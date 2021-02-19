ATLANTA, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Comhar Partners has named Marion Spears Karr Managing Director in its Atlanta office. Marion will lead the firm's Healthcare and Life Sciences Practice.
Marion brings over 30 years of highly successful executive recruiting and talent acquisition consulting in the healthcare industry. Marion possesses a distinguished set of skills in leading successful recruitment teams that specialize in. He has developed a deep understanding of the complex challenges facing healthcare leaders across all sectors in the current market. Marion joins Comhar Partners from Tyler & Company, the executive search branch of Jackson Healthcare.
Marion looks forward to building and leading Comhar Partners' Healthcare and Life Sciences Practice. He sees an opportunity to make a big difference in this mission-driven industry through his partnership with the firm. "If 2020 has taught us anything, it is that healthcare and life sciences organizations are mission-critical to the people of this country," said Marion Spears Karr. "I can't think of a better way to serve than to make sure these essential organizations have the absolute best leadership in place. This is a particularly challenging time for organizations to plan for and execute on their talent agenda, but I am confident that Comhar Partners will be able to help organizations do just that."
"We are excited that Marion brings a career in serving top organizations across multiple industries in the area of healthcare and life sciences," said Bernard Layton, Co-Founder and Managing Director at Comhar Partners. "We look forward to developing and expanding our Healthcare and Life Sciences Practice. Under Marion's guidance, we will be able to expand into new business markets, including biotech and medical devices. Attracting someone of Marion's caliber and reputation sends a message to our clients and candidates that we are committed, even during challenging times."
Prior to his role as Vice President at Tyler & Company, Marion served as President of Avery Executive Search, a subsidiary of Avery Partners, Inc., a talent and solutions company specializing in healthcare, where he directed business development efforts for healthcare executive search along with other staffing augmentation services. In 1999, Marion founded ExecQuest; a boutique retained executive search firm with a unique value proposition of building strong leadership teams in healthcare and devising plans to ensure long-term success for his clients and their personnel. ExecQuest was acquired by Avery Partners, Inc. in 2011.
Comhar Partners is a recognized national leader in retained executive search, professional recruiting and talent advisory services. Comhar, derived from the Gaelic word meaning "collaboration," was formed with the intention of providing recruiting expertise in deep partnership with the client in order to solve talent management challenges. Comhar Partners is headquartered in Chicago with specialized recruiting consultants based in 6 offices across the United States.
To learn more about Marion Spears Karr, visit: https://comharpartners.com/marion-spears-karr/
To learn more about Comhar Partners, visit their website at https://comharpartners.com/
Find Comhar Partners on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/comhar-partners/
Media Contact
Lindsey Macella, Comhar Partners, +1 (312) 313-8463, lmacella@comharpartners.com
Marion Spears Karr, Comhar Partners, (470) 517-9007, mkarr@comharpartners.com
SOURCE Comhar Partners