HYDERABAD, Telangana, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CommLab India, the global leader in rapid eLearning solutions for corporate training, welcomed Col Anil E James (retd) as its Chief People Officer. Col James, a veteran with 35 years of experience in the Indian army, has an outstanding record of leadership, crisis management, and personnel management. He is an effective communicator, trainer, and above all, a highly ethical professional who served his country with great distinction.
CommLab India firmly believes in its guiding principle of 'One Team, One Family' and that happy employees alone pave the way to delighted, loyal customers. CommLab India appointed its first C-level manager designated as Chief People Officer to ensure its employees are happy, satisfied, and challenged with exciting career opportunities as it gears up for massive growth in the next 5 years.
Col James, who has extensive experience in conceptualizing, planning, and implementing best practices in Human Resource Development and Training under the most challenging conditions, is the best person to ensure the continuation and enhancement of CommLab India's values. He will work closely with the leadership to translate their vision into reality at an individual employee level.
The Chief People Officer's focus will be on building a healthy workplace and attracting, developing, retaining, and delighting the best talent. CommLab India is poised for dynamic growth in the next few years to help its customer organizations meet their growing need for eLearning, virtual instructor-led training (VILT), and blended learning solutions.
The new Chief People Officer will contribute to CommLab India's emergence as a leader by:
- Setting processes to hire and retain high performing people
- Establishing clear metrics of performance management
- Formulating challenging career growth paths with well-defined mentoring and training
- Fostering a strong culture based on open communication
This is what Dr RK Prasad, CEO & Co-Founder CommLab India, had to say about this new milestone for CommLab India – "I welcome Col James onboard as our first Chief People Officer. It is our privilege to have him with us to enhance our most valuable asset, our people. We always strive to create a healthy atmosphere for our employees and I look forward to transformational growth through our people. I wish James a fulfilling career at CommLab India."
About CommLab India:
CommLab India, with more than two decades' experience in the learning industry serving 100 International customers in 30+ countries, is one of the most sought-after global leaders for rapid eLearning solutions. It has been ranked first among top providers of Rapid eLearning for 2021 and Blended Learning Solutions for 2020 by eLearning Industry.
With its formidable authoring tool expertise and decades of experience in corporate training and instructional design, CommLab India offers rapid eLearning solutions for speed, scale, and value… with any authoring tool for:
- Converting of ILT material into instructionally sound, visually appealing, engaging eLearning curriculums, virtual sessions, and other digital learning formats
- Converting legacy courses (from Flash or any other authoring tool) to HTML5, even when source files are not available
- Translating English eLearning courses into 35 international languages – both text and audio
Media Contact
Mohammed Muzamil Ahmed, CommLab India, +91 4027803080, muzamil.ahmed@commlabindia.com
Sushmitha Kolagani, CommLab India, +91-40-27803080, info@commlabindia.com
SOURCE CommLab India