(PRNewsfoto/Community Heritage Financial)

(PRNewsfoto/Community Heritage Financial)

 By Community Heritage Financial, Inc.

MIDDLETOWN, Md., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Heritage Financial, Inc. ("the Company") (OTC Pink: CMHF), the parent company for Middletown Valley Bank ("MVB" or the "Bank") and Millennium Financial Group, Inc. ("Mlend"), announced today that for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, the Company earned net income of $1.609 million or $0.71 per share, an increase of 2.7% or $42 thousand compared to net income of $1.567 million or $0.70 per share for the fourth quarter of 2020. Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 as compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2020 increased by $1.099 million from $510 thousand and earnings per share increased $0.48 per share from $0.23 per share in the first quarter of 2020 to $0.71 per share in the first quarter of 2021.  

Net income of $1.609 million for the first quarter of 2021 was the highest recorded quarterly income in the history of the Company.  Strong residential mortgage activity, lower cost of funds, controlled operating expenses and fee income associated with the Paycheck Protection Plan ("PPP") loan program were the main contributors to the record quarterly earnings performance.  In addition to the strong earnings performance, the Company also bolstered the loan loss reserve position by adding a $1.35 million provision during the first quarter to raise the reserve ratio to a level of 1.69% of total loans (Bank level excluding PPP loans).  While overall credit quality remains strong at the Bank, with non-performing assets to total assets at 0.27% as of March 31, 2021, the Company recognizes the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to the economy and our customer base, especially our commercial business customers.  The Company continues to evaluate the entire loan portfolio on a loan-by-loan basis to identify any potential issues related to supply chain, market disruption, material shortages, etc., that could have short-term or long-term impacts on customer cashflows and continued operations.  To date, the Company has completed a thorough review of the portfolio and has identified a specific loan customer that has been severely impacted by the pandemic.  The Company continues to meet regularly with this customer to evaluate current conditions and map out long-term solutions for the customer and the Bank.  The Company has taken action to strengthen the reserve position with respect to this customers loan over the past two quarters and the amount of such current provision is adequate to absorb the majority of any loss that may result from this COVID-19-related credit issue. 

The Company remains deeply committed to the communities we serve. Mlend and MVB continue to support the local economy through residential mortgage loans to local homeowners and nearly $100 million via the Paycheck Protection Plan, ("PPP" and "PPP2") to local small business owners.  We also look forward to serving the community in new markets, with the planned opening of a new branch location in Franklin County, Pennsylvania, scheduled for late May 2021.  While the country and the world make progress to move beyond the pandemic, we continue to place the physical and financial health and safety of our customers and employees as our highest priority and strive to provide customers with "Absolutely Exceptional Experiences".

Quarterly Highlights – 1Q21 vs 4Q21

  • Net book value per share increased to $23.64 per share in the first quarter, up $0.12 per share, or .51% compared to $23.52 per share in the fourth quarter of 2020. Tangible book value per share in the first quarter increased by $0.12 or .53% to $22.90 per share compared to $22.78 at December 31, 2020.
  • Cash balances increased on a linked quarter basis by 33.7% or $14.6 million.  In the first quarter of 2021 the PPP loan payoffs due to SBA forgiveness totaled $26 million. This along with $34.9 million in deposit growth and the sale of $7 million in investment securities added to the cash increase.  The bank deployed a portion of the funds to fund core loan growth for the period. The bank also continued to strengthen off-balance sheet contingency funding sources (FHLB and FRB discount window borrowing capacity), keeping the overall contingency funding position strong at approximately 48% of total funding at the bank level as of March 31, 2021.
  • Net loans grew on a linked quarter basis by $25.4 million as of March 31, 2021.  At the end of the first quarter the bank had a total of $56.7 million in PPP loans on the balance sheet, a net increase from new PPP-2 loans totaling $32.5 million and PPP loan SBA forgiveness totaling $26.0 million.   Gross core loan growth totaled $20.2 million for the first quarter.  The majority of the core growth for the first quarter was from $19.5 million in commercial real estate and C&I loans.
  • Overall deposits grew $34.9 million, or 5.5% in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.  The deposit growth for the first quarter was mainly due to non-interest-bearing demand deposit growth of $31.6 million, money market deposit growth of $4.0 million and the retirement of $8.6 million in brokered deposits. 
  • The Banks normalized margin (excludes impact of PPP loans and fees, FRB Cash and Brokered deposits) decreased 9 basis points to 3.57% in the first quarter of 2021 from 3.66% in the fourth quarter of 2020.  This decrease is due to the continued market pressure on rates.
  • The loan loss reserve to total loans ratio (excluding PPP loans) increased to 1.69% at March 31, 2021, up from 1.47% as of December 31, 2020. While credit quality metrics remained strong during the first quarter of 2021, the Company continued to increase the reserve position to absorb the majority of any loss that may be incurred due to a commercial loan that has adverse COVID-19-related credit issues.

