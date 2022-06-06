Stormwater & Design Engineer, Hannah Lancaster, P.E. was recently licensed as a professional engineer in the state of California.
COSTA MESA, Calif., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Commercial Development Resources (CDR), a premier Southern California civil engineering firm with a focus on private land development in the commercial sector, today announced that Stormwater & Design Engineer, Hannah Lancaster, P.E. was recently licensed as a professional engineer in the state of California.
Prior to her current role, Lancaster was focused on creating precise grading and site improvement plans and coordinating plan check reviews with various cities and counties. Now that she has narrowed in on stormwater management, she works on most of the projects at CDR as it is required for almost all land development projects (auto dealerships, fast-food restaurants, custom homes, commercial shopping centers, theme parks, etc.) Stormwater management can be a small requirement to check off for a permit or the driving force in a project's site design. Hannah has worked on projects in over 45 cities and 10 different counties throughout California.
"Hannah has shown tremendous perseverance and dedication while earning her professional engineer's license and working at CDR," said Aaron Albertson, Principal of Commercial Development Resources. "Our entire office applauds her achievement and we look forward to supporting her continued professional development."
About Commercial Development Resources
Founded in 2007, Commercial Development Resources is an industry leader in civil engineering and land development services in Southern California. With a staff of experienced and highly-trained civil engineers, CDR has a portfolio of hundreds of successful land development projects across an array of industries such as auto dealerships, restaurants, shopping centers, retail stores, high-density residential, theme parks, and more. From CDR's Newport Beach, California headquarters, the company has assisted landmark clients such as Merlin Entertainments, Auto Nation, and The Irvine Company to get their projects designed and approved on time and at a minimum cost. For more information, visit CDR's website, LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.
