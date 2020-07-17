MIDDLETOWN, Md., July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Heritage Financial, Inc. ("the Company") (OTC Pink: CMHF), the parent company for Middletown Valley Bank ("MVB") and Millennium Financial Group, Inc. ("Mlend"), announced today that, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, the Company earned net income of $849 thousand or $0.38 per share compared to net income of $759 thousand and earnings per share of $0.34 recorded for the second quarter of 2019. Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 as compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was up $339 thousand from $510 thousand in Q1 and earnings per share increased $0.15 per share from $0.23 per share in the first quarter of 2020.
The COVID-19 pandemic has deeply impacted all aspects of life, not only in the United States, but worldwide to a degree that was unimaginable when the outbreak first emerged. The impact to the economy has been dramatic and has touched every segment of the business world including the banking industry. As a result of the crisis, the government, in an effort to aid small businesses through the pandemic, introduced the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) to provide low cost loans, fully guaranteed by the Small Business Administration (SBA). In support of the community, Middletown Valley Bank fully participated in the program and processed and funded loans for both current customers and non-customers throughout the regions we serve. As of June 30, 2020, the bank had booked 536 PPP loans with combined principal balances of $63.9 million to small businesses in the region that support approximately 7,536 jobs. While the pandemic has created challenges to normal operations and balance sheet management, it has further strengthened the bank's goal to foster new relationships and provide absolutely exceptional experiences to our entire customer base and the communities we serve.
Quarterly Highlights – 2Q20 vs 1Q20
- Net book value per share increased by $0.60 per share, or 2.8%, to $22.43 in Q2 of 2020 compared to $21.83 in Q1 of 2020. Tangible book value per share increased by $0.57 or 2.7% to $21.70 from $21.13.
- In Q1 of 2020, to increase on-balance sheet liquidity, the bank added $30 million in FHLB advances and $35 million in brokered deposits. During Q2 of 2020, with the support of strong core deposit growth, the bank was able pay down the entire $30 million of FHLB advances and call $12 million of brokered deposits. The core deposit growth and the bolstering of off-balance sheet contingency funding sources (increased FHLB and FRB discount window borrowing capacity) kept the liquidity position strong at approximately 47% of total funding at the bank level as of June 30, 2020.
- Net loans grew by $73.5 million for the second quarter with $63.9 million coming from PPP loans and $9.6 million from core loan growth. Approximately $3 million in growth was in the residential mortgage segment while CRE and C&I accounted for the remaining growth.
- Deposits grew by $75.2 million for the quarter; a portion of the growth (approximately $9.7 million remaining as of June 30) was related to PPP loan funding related deposits. The remaining growth was attributed to new relationships resulting from the PPP customer interaction and additional deposits from the core customer base.
- Bank Margin fell to 3.48% for the quarter and 3.56% YTD on a normalized basis (excludes impact of PPP loans and fees along with related extra funding through FHLB advances and Brokered deposits).
- Provision expense was $706 thousand for the quarter, up from $358 in the first quarter. Charge-off and non-performing asset metrics remained strong; however, as a result of the pandemic, unemployment and GDP metrics used in the reserve calculation pushed provision expense higher for the quarter. The additional provision moved the "loan loss reserve to total loans" ratio to 1.12% for June 30, 2020.
Quarterly Highlights – 2Q20 vs 2Q19
- Net book value per share increased by $1.51 per share or 7.2% to $22.43 from $20.92 as of June 30, 2019. Tangible book value per share increased by $1.52 or 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.
- Net loans grew by $137.2 million on a year-over-year basis with $63.9 million attributed to the PPP loans. Excluding the PPP loans, core loan growth was $73.3 million or 19.2% year-over-year.
- Deposits grew $171.7 million compared to Q2 of 2019. Excluding additional brokered deposits and PPP funding related deposits, core deposits increased $127.0 million year-over-year or 30%.
- Similar to quarter-over-quarter net interest margin, normalized year-over-year margin decreased by 14 basis points from 3.70% to 3.56% on a year-to-date basis due to falling asset yields related to Fed rate cuts and the addition of on-balance sheet liquidity.
- Provision expense increased by $348 thousand compared to Q2-2019. Loan growth and economic metrics due to the pandemic (unemployment, GDP) account for the increased provision expense.
- Non-interest income grew by $665 thousand for the quarter compared to Q2-2019. Strong mortgage activity and secondary sales income from Mlend account for the increase.
- Non-interest expense for Q2-2020 grew by $324 thousand when compared to Q2-2019. Increased staffing and processing costs related to rapid loan and deposit growth accounts for most of the increase on a year-over-year basis.
Dividend
A dividend of $0.04 per share was declared by the Board of Directors on July 17, 2020 for stockholders of record as of July 31, 2020 and payable on August 7, 2020.
This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward- looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "intends," "may," "will," "should," "anticipates" or similar terminology. Such statements, specifically regarding the Company's intentions regarding transparency, growth and market expansion, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates, stock market liquidity, deposit flows, loan demand and real estate values, as well as changes in economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory, technological and other factors which may affect the Company specifically, its existing and target market areas or the banking industry in general. The realization or occurrence of these risks or uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements.
