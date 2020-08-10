NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "CVG") (NASDAQ: CVGI) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, including revenues of $126.9 million, net loss of $12.5 million, EPS of $(0.40), pre-tax special charges of $7.0 million, and adjusted EPS of $(0.24).
Second Quarter
($ in millions except EPS)
2020
2019
Revenues
$126.9
$243.2
Operating (Loss) Income
$(10.5)
$15.9
Adjusted Operating (Loss) Income 1
$(3.6)
$15.9
Net (Loss) Income
$(12.5)
$6.1
Basic and Diluted EPS
$(0.40)
$0.20
Adjusted Basic and Diluted EPS 1
$(0.24)
$0.26
Adjusted EBITDA 1
$1.2
$19.0
1 See Appendix A for GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation
"We navigated through an incredibly difficult quarter which was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic that led to a rapid contraction in our end markets and the temporary shutdowns of our customers' operations. However, we moved quickly to align the business to the new realities we are facing, and as a result of our actions, we generated positive adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow during the quarter, while maintaining liquidity of greater than $100 million," commented Harold Bevis, President and Chief Executive Officer of CVG.
"Importantly, we had significant new business wins with a large e-commerce customer to deliver warehouse automation and material handling equipment, and seating systems for last mile delivery electric vehicles, which we expect will come online in the next few quarters. We are also seeing strong signs of recovery in our core end markets. We continue to feel effects of the global pandemic throughout our operations and we believe we are taking necessary precautions to keep our employees safe and healthy and to keep our operations running efficiently. Our cost optimization efforts, including permanent and temporary cost reduction measures, coupled with the significant new business wins during the quarter have created new momentum and energy within the Company," concluded Mr. Bevis.
Consolidated Results
Second Quarter 2020 Results
- Second quarter 2020 revenues were $126.9 million compared to $243.2 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 47.8%. The decrease in revenues reflects the sharp declines in sales due to the COVID-19 pandemic and market declines, and more specifically lower heavy-duty truck production in North America and in the global construction markets we serve, partially offset by an increase in industrial and military revenues primarily attributable to the First Source Electronics ("FSE") business. Foreign currency translation adversely impacted second quarter 2020 revenues by $1.8 million, or by 0.7%.
- Operating loss for the second quarter 2020 was $10.5 million compared to operating income of $15.9 million in the prior year period. The operating loss is primarily attributable to lower sales volume, and the second quarter results include charges of $2.9 million associated with ongoing restructuring initiatives, a $3.5 million charge for future milestone payments related to the performance of the FSE business and charges of $0.4 million associated with the 2019 restatement investigation. The second quarter of 2020 adjusted operating loss was $3.6 million when excluding special charges. The impact of the decline in sales and second quarter specific costs were partially offset by cost reduction initiatives.
- Interest associated with our debt and other expenses were $5.1 million and $7.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. The second quarter of 2019 results include a $2.5 million non-cash charge associated with the early payout of benefits to employees with deferred vested balances in the U.S. defined benefit pension plan.
- Net loss was $12.5 million for the second quarter 2020, or $0.40 per diluted share, compared to net income of $6.1 million in the prior year period, or $0.20 per diluted share.
At June 30, 2020, the Company had $15.0 million outstanding under its revolving credit facility and liquidity of $106.6 million; $63.4 million of cash and $43.2 million of availability from the revolving credit facility.
Segment Results
Electrical Systems Segment
Second Quarter 2020 Results
- Revenues for the Electrical Systems Segment in the second quarter 2020 were $74.2 million compared to $141.9 million for the prior year period, a decrease of 47.7% primarily resulting from market and COVID-19 related declines, partially offset by an increase in revenues attributable to the FSE business. Foreign currency translation adversely impacted second quarter 2020 revenues by $0.6 million, or by 0.4%.
- Operating loss for the second quarter 2020 was $6.2 million compared to operating income of $13.9 million in the prior year period. The operating loss is primarily attributable to lower sales volume, and the second quarter results include charges of $2.0 million associated with ongoing restructuring initiatives, and a $3.5 million charge for future milestone payments related to the performance of the FSE business. The second quarter of 2020 adjusted operating loss was $0.7 million when excluding special charges.
Global Seating Segment
Second Quarter 2020 Results
- Revenues for the Global Seating Segment in the second quarter 2020 were $53.9 million compared to $105.3 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 48.8%, primarily resulting from market and COVID-19 related declines. Foreign currency translation adversely impacted second quarter 2020 revenues by $1.2 million, or by 1.1%.
- Operating income for the second quarter 2020 was $1.5 million compared to $9.4 million in the prior year period. The decline in operating income is primarily attributable to lower sales volume, and the second quarter results include charges of $0.5 million associated with ongoing restructuring initiatives. The second quarter of 2020 adjusted operating income was $2.1 million when excluding special charges.
Strategic Footprint Repositioning
The Company announced the strategic repositioning of its operations to grow faster, innovate rapidly, and lower its costs. This repositioning involves twelve facilities.
