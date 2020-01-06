- Net sales increased 8% year-over-year to $1.4 billion - Strong demand and sustained high metal margin in Americas Mills segment; Americas Fabrication segment contributed meaningfully to profitability - GAAP earnings per diluted share from continuing operations increased to $0.69, compared with $0.16 in the prior year - Earnings from continuing operations increased 326% year-over-year to $82.8 million - Core EBITDA of $174.4 million and adjusted earnings from continuing operations of $0.73 per share increased year-over-year by 78% and 109%, respectively - Reduced total debt by $51.5 million during the first quarter