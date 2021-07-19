(PRNewsfoto/Community Heritage Financial)

MIDDLETOWN, Md., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Heritage Financial, Inc. ("the Company") (OTC Pink: CMHF), the parent company for Middletown Valley Bank ("MVB" or the "Bank") and Millennium Financial Group, Inc. ("Mlend"), announced today that for the period ending June 30, 2021 the Company earned year to date net income of $2.501 million or $1.11 per share, the highest for the time period in the history of the Company, with an increase of $1.142 million or 84% compared to June 30, 2020 at $1.359 million or $0.60 per share. Net income for the second quarter was $892 thousand or $0.40 per share, a decrease of 44.6% or $718 thousand compared to first quarter net income of $1.609 million or $0.71 per share. Year over year second quarter net income increased $43 thousand or 5% compared to the second quarter of 2020. 

The net income of $2.501 million for the first six months of 2021 represents the best first half earnings performance in the history of the Company.  Earnings continued to be bolstered by strong residential mortgage loan activity along with enhanced fee income from PPP loan forgiveness. Second quarter earnings were negatively impacted by an isolated loan charge-off related to a COVID-19 related business failure. While collection negotiations are ongoing between the borrower, the bank, and legal counsels, due to ongoing uncertainties in judicial proceedings related to COVID-19 which affect the timing of collection, the decision was made to charge-off the entire loan balance and treat collection as a recovery.  Provision expense was increased in the first and second quarter specific to this credit.  While the country and the economy continue to transition through the post-pandemic recovery, the Company continues to thoroughly evaluate the loan portfolio on a loan-by-loan basis to identify any current or future impacts to borrowers.  As of June 30, 2021, credit quality was strong with non-performing assets to total assets at 0.36% with no additional COVID-19 related credit issues identified.  While the Company added an additional $1.4 million to provision expense in the second quarter to absorb the charge-off as noted above, the Company recorded positive earnings of $892 thousand for the second quarter of 2021, which exceeded earnings of $849 thousand for the second quarter of 2020.

The Company remains deeply committed to the communities we serve. The grand opening of the Bank's Waynesboro branch was held on May 21, 2021. This is the Banks first location in Franklin County, Pennsylvania and the eighth full-service branch location for the Bank.  Since the Waynesboro branch grand opening it has contributed $2.51 million in new deposits to the Banks balance sheet; $967 thousand in non-interest bearing deposits and $1.54 million in interest bearing deposits. We look forward to expanding our footprint in the Franklin County, PA market and continuing to grow in the Maryland market while providing our customers with "Absolutely Exceptional Experiences".

Quarterly Highlights – 2Q21 vs 1Q21

  • Net book value and tangible book value per share both increased by $0.59 per share or 2.5% to $24.23 and $23.49 per share, respectively, in the second quarter, from $23.64 and $22.90, respectively, in the first quarter.
  • Cash balances increased on a linked quarter basis by 12.9% or $6.4 million. In the second quarter of 2021 the PPP loan payoffs due to SBA forgiveness totaled $27.8 million. This along with $16.5 million in deposit growth contributed to the cash balance increase. The bank deployed a portion of the funds to purchase $24 million in security investments during the second quarter. The bank also continued to strengthen off-balance sheet contingency funding sources (FHLB and FRB discount window borrowing capacity), keeping the overall contingency funding position strong at approximately 51.4% of total funding at the bank level as of June 30, 2021.
  • Gross loans decreased on a linked quarter basis by $15.9 million or 2.7% as of June 30, 2021. A net decrease in PPP loans of $25 million for the quarter was partially offset by core loan growth of $9.1 million.
  • Overall deposits grew $16.5 million, or 2.5% in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the first quarter of 2021. The deposit growth for the second quarter was mainly due to interest-bearing deposit growth of $11.7 million. Contributing to this growth is money market deposit growth of $10.2 million. The cost of interest-bearing deposits for the second quarter decreased 7 bps to 0.45%.
  • The Banks normalized margin (excludes impact of PPP loans and fees, FRB Cash and Brokered deposits) decreased 11 basis points to 3.46% in the second quarter of 2021 from 3.57% in the first quarter of 2021. Accounting for the difference was the interest write-offs related to the isolated charge-off along with continued market pressure on earning assets.
  • The loan loss reserve to total loans ratio (excluding PPP loans) decreased to 1.08% at June 30, 2021, from 1.69% as of March 31, 2021. Most of the decrease was related to the aforementioned isolated charge-off along with reevaluation of qualitative COVID-19 factors used in the reserve calculation. The total charge-off of $4.5 million utilized $3.1 million of specific reserve, and an additional $1.4 million of second quarter provision related to this credit. All future collections related to this credit will be treated as recovery as collection efforts are active and ongoing.

