as a commitment to the highest standards of techniques and extraordinary patient care that are hallmarks of the CAPS practice. Whether a patient is seeking breast augmentation, body contouring, or skillful facial rejuvenation, Dr. Hehr always delivers beautiful results.
About Dr. Jaclyn Wetli
Dr. Wetli holds a bachelor's degree in biochemistry and cell molecular biology from John Carroll University in Cleveland, where she graduated summa cum laude. She received her M.D. from Boonshoft School of Medicine at Wright State University in Dayton, where she also did her residency and served as the chief dermatology resident while there.
"I'm excited to join CAPS and offer full spectrum dermatology care for patients," said Dr. Wetli. "I'm very happy to be part of a practice that addresses the full patient journey, including skin health and wellness."
A member of the American Academy of Dermatology, Dr. Wetli specializes in preventing and treating all types of skin cancers. She will also be available to patients of all ages to treat acne, rosacea, psoriasis, eczema, warts, and melasma, among many other conditions that involve the skin, hair, and nails. Dr. Wetli accepts all major insurances.
Appointments with Dr. Hehr and Dr. Wetli can be booked by calling (614) 246-6900 or online at https://www.columbusplasticsurgery.com/
About Columbus Aesthetic & Plastic Surgery
Founded in 1997, Columbus Aesthetic & Plastic Surgery is the premier central Ohio plastic surgery practice, with a team of renowned plastic surgeons, certified nurse injectors, and an extensive team of highly skilled medical aestheticians and laser skin and hair restoration specialists. Dr. Treece, Dr. Vasko, Dr. Heck, Dr. Wakelin, and Dr. Angelos are members of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), the American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS), and Fellows of the American College of Surgeons (FACS). Columbus Aesthetic & Plastic Surgery has offices at 5005 Arlington Centre Blvd in Upper Arlington and at 4030 Easton Station, Suite 260 in Easton Town Center in Columbus. More information is available at https://www.columbusplasticsurgery.com/
