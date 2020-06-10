ALBANY, N.Y., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CommerceHub, the leading enterprise drop ship and managed marketplace platform, in collaboration with Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services, today announced the launch of CommerceHub Flash to enable brands to rapidly scale direct-to-consumer (DTC) ecommerce growth.
CommerceHub Flash provides brands instant access to retail and marketplace sales channels combined with solutions and tools to optimize the distribution, fulfillment, and delivery of their owned and distributed inventory. CommerceHub's strategic relationship with Ingram Micro allows brands to accelerate fulfillment across the world's most scalable logistics network.
With CommerceHub Flash, brands can:
- Integrate to wholesale drop-ship channels including Walmart, Home Depot, and Macy's, and marketplaces including Amazon, Walmart Marketplace, eBay, and Target+.
- Syndicate product content and inventory availability across all channels.
- Synchronize with ecommerce storefronts including Shopify, Netsuite, and Magento.
- Make dynamic, in-cart delivery promises on their websites.
- Intelligently route orders from owned distribution centers, Ingram Micro fulfillment centers, 3PLs, or stores.
- Geographically distribute inventory for rapid delivery.
- Gain support for Merchant Fulfilled Prime and Walmart's new 2-day shipping program.
"As brands absorb the many shocks of recent events on their business, the direct-to-consumer strategies they choose to pursue will become critical," said Frank Poore, Founder and CEO, CommerceHub. "For brands to succeed, they must approach their backend logistics efficiently. CommerceHub Flash gives these brands the tools they need to reshape their business, excel in customer experience, and secure their futures."
"Leading brands and retailers have long relied on Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services to manage their global fulfillment and accelerate their growth, and we are proud to be the flagship 3PL in launching CommerceHub Flash," said Ken Beyer, EVP and President, Commerce & Lifecycle Services at Ingram Micro. "Our ecommerce fulfillment solutions are designed to remove the complexity behind the 'buy' button so our customers can focus on scaling their business. We enable brands and retailers to provide a world-class delivery experience without giving up ownership of their customers or their data. Through this relationship, CommerceHub's network of more than 12,000 retailers, brands and suppliers can now leverage any combination of our fulfillment centers via our Shipwire software to ship throughout North America."
CommerceHub Flash helps brands accelerate their entire DTC fulfillment process and allows more control over how consumers buy and receive their products. CommerceHub's network influences $20 billion in gross merchandise volume (GMV) annually, and leveraging insights and analytics from this group will allow brands to optimally route orders across Ingram Micro's vast 3PL network, as well as their own distribution centers, warehouses, and stores.
About Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services
Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services provides supply chain solutions that connect supply and demand. From cross-border fulfillment to dropship and returns management, IT asset disposition, re-marketing, distribution and more, our solutions drive growth across the commerce, technology, and mobility markets.
We proudly serve customers ranging from fast-growing brands to Global 2000 enterprises and are dedicated to facilitating their success through our global warehousing network, world-class technology, strategic partnerships, and decades of expertise in the logistics, mobility, and ITAD industries. Learn more at ingrammicroservices.com.
About CommerceHub
CommerceHub is a leading ecommerce enablement platform connecting supply, demand and delivery that helps retailers and brands increase sales by expanding product assortments, promoting products on the channels that perform, and enabling rapid, on-time customer delivery. With its robust platform and proven scalability, CommerceHub helps more than 12,000 retailers, brands, and distributors achieve over $20 billion in Gross Merchandise Value annually. Visit commercehub.com.