MIDDLETOWN, Md., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Heritage Financial, Inc. ("the Company") (OTC Pink: CMHF), the parent company for Middletown Valley Bank ("MVB" or the "Bank") and Millennium Financial Group, Inc. ("Mlend"), announced today that for the period ending June 30, 2021 the Company earned year to date net income of $2.501 million or $1.11 per share, the highest for the time period in the history of the Company, with an increase of $1.142 million or 84% compared to June 30, 2020 at $1.359 million or $0.60 per share. Net income for the second quarter was $892 thousand or $0.40 per share, a decrease of 44.6% or $718 thousand compared to first quarter net income of $1.609 million or $0.71 per share. Year over year second quarter net income increased $43 thousand or 5% compared to the second quarter of 2020.
The net income of $2.501 million for the first six months of 2021 represents the best first half earnings performance in the history of the Company. Earnings continued to be bolstered by strong residential mortgage loan activity along with enhanced fee income from PPP loan forgiveness. Second quarter earnings were negatively impacted by an isolated loan charge-off related to a COVID-19 related business failure. While collection negotiations are ongoing between the borrower, the bank, and legal counsels, due to ongoing uncertainties in judicial proceedings related to COVID-19 which affect the timing of collection, the decision was made to charge-off the entire loan balance and treat collection as a recovery. Provision expense was increased in the first and second quarter specific to this credit. While the country and the economy continue to transition through the post-pandemic recovery, the Company continues to thoroughly evaluate the loan portfolio on a loan-by-loan basis to identify any current or future impacts to borrowers. As of June 30, 2021, credit quality was strong with non-performing assets to total assets at 0.36% with no additional COVID-19 related credit issues identified. While the Company added an additional $1.4 million to provision expense in the second quarter to absorb the charge-off as noted above, the Company recorded positive earnings of $892 thousand for the second quarter of 2021, which exceeded earnings of $849 thousand for the second quarter of 2020.
The Company remains deeply committed to the communities we serve. The grand opening of the Bank's Waynesboro branch was held on May 21, 2021. This is the Banks first location in Franklin County, Pennsylvania and the eighth full-service branch location for the Bank. Since the Waynesboro branch grand opening it has contributed $2.51 million in new deposits to the Banks balance sheet; $967 thousand in non-interest bearing deposits and $1.54 million in interest bearing deposits. We look forward to expanding our footprint in the Franklin County, PA market and continuing to grow in the Maryland market while providing our customers with "Absolutely Exceptional Experiences".
Quarterly Highlights – 2Q21 vs 1Q21
- Net book value and tangible book value per share both increased by $0.59 per share or 2.5% to $24.23 and $23.49 per share, respectively, in the second quarter, from $23.64 and $22.90, respectively, in the first quarter.
- Cash balances increased on a linked quarter basis by 12.9% or $6.4 million. In the second quarter of 2021 the PPP loan payoffs due to SBA forgiveness totaled $27.8 million. This along with $16.5 million in deposit growth contributed to the cash balance increase. The bank deployed a portion of the funds to purchase $24 million in security investments during the second quarter. The bank also continued to strengthen off-balance sheet contingency funding sources (FHLB and FRB discount window borrowing capacity), keeping the overall contingency funding position strong at approximately 51.4% of total funding at the bank level as of June 30, 2021.
- Gross loans decreased on a linked quarter basis by $15.9 million or 2.7% as of June 30, 2021. A net decrease in PPP loans of $25 million for the quarter was partially offset by core loan growth of $9.1 million.
- Overall deposits grew $16.5 million, or 2.5% in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the first quarter of 2021. The deposit growth for the second quarter was mainly due to interest-bearing deposit growth of $11.7 million. Contributing to this growth is money market deposit growth of $10.2 million. The cost of interest-bearing deposits for the second quarter decreased 7 bps to 0.45%.
- The Banks normalized margin (excludes impact of PPP loans and fees, FRB Cash and Brokered deposits) decreased 11 basis points to 3.46% in the second quarter of 2021 from 3.57% in the first quarter of 2021. Accounting for the difference was the interest write-offs related to the isolated charge-off along with continued market pressure on earning assets.