Quarterly Highlights – 2Q21 vs 2Q20

  • Net book value per share of $24.23 represents a $1.80, or 8% increase over June 30, 2020 book value of $22.43 per share. Tangible book value per share of $23.49 at June 30, 2021 increased by $1.80 or 8.3% from $21.69 at June 30, 2020.
  • Year-over-year net loan growth was $44.7 million or 8.6%, which includes a decrease of $32.1 million in PPP loans. Excluding the PPP loans, gross core loan growth was $76.1 million or 16.5% year-over-year.
  • Deposits grew $56 million or 9.4% on a year-over-year basis compared to June 30, 2020. Excluding brokered deposits of $35.2 million as of June 30, 2020, core deposits increased $91 million or 16.3% year-over-year. The majority of the core growth was in demand deposits and low interest cost money market and savings deposits.
  • As of June 30, 2021, the Bank had reduced overall cost of funds to 0.28%, down from 0.56% at June 30, 2020. This decrease results from the further rate reductions on numerous deposit account types due to historically low Fed rates.
  • Year-to-date loan loss provision expense through June 30, 2021 totaled $2.9 million (excludes $40 thousand for off-balance sheet and check card loss provision), an increase of $1.95 million compared to $951 thousand through June 30, 2020. Loan growth and the isolated charge-off combined with economic metrics due to the pandemic (unemployment, GDP and COVID factor) account for the increased provision expense.
  • Non-interest income year-to-date as of June 30, 2021 grew by $1.27 million or 49.8% compared to June 30, 2020. The mortgage activity and secondary sales income increase of $818 thousand along with the security sale gains increase of $187 thousand account for the majority of the increase year-over-year.
  • Non-interest expense as of June 30, 2021 increased by $786 thousand compared to June 30, 2020. The increase is directly related to the growth of the balance sheet (8.6% year-over-year) as staffing has increased to support the growth, and increased FDIC insurance premiums as deposits increased (9.4% year-over-year).

Dividend

A dividend of $0.04 per share was declared by the Board of Directors on June 16, 2021 for shareholders of record as of July 30, 2021 and payable on August 6, 2021.

Community Heritage Financial, Inc.

Robert E. (BJ) Goetz, Jr.

President & Chief Executive Officer

301-371-3055

www.communityheritageinc.com

Community  Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(dollars in thousands)































June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,







2021



2021



2020



2020



2020







(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Audited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

























Assets





















Cash and due from banks

$

49,830

$

43,425

$

28,785

$

15,044

$

49,706



Total cash and cash equivalents



49,830



43,425



28,785



15,044



49,706

























Securities available-for-sale, at fair value



86,343



61,086



72,439



67,441



69,518

Equity securities, at cost



338



462



462



462



462

























Loans



569,877



585,811



558,967



554,851



524,512

Less allowance for loan loss



5,812



8,948



7,480



6,024



5,179



Loans, net



564,065



576,864



551,486



548,828



519,333

























Loans held for sale



8,008



10,717



12,626



21,670



13,525

Premises and equipment, net



7,025



6,529



6,400



6,459



6,612

Right-of-use assets



2,533



2,557



2,667



2,785



2,900

Accrued interest receivable



1,746



2,035



2,199



2,192



2,003

Deferred tax assets



1,873



3,025



2,081



1,796



978

Bank-owned life insurance



6,393



6,340



5,280



5,214



5,027

Goodwill



1,657



1,657



1,657



1,657



1,657

Intangible assets



5



7



9



11



13

Other Assets



1,590



1,750



2,090



1,960



1,740



Total Assets

$

731,404

$

716,452

$

688,181

$

675,519

$

673,475

























Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity













































Liabilties





















Deposits:





