Quarterly Highlights – 1Q21 vs 1Q20

  • Net book value per share of $23.64 represents a $1.76 or 8% increase over March 31, 2020 book value of $21.88 per share. Tangible book value per share of $22.90 at March 31, 2021 increased by $1.77 or 8.4% from $21.13 at March 31, 2020.
  • Year-over-year net loan growth was $131.1 million or 29.4%, which includes $56.7 million in PPP loans.  Excluding the PPP loans, gross core loan growth was $78.1 million or 17.3% year-over-year.
  • Deposits grew $114.8 million or 22.1% on a year-over-year basis compared to March 31, 2020.  Excluding brokered deposits of $47.0 million as of March 31, 2020, core deposits increased $161.8 million or 34.3% year-over-year. Most of the growth was in demand deposits ($95 million) and low interest cost money market and savings deposits ($54 million).
  • As of March 2021 the Bank had reduced overall cost of funds to 0.32%, down from 0.95% in March of 2020.  This decrease results from the rate reductions on numerous deposit account types due to historically low Fed rates.
  • Year-to-date loan loss provision expense through March 31, 2021 totaled $1.47 million (excludes $122 thousand for off-balance sheet and check card loss provision), an increase of $1.14 million compared to $323 thousand through March 31, 2020. Loan growth and economic metrics due to the pandemic (unemployment, GDP and COVID factor) long lasting impacts on the local economy and the Banks commercial clients account for the increased provision expense.
  • Non-interest income year-to-date as of March 31, 2021 grew by $1.03 million compared to March 31, 2020.  The mortgage activity and secondary sales income increase of $748 thousand along with the security sale gains increase of $187 thousand account for the majority of the increase year-over-year. 
  • Non-interest expense as of March 31, 2021 increased by $73 thousand compared to March 31, 2020.  The increase is directly related to the growth of the balance sheet (15.2% year-over-year) as staffing has increased, and increased FDIC insurance premiums as deposits increased (22.1% year-over-year).

Dividend

A dividend of $0.04 per share was declared by the Board of Directors on April 16, 2021 for shareholders of record as of April 30, 2021 and payable on May 7, 2021.

Community Heritage Financial, Inc.

Robert E. (BJ) Goetz, Jr.

President & Chief Executive Officer

301-371-3055

www.communityheritageinc.com

Community  Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(dollars in thousands)































March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,







2021



2020



2020



2020



2020







(Unaudited)



(Audited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

























Assets





















Cash and due from banks

$

43,425

$

28,785

$

15,044

$

49,706

$

96,263

























Securities available-for-sale, at fair value



61,086



72,439



67,441



69,518



51,357

Equity securities, at cost



462



462



462



462



1,737

























Loans



585,811



558,967



554,851



524,512



450,358

Less allowance for loan loss



8,948



7,480



6,024



5,179



4,553



Loans, net



576,864



551,486



548,828



519,333



445,805

























Loans held for sale



10,717



12,626



21,670



13,525



6,765

Premises and equipment, net



6,529



6,400



6,459



6,612



6,720

Right-of-use assets



2,557



2,667



2,785



2,900



2,996

Accrued interest receivable



2,035



2,199



2,192



2,003



1,266

Deferred tax assets



3,025



2,081



1,796



978



1,028

Bank-owned life insurance



6,340



5,280



5,214



5,027



5,000

Goodwill



1,657



1,657



1,657



1,657



1,657

Intangible assets



7



9



11



13



15

Other Assets



1,750



2,090



1,960



1,740



1,280



Total Assets

$

716,452

$

688,181

$

675,519

$

673,475

$

621,890

























Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity













































Liabilties





















Deposits:





















