Exhibit space expanded to accommodate overwhelming demand as best-in-class UAS solutions providers continue to book space for the 2022 edition of Commercial UAV Expo, September 6-8
PORTLAND, Maine, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Organizers of Commercial UAV Expo, the world's leading commercial drone trade show and conference, have announced an impressive list of more than 120 top UAS companies from around the globe that have already signed up to exhibit at the 2022 event. The event will take place September 6 – 8, 2022 at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas.
"Interest in exhibiting has been so strong that we've had to expand the exhibit floor to accommodate demand," said Lee Corkhill, Group Director at Diversified Communications, organizer of the event. "The 2022 event will have more than 250 booths of best-in-class solutions, more than 250 media and association supporters from six continents, and over 2,500 attendees. That's a ringing endorsement from the industry."
The list of exhibitors who will be showcasing best-in-class UAS is growing daily, and currently includes these organizations:
A2Z Drone Delivery, LLC
Aaceses Ihmire
Accipiter Radar
Aerial Vehicle Safety Solutions Inc. (AVSS)
Aero Systems West
Aerospace Arizona Association
AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.
AIR6 SYSTEMS GmbH
Airborne Public Safety Association
AIRIAL ROBOTICS
AirWise Solutions
Alynix
Applanix Corporation
Ascent Aerosystems
ASTRA Lite, Inc.
Astrium Inc
Autel Robotics Co., Ltd.
Avision, Inc.
BAAM Tech
Balko Tech
Blue Nose Aerial Imaging
BRINC
Carahsoft
Carlson Software
C-ASTRAL D.O.O.
Commaris
Commercial UAV News
Corpus Christi Regional Economic Development Corporation
CR Flight
Cupix
Custom Power
Czech Republic Pavilion
DAT/EM Systems International
Draganfly Innovations USA, Inc.
Drone Rescue Systems
DroneDeploy
Dronedesk
Dronetag
DroneUp
Emesent
Field of View LLC
Flyability SA
Freefly Systems
Frontier Precision
Fullerton Drone Lab
GeoCue Group
Geodetics, Inc.
GLOBAL AEROSPACE
Hansadrone
Hardshell Labs, Inc.
Harris Aerial
Helios Technologies LLC
Hesai Technology
HITEC Commercial Solutions
Inspired Flight Technologies LLC
InTerra LLC
Korea Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport
KIAST
Leica Geosystems Inc.
Lidaretto
LiDARUSA
Luxfer MEL Technologies
Mapping Operations Data Unmanned Solutions
Measure, An AgEagle Company
MFE Inspection Solutions
MicaSense, An AgEagle Company
Microdrones
Nanomotion LTD
Near Space Corporation
Nippon Kayaku America
Non Line of Sight Wireless
Northern Plains UAS Test Site
NV5 Geospatial
Parasafe
Phase One
Phoenix LiDAR Systems
Pix4D SA
Qii.AI
Quantum3D Inc.
RIEGL USA Inc.
RIIS LLC
Robotic Skies
Seiler Instrument
senseFly, An AgEagle Company
Skydio
Skyfront Corp.
Skyline Software Systems, Inc.
SKYTRAC
Skyward IO, Inc.
Sonoran Desert Institute
Specialty Coating Systems
Spright
Sundance Media Group
Sunhillo Corporation
Swift Tactical Systems
Target Arm Inc.
Teledyne FLIR
Terrasolid Ltd
The Ohio State University
Tillamook UAS Test Range
TopoDOT
TruWeather Solutions
Tundra Drone AS
USOG (Unmanned Systems Operations Group, Inc)
Unmanned Systems Technology Magazine
UpVision
UViRCO Technologies Ltd
Valqari
Velary Inc.
Virtual Surveyor nv
Volatus Aerospace Corp.
VRMesh
vRotors Inc.
Warren County Community College
WiBotic Inc.
Wingtra
Workhorse Group Inc.
Workswell
YellowScan
Zephyr Drone Simulator
The 2022 edition is building on the momentum from last year's event, which drew 1,955 verified professionals out of 2,745 total registrants and 130 exhibitors, representing 24 countries. More than 8 out of ten attendees said they attended to see the newest products and innovations; ninety-seven percent left having satisfied this objective. The impressive list of organizations that took part in the event can be found here.
Special features of the 2022 event include live outdoor drone demonstrations and the DRONERESPONDERS Public Safety Summit with two full days of programming for drone operators and program managers across law enforcement, fire, search & rescue, and other emergency services for strategic discussions and workshops surrounding the evolving use of unmanned aircraft systems.
Full event information, including conference programming, networking events, workshops, and information about the outdoor flying demonstrations will be available soon. Registration opens in May – stay in the know.
About Commercial UAV Expo
Commercial UAV Expo, presented by Commercial UAV News, is an international conference and expo exclusively focused on commercial UAS integration and operation covering industries including Construction; Drone Delivery; Energy & Utilities; Forestry & Agriculture; Infrastructure & Transportation; Mining & Aggregates; Public Safety & Emergency Services; Security; and Surveying & Mapping. It takes place September 6 – 8, 2022 at Caesars Forum, Las Vegas NV. For more information, visit http://www.expouav.com.
Commercial UAV Expo is produced by Diversified Communications' technology portfolio which also includes Commercial UAV News; Geo Week, Geo Week Newsletter, SPAR 3D Newsletter, AEC Next Newsletter.
For more information about exhibiting at Commercial UAV Expo, visit Exhibiting Information or contact Katherine Dow, Sales Manager, at kdow@divcom.com or +1.207-842-5497. For attending information, visit http://www.expouav.com or email info@expouav.com.