The Company's business in the warehouse automation and military markets continues to grow with solid long-term outlook. We have taken strategic actions to significantly expand our footprint, capacity, and product complexity to serve these diverse markets. These actions are expected to support between $100 million to $150 million of new business, depending on the mix. Anchor customer business has already been established for this multi-plant expansion with key actions underway as follows:
- Expanding our Elkridge, MD plant by securing new space at an adjacent property. This plant is the main plant for our manufacturing warehouse automation subsystems and military subsystems.
- Repurposing floor space and creating new manufacturing capability in our Vonore, TN plant.
- Repurposing floor space and creating new manufacturing capability in our Chillicothe, OH plant.
- Repurposing floor space and creating new manufacturing capability in our Monona, IA plant.
- Moving certain production from Monona, IA plant to our low cost facility in Agua Prieta, Mexico.
- Design and installation of a new medium-duty seat production line in our Saltillo, Mexico plant.
The Company is also permanently consolidating a portion of our cost structure dedicated to mature markets through several deliberate actions including the redistribution of our centralized R&D capabilities to speed the time to market for new products and expand our ability to innovate in the Asian market. The key actions underway in this area are as follows:
- The recently announced consolidation of our Piedmont, AL plant into our Vonore, TN plant.
- Consolidation of one-half of our existing manufacturing footprint at our Concord, NC plant with our low cost facility in Saltillo, Mexico.
- Consolidation of our corporate R&D center and activities into two existing U.S. plants and improving our R&D capabilities at our Shanghai, China site, with the goal of increased innovation in each market.
- Closure of our facility in Morelos, Mexico, and consolidation of equipment into our Agua Prieta, Mexico plant.
"The goal of our strategic footprint realignment is to expand in growth areas, reduce costs in mature areas, and increase our ability to innovate. We are on track to permanently reduce our annualized costs by over $15 million in mature markets through a combination of staff reductions, facility consolidations, and operational improvements." said Mr. Bevis. "We believe these actions will make us stronger, increase our competitiveness, accelerate the speed of our innovation, and increase our opportunities to win. We are leveraging our know-how to serve top tier OEMs with high quality, on-time delivery of complex subsystems into new areas. We believe these actions will enable new value and new growth. We look forward to sharing updates on these activities as we execute our long term plan," concluded Mr. Bevis.
Third Quarter Outlook
According to ACT Research, third quarter 2020 North American heavy-duty and medium-duty truck build is expected to increase approximately 50% and 30%, respectively, as compared to the second quarter of 2020, as the North American Truck OEMs rebound from the impacts of COVID-19. Although the COVID-19 pandemic creates forecasting uncertainties, we currently anticipate revenues to increase 25% to 35% for the three months ending September 30, 2020 as compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this release is included as Appendix A to this release.
COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019 (as
2020
2019 (as
Revenues
$
126,896
$
243,190
$
314,001
$
486,354
Cost of Revenues
120,421
210,754
287,223
420,829
Gross Profit
6,475
32,436
26,778
65,525
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
15,984
16,248
33,083
31,447
Amortization Expense
856
322
1,716
643
Impairment Expense
150
—
29,017
—
Operating (Loss) Income
(10,515)
15,866
(37,038)
33,435
Interest and Other Expense
5,104
7,490
10,469
11,886
(Loss) Income Before Provision for Income Taxes
(15,619)
8,376
(47,507)
21,549
(Benefit) Provision for Income Taxes
(3,122)
2,230
(10,416)
5,417
Net (Loss) Income
$
(12,497)
$
6,146
$
(37,091)
$
16,132
(Loss) earnings per Common Share:
Basic
$
(0.40)
$
0.20
$
(1.20)
$
0.53
Diluted
$
(0.40)
$
0.20
$
(1.20)
$
0.52
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding:
Basic
30,890
30,547
30,848
30,530
Diluted
30,890
30,824
30,848
30,731
COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS(Unaudited)
June 30, 2020
December 31, 2019
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash
$
63,390
$
39,511
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $595 and $432, respectively
102,771
115,099
Inventories
70,711
82,872
Other current assets
13,684
18,490
Total current assets
250,556
255,972
Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $153,811 and $154,939, respectively
66,867
73,686
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
31,172
34,960
Goodwill
—
27,816
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $12,975 and $11,440, respectively
23,362
25,258
Deferred income taxes
26,385
14,654
Other assets, net
2,646
3,480
Total assets
$
400,988
$
435,826
