CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Commercial Credit Group Inc. (CCG), an independent commercial equipment finance company, announced today that they will hold drawings to win one of two $500 gift cards, to be awarded during WasteExpo, being held in Las Vegas June 28-30, 2021. To enter the drawing simply request an application through the designated waste application page online prior to June 30, 2021, or visit the CCG booth, #557, at WasteExpo.
"We are excited to return to WasteExpo, and we're grateful to all of the organizers, sponsors, and Waste360 for working so hard to plan this year's events with all of the safety protocols for speakers, attendees, exhibitors, and press," said Kevin McGinn, Senior Vice President of CCG's National Waste Division. "Despite the challenges of the past year, the waste industry has remained strong and we've continued to finance equipment for our customers. We're excited that Waste Expo gives us the opportunity to see our customers, dealers, and prospects in person." Since 2004, Commercial Credit Group has been a leader in the waste equipment finance space. CCG's sales, credit and documentation team members are industry experts who understand the business as well as the different types of equipment necessary to keep the solid and liquid waste industry going.
This will be the eighth year that CCG has exhibited at WasteExpo. CCG is dedicated to the waste industry and is a member of the National Waste & Recycling Association.
COVID Safety Protocols & EREF's Annual Charitable Auction
The WasteExpo website has a resource section dedicated to health and safety protocols. Due to new COVID safety protocols, attendees and exhibitors must register online for the 2021 WasteExpo show. The Environmental Research & Education Foundation's annual charitable auction will be virtual this year through EREF's online bidding platform. Bidding opens on June 16, 2021.
About Commercial Credit Group Inc.
Commercial Credit Group Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Commercial Credit, Inc., is an independent commercial finance company that provides equipment loans and leases to small and mid-sized businesses in the construction, fleet transportation, machine tool and manufacturing, and waste industries. The company's sales force is located throughout North America. Since its inception in 2004, CCG has originated over $5 billion of equipment loans and leases. CCG is headquartered in Charlotte, NC. For more information, please visit https://www.commercialcreditgroup.com.
Media Contact
Julie Murphy, Commercial Credit Group Inc., 704-944-2771, jmurphy@commercialcreditgroup.com
SOURCE Commercial Credit Group Inc.