Community Heritage Financial, Inc.
Robert E. (BJ) Goetz, Jr.
President & Chief Executive Officer
301-371-3055
www.communityheritageinc.com
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollars in thousands)
Balance Sheet
June 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(audited)
Cash
$ 49,756
$ 24,578
$ 96,313
$ 25,065
FHLB Stock
462
392
1,737
392
Investments, at market value
69,518
45,809
51,357
42,641
Loans, net of Reserve
519,333
382,120
445,805
425,099
Loans Held for Sale
13,525
3,499
6,765
3,775
Fixed assets
6,612
6,907
6,719
6,815
Goodwill
1,643
1,659
1,672
1,674
Other assets
12,625
11,539
11,522
11,506
Total Assets
$ 673,475
$ 476,504
$ 621,890
$ 516,967
Deposits
$ 594,897
$ 423,188
$ 519,601
$ 446,706
Subordinated debt, net of unamortized
issuance costs
14,619
-
14,596
14,574
Accrued interest payable
235
-
504
280
Borrowings
5,784
-
30,617
289
Other liabilities
7,441
6,224
7,323
6,483
Total Liabilities
622,976
429,412
572,641
468,332
Equity
49,591
46,980
48,832
48,412
Unrealized gain(loss), net of tax
908
112
417
223
Total Equity
50,499
47,092
49,249
48,635
Total Liabilities & Equity
$ 673,475
$ 476,504
$ 621,890
$ 516,967
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
Income Statement
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Total interest and fee income
$ 5,661,805
$ 5,369,419
$ 11,382,980
$ 10,260,802
Total interest expense
1,100,127
1,117,455
2,572,468
2,151,152
Net interest income
4,561,678
4,251,964
8,810,512
8,109,650
Provision for loan losses
705,905
358,290
1,063,748
480,649
Net interest income after provision
3,855,773
3,893,674
7,746,764
7,629,001
Non-interest income
1,712,074
1,047,091
3,154,127
1,798,851
Non-interest expense
4,416,025
4,092,036
9,089,196
7,947,661
Merger expenses & one-time items
-
-
-
77,596
Pre-tax net income
1,151,822
848,729
1,811,695
1,402,595
Income taxes
302,945
89,907
452,442
338,307
Net income
$ 848,877
$ 758,822
$ 1,359,253
$ 1,064,288
Earnings per common share, basic and diluted
$0.38
$0.34
$0.60
$0.47
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Selected Financial Data
June 30,
June 30,
December 31,
2020
2019
2019
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(audited)
Total Assets
$ 673,475
$ 476,504
$ 516,967
Loans
519,333
382,120
425,099
Goodwill
1,643
1,659
1,674
Deposits
594,897
423,188
446,707
Shareholder's equity
50,499
47,092
48,635
Nonperforming Assets:
Accruing troubled debt restructures
$ 686
$ 715
$ 701
Loans 90 past due and still accruing
180
-
-
Nonaccrual loans
1,319
1,373
1,155
Foreclosed properties
-
-
-
Total nonperforming assets
$ 2,185
$ 2,088
$ 1,856
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Summary of Operating Results
2020
2019
2020
2019
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Pre-allowance for loan loss provision, pre-tax net income
$ 1,857,727
$ 1,207,019
$ 2,875,443
$ 1,883,245
Allowance for loan loss provision, pre-tax
705,905
358,290
1,063,748
480,649
Tax expense
302,945
89,907
452,442
338,307
Net Income
$ 848,877
$ 758,822
$ 1,359,253
$ 1,064,289
Charge-Offs
$ 18
$ 119
$ 38
$ 143
(Recoveries)
(10)
(8)
(19)
(14)
Net charge-offs
$ 8
$ 111
$ 19
$ 129
Per Common Share Data
Basic earnings per share
$0.38
$0.34
$0.60
$0.47
Common shares outstanding
2,251,320
2,251,320
2,251,320
2,251,320
Weighted average shares outstanding
2,251,320
2,251,137
2,251,320
2,247,220
Dividends declared
$0.04
$0.03
$0.08
$0.06
Book value per share
$22.43
$20.92
$22.43
$20.92
Tangible Book Value per Share
$21.70
$20.18
$21.70
$20.18
Selected Unaudited Financial Ratios
Return on average assets
0.51%
0.45%
0.45%
0.46%
Return on average equity
6.77%
4.54%
5.46%
4.60%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
0.99%
0.99%
0.99%
0.99%
Allowance for loan loss less PPP loans
1.12%
0.99%
1.12%
0.99%
Nonperforming assets to total loans
0.47%
0.54%
0.40%
0.54%
Net charge-offs to average loans
0.00%
0.03%
0.00%
0.03%
Community Bank Leverage Ratio (bank only)
9.13%
9.40%
9.13%
9.40%
Average equity to average assets
7.51%
9.87%
8.26%
9.96%
Net interest margin (bank normalized) *
3.48%
3.82%
3.56%
3.70%
Loan to deposit ratio
88.17%
91.20%
88.17%
91.20%
*Normalized margin excludes impact of PPP loans and related on balance sheet liquidity through Brokered deposits and FHLB Borrowing