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
54,561
$
63,058
Revolving credit facility
15,000
—
Current operating lease liabilities
8,274
7,620
Accrued liabilities and other
37,140
32,673
Current portion of long-term debt
2,444
3,256
Total current liabilities
117,419
106,607
Long-term debt
151,729
153,128
Operating lease liabilities
25,176
29,414
Pension and other post-retirement benefits
9,986
10,666
Other long-term liabilities
8,817
7,323
Total liabilities
313,127
307,138
Stockholders' Equity:
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value (5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding)
—
—
Common stock, $0.01 par value (60,000,000 shares authorized; 30,985,669 and 30,801,255 shares issued and outstanding respectively)
309
323
Treasury stock, at cost: 1,334,251 shares, as of June 2020 and December 2019
(11,230)
(11,230)
Additional paid-in capital
247,582
245,852
Retained deficit
(97,398)
(60,307)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(51,402)
(45,950)
Total stockholders' equity
87,861
128,688
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
400,988
$
435,826
COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Three Months Ended June 30,
Electrical Systems
Global Seating
Corporate / Other
Total
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenues
External Revenues
$
73,498
$
139,089
$
53,398
$
104,101
$
—
$
—
$
126,896
$
243,190
Intersegment Revenues
712
2,858
464
1,175
(1,176)
(4,033)
—
—
Total Revenues
$
74,210
$
141,947
$
53,862
$
105,276
$
(1,176)
$
(4,033)
$
126,896
$
243,190
Gross Profit
1,144
17,761
5,345
14,686
(14)
(11)
6,475
32,436
Selling, General & Administrative Expenses
6,580
3,676
3,683
5,177
5,721
7,395
15,984
16,248
Amortization Expense
729
186
127
136
—
—
856
322
Impairment Expense
—
—
—
—
150
—
150
—
Operating (Loss) Income
$
(6,165)
$
13,899
$
1,535
$
9,373
$
(5,885)
$
(7,406)
$
(10,515)
$
15,866
Six Months Ended June 30,
Electrical Systems
Global Seating
Corporate / Other
Total
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenues
External Revenues
$
184,665
$
279,761
$
129,336
$
206,593
$
—
$
—
$
314,001
$
486,354
Intersegment Revenues
1,643
5,797
506
2,744
(2,149)
(8,541)
—
—
Total Revenues
$
186,308
$
285,558
$
129,842
$
209,337
$
(2,149)
$
(8,541)
$
314,001
$
486,354
Gross Profit
12,090
37,093
14,714
28,466
(26)
(34)
26,778
65,525
Selling, General & Administrative Expenses
10,531
7,825
8,475
10,514
14,077
13,108
33,083
31,447
Amortization Expense
1,458
373
258
270
—
—
1,716
643
Impairment Expense
23,415
—
4,809
—
793
—
29,017
—
Operating (Loss) Income
$
(23,314)
$
28,895
$
1,172
$
17,682
$
(14,896)
$
(13,142)
$
(37,038)
$
33,435
COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
For the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2019
Operating (Loss) Income
$
(10,515)
$
15,866
Deferred Consideration Purchase Accounting
3,461
—
Restructuring
2,944
—
Investigation
408
—
Impairment of Goodwill and Long-Lived Assets
150
—
Adjusted Operating (Loss) Income
$
(3,552)
$
15,866
% of Revenues
(2.8)%
6.5%
Interest Expense
5,309
4,805
Other Income / Expense
(205)
2,687
Non-Cash Pension Expense
—
(2,500)
(Loss) Income Before Provision for Income Taxes
$
(8,656)
$
10,874
Adjusted Provision for Income Taxes1
(1,381)
2,855
Adjusted Net (Loss) Income
$
(7,275)
$
8,019
Adjusted Basic and Diluted EPS
$
(0.24)
$
0.26
Adjusted Operating (Loss) Income
$
(3,552)
$
15,866
Depreciation Expense
3,729
2,981
Amortization Expense
856
322
Non Interest Other Income / Expense
205
(187)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
1,238
$
18,982
% of Revenues
1.0%
7.8%
1. Reported Tax (Benefit) Provision adjusted for tax effect of special charges at 25%
COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
Electrical
Global
Corporate
Total
Operating (Loss) Income
$
(6,165)
$
1,535
$
(5,885)
$
(10,515)
Deferred Consideration Purchase Accounting
3,461
—
—
3,461
Restructuring
1,986
546
412
2,944
Investigation
—
—
408
408
Impairment of Long-Lived Assets
—
—
150
150
Adjusted Operating (Loss) Income
$
(718)
$
2,081
$
(4,915)
$
(3,552)
% of Revenues
(1.0)%
3.9%
(2.8)%
Use of Non-GAAP Measures
This earnings release contains financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). In general, the non-GAAP measures exclude items that (i) management believes reflect the Company's multi-year corporate activities; or (ii) relate to activities or actions that may have occurred over multiple or in prior periods without predictable trends. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to evaluate the Company's performance, engage in financial and operational planning and to determine incentive compensation.
Management provides these non-GAAP financial measures to investors as supplemental metrics to assist readers in assessing the effects of items and events on the Company's financial and operating results and in comparing the Company's performance to that of its competitors and to comparable reporting periods. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.
The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations to those financial statements set forth above should be carefully evaluated.