- The loan loss reserve to total loans ratio (excluding PPP loans) decreased to 1.08% at June 30, 2021, from 1.69% as of March 31, 2021. Most of the decrease was related to the aforementioned isolated charge-off along with reevaluation of qualitative COVID-19 factors used in the reserve calculation. The total charge-off of $4.5 million utilized $3.1 million of specific reserve, and an additional $1.4 million of second quarter provision related to this credit. All future collections related to this credit will be treated as recovery as collection efforts are active and ongoing.
Quarterly Highlights – 2Q21 vs 2Q20
- Net book value per share of $24.23 represents a $1.80, or 8% increase over June 30, 2020 book value of $22.43 per share. Tangible book value per share of $23.49 at June 30, 2021 increased by $1.80 or 8.3% from $21.69 at June 30, 2020.
- Year-over-year net loan growth was $44.7 million or 8.6%, which includes a decrease of $32.1 million in PPP loans. Excluding the PPP loans, gross core loan growth was $76.1 million or 16.5% year-over-year.
- Deposits grew $56 million or 9.4% on a year-over-year basis compared to June 30, 2020. Excluding brokered deposits of $35.2 million as of June 30, 2020, core deposits increased $91 million or 16.3% year-over-year. The majority of the core growth was in demand deposits and low interest cost money market and savings deposits.
- As of June 30, 2021, the Bank had reduced overall cost of funds to 0.28%, down from 0.56% at June 30, 2020. This decrease results from the further rate reductions on numerous deposit account types due to historically low Fed rates.
- Year-to-date loan loss provision expense through June 30, 2021 totaled $2.9 million (excludes $40 thousand for off-balance sheet and check card loss provision), an increase of $1.95 million compared to $951 thousand through June 30, 2020. Loan growth and the isolated charge-off combined with economic metrics due to the pandemic (unemployment, GDP and COVID factor) account for the increased provision expense.
- Non-interest income year-to-date as of June 30, 2021 grew by $1.27 million or 49.8% compared to June 30, 2020. The mortgage activity and secondary sales income increase of $818 thousand along with the security sale gains increase of $187 thousand account for the majority of the increase year-over-year.
- Non-interest expense as of June 30, 2021 increased by $786 thousand compared to June 30, 2020. The increase is directly related to the growth of the balance sheet (8.6% year-over-year) as staffing has increased to support the growth, and increased FDIC insurance premiums as deposits increased (9.4% year-over-year).
Dividend
A dividend of $0.04 per share was declared by the Board of Directors on June 16, 2021 for shareholders of record as of July 30, 2021 and payable on August 6, 2021.
Community Heritage Financial, Inc.
Robert E. (BJ) Goetz, Jr.
President & Chief Executive Officer
301-371-3055
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollars in thousands)
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2021
2021
2020
2020
2020
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
49,830
$
43,425
$
28,785
$
15,044
$
49,706
Total cash and cash equivalents
49,830
43,425
28,785
15,044
49,706
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
86,343
61,086
72,439
67,441
69,518
Equity securities, at cost
338
462
462
462
462
Loans
569,877
585,811
558,967
554,851
524,512
Less allowance for loan loss
5,812
8,948
7,480
6,024
5,179
Loans, net
564,065
576,864
551,486
548,828
519,333
Loans held for sale
8,008
10,717
12,626
21,670
13,525
Premises and equipment, net
7,025
6,529