Non-interest-bearing demand

$

233,757

$

228,946

$

197,297

$

187,972

$

181,155

Interest-bearing



417,157



405,499



402,262



399,955



413,743



Total Deposits



650,914



634,445



599,560



587,927



594,897

























Subordinated debt, net



14,708



14,686



14,664



14,641



14,619

Other borrowings



4,015



3,719



8,558



10,577



5,784

Lease liabilities



2,591



2,610



2,715



2,823



2,934

Accrued interest payable



206



426



215



445



235

Other liabilities



4,416



7,349



9,509



7,532



4,507



Total Liabilities



676,850



663,236



635,221



623,946



622,976

























Stockholders' Equity





















Common stock



23



23



23



23



23

Surplus



28,523



28,523



28,523



28,523



28,523

Retained earnings



25,954



25,152



23,633



22,156



21,045

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



54



(482)



782



870



908



Total Stockholders' Equity



54,554



53,216



52,960



51,572



50,499



























Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

731,404

$

716,452

$

688,181

$

675,519

$

673,475

 

Community  Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)































Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended







June 30,



March 31,



June 30,



June 30,



June 30,







2021



2021



2020



2021



2020

























Interest Income























Loans, including fees

$

6,328,253

$

6,506,470

$

5,497,442

$

12,834,724

$

10,811,340



Securities



347,943



303,676



250,044



651,618



461,545



Fed funds sold and other



5,115



8,710



31,911



13,825



110,096



     Total interest income



6,681,311



6,818,856



5,779,397



13,500,167



11,382,981

























Interest Expense























Deposits



442,650



501,019



911,388



943,669



2,005,717



Borrowed funds



0



947



44,076



947



48,869



Subordinated debt



238,049



238,049



233,258



476,098



471,307



Other Interest Expense



51,071



71,428



25,780



122,499



39,889



     Total interest expense



731,770



811,444



1,214,502



1,543,214



2,565,781

























Net interest income



5,949,541



6,007,412



4,564,896



11,956,953



8,817,200

Provision for loan losses



1,432,697



1,465,981



628,360



2,898,678



951,497

Net interest income after provision for loan losses



4,516,844



4,541,431



3,936,536



9,058,275



7,865,703

























Non-interest income























Service charges on deposits



181,006



193,829



111,808



374,835



283,831



Earnings bank owned life insurance



45,307



51,690



18,530



96,997



43,543



Gain sale of fixed assets



0



1,500



0



1,500



0



Gain sale of securities



0



196,091



0



196,091



9,257



Mortage loan income activity



1,313,885



1,460,199



1,244,244



2,774,085



1,955,756



Other non-interest income



200,732



173,176



128,848



373,907



255,591



     Total non-interest income



1,740,930



2,076,484



1,503,429



3,817,414



2,547,978

























Non-interest expense























Salaries and employee benefits



2,880,755



2,582,179



2,567,085



5,462,934



5,085,642



Occupancy and equipment



706,167



677,236



670,147



1,383,404



1,362,692



Legal and professional fees



169,242



150,029



154,206



319,270



328,811



Advertising



131,225



156,125



92,306



287,350



222,337



Data processing



625,055



468,249



480,667



1,093,304



909,511



FDIC premiums



108,963



114,796



27,184



223,759



52,480



Loss sale of securities



0



17,826



0



17,826



0



Other intangible amortization



2,083



2,083



2,083



4,167



4,167



Other



377,273



218,647



294,466



595,921



636,347



     Total non-interest expense



5,000,763



4,387,169



4,288,143



9,387,934



8,601,986

Income before taxes



1,257,011



2,230,747



1,151,822



3,487,756



1,811,695

Income tax expense



365,343



621,580



302,945



986,923



452,442

Net Income

$

$891,668

$

$1,609,167

$

$848,877

$

$2,500,833

$

$1,359,253

























Basic earnings per share

$

0.40

$

0.71

$

0.38

$

1.11

$

0.60

 

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Selected Financial Data























Income Statement Review































For the Three Months Ended



For theSix Months Ended





June 30,



March 31,



June 30,



June 30,



June 30,





2021



2021



2020



2021



2020





(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)























