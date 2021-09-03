Committee for Children Names First-Generation Pakistani Immigrant New Director of PR and Communications

SEATTLE, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Committee for Children, a global leader in research-based social-emotional learning (SEL) programs, has appointed Maheen Mustafa as the organization's new Director of Public Relations and Communications, effective August 9, 2021.
Mustafa will report to the Vice President of PR and Communications, Shauna McBride. In her new role, Mustafa will direct internal and external communications efforts in support of extending Committee for Children's brand influence and thought leadership. She'll also work to grow the organization's advocacy communications and lead key initiatives and campaigns, including diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) strategies.
"Maheen is an exceptional communications strategist and leader with a proven track record of establishing and delivering communications that help drive positive organizational outcomes," said McBride. "Her expertise will advance our vision of safe children thriving in a peaceful world."
With more than a decade of communications experience, including PR and journalism roles in both agency and in-house settings, Mustafa brings a unique skill set to the director role. For the last five years, she served as CEO of Maheen The Globe, a media outlet and independent production house covering global stories and perspectives on topics such as social impact, race, inclusion and wellness. At Maheen The Globe, Mustafa wrote bylines and produced, directed, and televised video panels, music projects, and news reports. "I'm excited to bring a strategic mindset to the PR and Communications team, as well as a collaborative and mentoring approach. My thought leadership is centered around empathy and perspective-taking," said Mustafa. "I'm driven to increase Committee for Children's global reach and influence through strategic media relations and authentic messaging, in pursuit to positively transform the social-emotional well-being of 100 million children annually by 2028."
About Committee for Children
Committee for Children is a global nonprofit that has championed the safety and well-being of children through social-emotional learning (SEL), child protection, and bullying prevention for more than 40 years. With a history of action and influence, we're known as a leader in social-emotional education and a force in advocacy, research, and innovation in the field. We take a comprehensive approach to SEL, promoting social-emotional well-being from birth to early adulthood—supporting not just classrooms, but entire communities. As our programs transform the lives of more than 20.5 million children per year, we rise to meet societal challenges to ensure children everywhere can thrive. Visit cfchildren.org to learn more.
