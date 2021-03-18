ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Commodore Perry Federal Credit Union is excited to announce a partnership with HT Mobile Apps (HTMA) to offer a new digital solution, Plinqit. Plinqit is the only savings tool that pays users for learning about personal finances.
The addition of Plinqit supports the credit union's strategy of providing safe, secure, and useful technology to meet the needs of their members. With Plinqit's patented Build Skills™, the only platform that pays users for engaging with content, users can grow their knowledge of finances. By simply watching a video or reading an article from the Plinqit library and taking a short quiz, users are rewarded for learning more about financial wellness.
"With Plinqit, we found a solution to offer our members that makes saving money more possible, through defined savings goals, establishing a savings plan, financial rewards, financial education, and mobile functionality," said Michael Barr, chief executive officer of Commodore Perry Federal Credit Union. "When members take advantage of financial education, we can see the topics being chosen by our members. Using their selections, we can build programs and products that fit their current financial needs."
"Plinqit was created to not only help credit unions, like Commodore Perry Federal Credit Union, broaden their digital portfolio and better engage with members, but also to help bridge the knowledge gap in personal finances," said Kathleen Craig, founder and CEO of HTMA, creator of Plinqit. "Designating funds for emergencies and unforeseen events is a top priority for many people right now. Consumers are willing to use digital solutions and understand that tools like Plinqit will help them lessen financial stress in the future."
Craig continued, "Commodore Perry FCU was looking for a solution to not only overcome the barriers members face when saving but also to reward and encourage positive saving behaviors. Plinqit has a proven track record – more than 80 percent of users reach their savings goal and then continue saving by setting new goals, making Plinqit the perfect fit."
About HTMA
Michigan-based HTMA is an innovative FinTech company serving banks and credit unions across the country to easily and cost-effectively introduce new services for attracting and retaining customers. HTMA offerings include Banker Jr., Member Jr., Hip Pocket and Plinqit, the first savings app of its kind that pays users for engaging with content through its patented Build Skills™. For more information, visit http://www.htmobileapps.com.
About Commodore Perry Federal Credit Union
Commodore Perry Federal Credit Union provides financial solutions such as loans, investment, savings, credit and debit cards, online banking, and other services. Commodore Perry Federal Credit Union serves over 6,300 members with 3 locations in communities in Ohio. The credit union employs more than 25 professional bankers and reports assets of $60 million as of March 1, 2021. For more information, visit http://www.cpfcu.coop.
