NEW YORK, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Commerce Canal, a New York based eCommerce and marketing agency has formally launched a number of advertising services for advertisers interested in the Nextdoor Neighborhood Ad Center platform. Nextdoor provides hyperlocal ad placement for for products and services to approximately 1 in 4 households in the United States. Of the current user base, 74% are homeowners and are 12% more likely to be in a key life stage. Commerce Canal services for Nextdoor include strategy development, setup, maintenance and optimization of advertising campaigns using the following targeting opportunities:
1. Specific Location
2. Age
3. Gender
4. Interests
5. Device
6. Time of Day
7. Household Income
8. Home Ownership
"We are thrilled to offer our diverse group of brands the ability to tap into hyperlocal advertising for the premier neighborhood application Nextdoor. The platform provides a level of first party data built on trust with users. That level of trust enables strong awareness, conversion and engagement with the end consumer," says Founder and CEO of Commerce Canal, Ryan Craver.
ABOUT COMMERCE CANAL:
Commerce Canal is a top-tier, global product agency and reseller, providing retail strategy, distribution, licensing and eCommerce services to over 50 brands (LEGO Wear, NFL, NBA, MLB, NCAA, New Balance, Hanes) worldwide. Distribution includes Amazon, Costco, Kohl's, Macy's, Nordstrom, Zappos and many others. Our mission is to showcase, protect and enhance our clients' products whether in brick and mortar stores or online.