6,400
6,459
6,612
Right-of-use assets
2,533
2,557
2,667
2,785
2,900
Accrued interest receivable
1,746
2,035
2,199
2,192
2,003
Deferred tax assets
1,873
3,025
2,081
1,796
978
Bank-owned life insurance
6,393
6,340
5,280
5,214
5,027
Goodwill
1,657
1,657
1,657
1,657
1,657
Intangible assets
5
7
9
11
13
Other Assets
1,590
1,750
2,090
1,960
1,740
Total Assets
$
731,404
$
716,452
$
688,181
$
675,519
$
673,475
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilties
Deposits:
Non-interest-bearing demand
$
233,757
$
228,946
$
197,297
$
187,972
$
181,155
Interest-bearing
417,157
405,499
402,262
399,955
413,743
Total Deposits
650,914
634,445
599,560
587,927
594,897
Subordinated debt, net
14,708
14,686
14,664
14,641
14,619
Other borrowings
4,015
3,719
8,558
10,577
5,784
Lease liabilities
2,591
2,610
2,715
2,823
2,934
Accrued interest payable
206
426
215
445
235
Other liabilities
4,416
7,349
9,509
7,532
4,507
Total Liabilities
676,850
663,236
635,221
623,946
622,976
Stockholders' Equity
Common stock
23
23
23
23
23
Surplus
28,523
28,523
28,523
28,523
28,523
Retained earnings
25,954
25,152
23,633
22,156
21,045
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
54
(482)
782
870
908
Total Stockholders' Equity
54,554
53,216
52,960
51,572
50,499
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
731,404
$
716,452
$
688,181
$
675,519
$
673,475
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Interest Income
Loans, including fees
$
6,328,253
$
6,506,470
$
5,497,442
$
12,834,724
$
10,811,340
Securities
347,943
303,676
250,044
651,618
461,545
Fed funds sold and other
5,115
8,710
31,911
13,825
110,096
Total interest income
6,681,311
6,818,856
5,779,397
13,500,167
11,382,981
Interest Expense
Deposits
442,650
501,019
911,388
943,669
2,005,717
Borrowed funds
0
947
44,076
947
48,869
Subordinated debt
238,049
238,049
233,258
476,098
471,307
Other Interest Expense
51,071
71,428
25,780
122,499
39,889
Total interest expense
731,770
811,444
1,214,502
1,543,214
2,565,781
Net interest income
5,949,541
6,007,412
4,564,896
11,956,953
8,817,200
Provision for loan losses
1,432,697
1,465,981
628,360
2,898,678
951,497
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
4,516,844
4,541,431
3,936,536
9,058,275
7,865,703
Non-interest income
Service charges on deposits
181,006
193,829
111,808
374,835
283,831
Earnings bank owned life insurance
45,307
51,690
18,530
96,997
43,543
Gain sale of fixed assets
0
1,500
0
1,500
0
Gain sale of securities
0
196,091
0
196,091
9,257
Mortage loan income activity
1,313,885
1,460,199
1,244,244
2,774,085
1,955,756
Other non-interest income
200,732
173,176
128,848
373,907
255,591
Total non-interest income
1,740,930
2,076,484
1,503,429
3,817,414
2,547,978
Non-interest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
2,880,755
2,582,179
2,567,085
5,462,934
5,085,642
Occupancy and equipment
706,167
677,236
670,147
1,383,404
1,362,692
Legal and professional fees
169,242
150,029
154,206
319,270
328,811
Advertising
131,225
156,125
92,306
287,350
222,337
Data processing
625,055
468,249
480,667
1,093,304
909,511
FDIC premiums
108,963
114,796
27,184
223,759
52,480
Loss sale of securities
0
17,826
0
17,826
0
Other intangible amortization
2,083
2,083
2,083
4,167
4,167
Other
377,273
218,647
294,466
595,921
636,347
Total non-interest expense
5,000,763
4,387,169
4,288,143
9,387,934
8,601,986
Income before taxes
1,257,011
2,230,747
1,151,822
3,487,756
1,811,695
Income tax expense
365,343
621,580
302,945
986,923
452,442
Net Income
$
$891,668
$
$1,609,167
$
$848,877
$
$2,500,833
$
$1,359,253
Basic earnings per share
$
0.40
$
0.71
$
0.38
$
1.11
$
0.60
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Selected Financial Data
