NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Hunterdon County in northwestern New Jersey... Southwestern Morris County in northern New Jersey... Southwestern Sussex County in northwestern New Jersey... Warren County in northwestern New Jersey... Western Somerset County in northern New Jersey... East central Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania... Northwestern Bucks County in southeastern Pennsylvania... South central Monroe County in northeastern Pennsylvania... Northampton County in eastern Pennsylvania... * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 502 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Stormville to near Pleasant Valley, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include... Easton, Newton, Bethlehem, Hopatcong, Forks, Hackettstown, Quakertown, Wilson, Washington, Blairstown, Hellertown, Nazareth, Bangor, Flemington, Tinicum, High Bridge, Stanhope, Pen Argyl, Netcong and Wind Gap. This includes the following highways... Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 64 and 76. Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 29. Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 27. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for northern and northwestern New Jersey...and eastern, southeastern and northeastern Pennsylvania. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. && TORNADO...POSSIBLE; HAIL...<.75IN; WIND...60MPH