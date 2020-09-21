SANTA MARIA, Calif., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Bancorp of Santa Maria (OTCQX: CYSM), based in Santa Maria, California, focused on banking, today announced that Janet Silveria, President/CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on September 24th.
DATE: Thursday, September 24th
TIME: 3:00 – 3:30 PM ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/31yI3Qk
This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.
Community Bancorp of Santa Maria (OTCQX: CYSM) is the single bank holding company of Community Bank of Santa Maria, which opened for business on March 1, 2001 and currently employs 60 people in two locations in Santa Maria. For more information, visit their website at www.yourcbsm.com
About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.
A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.