Income Statement Review
For the Three Months Ended
For theSix Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Interest Income
$
6,681,311
$
6,818,856
$
5,779,397
$
13,500,167
$
11,382,981
Interest Expense
731,770
811,444
1,214,502
1,543,214
2,565,781
Net interest income
5,949,541
6,007,412
4,564,896
11,956,953
8,817,200
Provsion expense
1,432,697
1,465,981
628,360
2,898,678
951,497
Net interest income after provision
$
4,516,844
$
4,541,431
$
3,936,536
$
9,058,275
$
7,865,703
Non-interest income
$
1,740,930
$
2,076,484
$
1,503,429
$
3,817,414
$
2,547,978
Non-interest expense
5,000,763
4,387,169
4,288,143
9,387,934
8,601,986
Yield on interest-earning assets
3.85%
4.08%
3.66%
3.96%
3.99%
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
0.69%
0.78%
1.14%
0.73%
1.32%
Efficiency ratio
65.03%
54.27%
70.66%
59.51%
75.65%
Balance Sheet Review
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2021
2021
2020
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Total assets
$
731,404
$
716,452
$
673,475
Loans, net of reserve
564,065
576,864
519,333
Goodwill & intangibles
1,661
1,663
1,670
Deposits
650,914
634,445
594,897
Shareholder's equity
54,554
53,216
50,499
Asset Quality Review
Non-accrual loans
$
1,656
$
952
$
1,319
Trouble debt restructured loans still accruing
969
975
686
Loans 90 days past due still accruing
-
-
180
Foreclosured properties
-
-
-
Total non-performing assets
$
2,625
$
1,927
$
2,185
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.36%
0.27%
0.32%
Non-performing assets to total loans
0.45%
0.33%
0.42%
Summary of Operating Results
For theThree Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Pre-allowance for Loan Loss provision, pre-tax net income
$
2,689,709
$
1,780,182
$
6,386,436
$
2,763,192
Alllowance for loan loss provision, pre-tax
1,432,697
628,360
2,898,678
951,497
Tax expense
365,343
302,945
986,923
452,442
Net Income
$
$891,669
$
$848,877
$
$2,500,835
$
$1,359,253
(dollars in thousands)
Charge-offs
$
4,583
$
18
$
4,601
$
38
(Recoveries)
(16)
(10)
(29)
(19)
Net charge-offs
$
4,567
$
8
$
4,573
$
19
Per Common Share Data
Common shares outstanding
2,251,320
2,251,320
2,251,320
2,251,320
Weighted average shares outstanding
2,251,320
2,251,320
2,251,320
2,251,320
Basic Earnings per share
$
0.40
$
0.38
$
1.11
$
0.60
Dividend declared
$
0.04
$
0.04
$
0.08
$
0.08
Book value per share
$
24.23
$
22.43
$
24.23
$
22.43
Tangible book value per share
$
23.49
$
21.69
$
23.49
$
21.69
Selected Financial Ratios (unaudited)
Return on average assets
0.49%
0.51%
0.71%
0.45%
Return on average equity
6.50%
6.79%
9.12%
5.51%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
1.02%
0.99%
1.02%
0.99%
Allowance for loan loss to total loans (excluding PPP loans)
1.08%
1.12%
1.08%
1.12%
Non-performing assets to total loans
0.45%
0.42%
0.45%
0.42%
Non-performing assets to total loans (excluding PPP)
0.49%
0.47%
0.49%
0.47%
Net Charge-offs to total loans
0.80%
0.00%
0.80%
0.00%
Community bank leverage ratio (bank only)**
8.99%
9.13%
8.99%
9.13%
Average equity to average assets
7.58%
7.50%
7.73%
8.24%
Net interest margin (bank only, normalized)*
3.46%
3.44%
3.52%
3.53%
Loans to deposits - (EOP)
87.55%
88.17%
87.55%
88.17%
*Normalized margin excludes impact of PPP loans and related on balance sheet liquidity through Brokered deposits and FHLB Borrowing.
**As of March 31, 2020 the bank adopted the community bank leverage ratio (CBLR) for capital reporting.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/community-heritage-financial-inc-reports-earnings-for-the-second-quarter-of-2021-301336836.html
SOURCE Community Heritage Financial, Inc.