Interest Income

$

6,681,311

$

6,818,856

$

5,779,397

$

13,500,167

$

11,382,981

Interest Expense



731,770



811,444



1,214,502



1,543,214



2,565,781

Net interest income



5,949,541



6,007,412



4,564,896



11,956,953



8,817,200

Provsion expense



1,432,697



1,465,981



628,360



2,898,678



951,497

Net interest income after provision

$

4,516,844

$

4,541,431

$

3,936,536

$

9,058,275

$

7,865,703























Non-interest income

$

1,740,930

$

2,076,484

$

1,503,429

$

3,817,414

$

2,547,978

Non-interest expense



5,000,763



4,387,169



4,288,143



9,387,934



8,601,986























Yield on interest-earning assets



3.85%



4.08%



3.66%



3.96%



3.99%

Cost of interest-bearing liabilities



0.69%



0.78%



1.14%



0.73%



1.32%

Efficiency ratio



65.03%



54.27%



70.66%



59.51%



75.65%

 

Balance Sheet Review







































June 30,



March 31,







June 30,





2021



2021







2020





(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)







(Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

















Total assets

$

731,404

$

716,452





$

673,475

Loans, net of reserve 



564,065



576,864







519,333

Goodwill & intangibles



1,661



1,663







1,670

Deposits



650,914



634,445







594,897

Shareholder's equity



54,554



53,216







50,499



















Asset Quality Review

















Non-accrual loans

$

1,656

$

952





$

1,319

Trouble debt restructured loans still accruing



969



975







686

Loans 90 days past due still accruing



-



-







180

Foreclosured properties



-



-







-

Total non-performing assets

$

2,625

$

1,927





$

2,185



















Non-performing assets to total assets



0.36%



0.27%







0.32%

Non-performing assets to total loans



0.45%



0.33%







0.42%

 

Summary of Operating Results























For theThree Months Ended



For the Six Months Ended





June 30,



June 30,



June 30,



June 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020





(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



















Pre-allowance for Loan Loss provision, pre-tax net income

$

2,689,709

$

1,780,182

$

6,386,436

$

2,763,192

Alllowance for loan loss provision, pre-tax



1,432,697



628,360



2,898,678



951,497

Tax expense



365,343



302,945



986,923



452,442

Net Income

$

$891,669

$

$848,877

$

$2,500,835

$

$1,359,253



















(dollars in thousands)

















Charge-offs

$

4,583

$

18

$

4,601

$

38

(Recoveries)



(16)



(10)



(29)



(19)

Net charge-offs

$

4,567

$

8

$

4,573

$

19



















Per Common Share Data























Common shares outstanding



2,251,320



2,251,320



2,251,320



2,251,320

Weighted average shares outstanding



2,251,320



2,251,320



2,251,320



2,251,320



















Basic Earnings per share

$

0.40

$

0.38

$

1.11

$

0.60

Dividend declared

$

0.04

$

0.04

$

0.08

$

0.08



















Book value per share

$

24.23

$

22.43

$

24.23

$

22.43

Tangible book value per share

$

23.49

$

21.69

$

23.49

$

21.69



















Selected Financial Ratios (unaudited)























Return on average assets



0.49%



0.51%



0.71%



0.45%

Return on average equity



6.50%



6.79%



9.12%



5.51%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans



1.02%



0.99%



1.02%



0.99%

Allowance for loan loss to total loans (excluding PPP loans)



1.08%



1.12%



1.08%



1.12%

Non-performing assets to total loans



0.45%



0.42%



0.45%



0.42%

Non-performing assets to total loans (excluding PPP)



0.49%



0.47%



0.49%



0.47%

Net Charge-offs to total loans



0.80%



0.00%



0.80%



0.00%

Community bank leverage ratio (bank only)**



8.99%



9.13%



8.99%



9.13%

Average equity to average assets



7.58%



7.50%



7.73%



8.24%

Net interest margin (bank only, normalized)*



3.46%



3.44%



3.52%



3.53%

Loans to deposits - (EOP)



87.55%



88.17%



87.55%



88.17%

*Normalized margin excludes impact of PPP loans and related on balance sheet liquidity through Brokered deposits and FHLB Borrowing.





**As of March 31, 2020 the bank adopted the community bank leverage ratio (CBLR) for capital reporting.









 

