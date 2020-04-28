comerica_bank_logo.jpg

DALLAS, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend for common stock of 68 cents ($0.68) per share. The dividend is payable July 1, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2020.

Earlier in the day, Comerica held its annual meeting of shareholders. Comerica shareholders elected the following directors to its Board of Directors for one-year terms:

Michael E. Collins

Barbara R. Smith

Roger A. Cregg 

Robert S. Taubman   

T. Kevin DeNicola 

Reginald M. Turner, Jr.

Curtis C. Farmer 

Nina G. Vaca

Jacqueline P. Kane 

Michael G. Van de Ven

Richard G. Lindner 


Full biographies and company affiliations for all directors can be found in the Proxy Statement.

Shareholders also ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as independent registered public accounting firm and approved a non-binding, advisory proposal approving executive compensation.

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Business Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico.