Non-interest-bearing demand

$

228,946

$

197,297

$

187,972

$

181,155

$

134,343

Interest-bearing



405,499



402,262



399,955



413,743



385,259



Total Deposits



634,445



599,560



587,927



594,897



519,601

























Federal home loan bank advances



-



-



-



-



30,000

Subordinated debt, net



14,686



14,664



14,641



14,619



14,596

Other borrowings



3,719



8,558



10,577



5,784



616

Lease liabilities



2,610



2,715



2,823



2,934



3,027

Accrued interest payble



426



215



445



235



504

Other liabilities



7,349



9,509



7,532



4,507



4,296



Total Liabilities



663,236



635,221



623,946



622,976



572,641

























Stockholders' Equity





















Common stock



23



23



23



23



23

Surplus



28,523



28,523



28,523



28,523



28,523

Retained earnings



25,152



23,633



22,156



21,045



20,286

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(482)



782



870



908



417



Total Stockholders' Equity



53,216



52,960



51,572



50,499



49,249



























Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

716,452

$

688,181

$

675,519

$

673,475

$

621,890

























 

Community  Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)























Three Months Ended







March 31,



December 31,



March 30,







2021



2020



2020

















Interest Income















Loans, including fees

$

6,506,470

$

6,311,740

$

5,313,898



Securities



303,676



307,082



211,501



Fed funds sold and other



8,710



13,044



78,184



     Total interest income



6,818,856



6,631,865



5,603,583

















Interest Expense















Deposits



501,019



619,250



1,094,329



Borrowed funds



947



-



4,792



Subordinated debt



238,049



238,053



238,049



Other Interest Expense



71,428



63,216



14,109



     Total interest expense



811,444



920,519



1,351,279

















Net interest income



6,007,412



5,711,346



4,252,304

Provision for loan losses



1,465,981



1,456,879



323,137

Net interest income after provision for loan losses



4,541,431



4,254,467



3,929,167

















Non-interest income















Service charges on deposits



193,829



199,634



172,023



Earnings bank owned life insurance



51,690



54,648



25,013



Gain sale of fixed assets



1,500



-



-



Gain sale of securities



196,091



575,869



9,257



Mortage loan income activity



1,460,199



2,210,046



711,512



Other non-interest income



173,176



170,711



126,743



     Total non-interest income



2,076,484



3,210,907



1,044,549

















Non-interest expense















Salaries and employee benefits



2,582,179



2,928,023



2,518,557



Occupancy and equipment



677,236



681,446



692,545



Legal and professional fees



150,029



217,174



174,605



Advertising



156,125



453,077



130,031



Data processing



468,249



570,630



428,844



FDIC premiums



114,796



112,999



25,296



Loss sale of securities



17,826



-



-



Other intangible amortization



2,083



2,083



2,083



Other



218,647



227,229



341,882



     Total non-interest expense



4,387,169



5,192,661



4,313,843

Income before taxes



2,230,747



2,272,713



659,873

Income tax expense



621,580



705,528



149,497

Net Income

$

1,609,167

$

1,567,185

$

510,376

















Basic earnings per share

$

0.71

$

0.70

$

0.23

 

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Selected Financial Data















Income Statement Review































For the Three Months Ended





March 31,



December 31,



March 31,





2021



2020



2020





(Unaudited)



(Audited)



(Unaudited)















Interest Income

$

6,818,856

$

6,631,865

$

5,603,583

Interest Expense



811,444



920,519



1,351,279

Net interest income



6,007,412



5,711,346



4,252,304

Provsion expense



1,465,981



1,456,879



323,137

Net interest income after provision

$

4,541,431

$

4,254,467

$

3,929,167















Non-interest income

$

2,076,484

$

3,210,907

$

1,044,549

Non-interest expense



4,387,169



5,192,661



4,313,843















Yield on interest-earning assets



4.08%



4.04%



4.40%

Cost of interest-bearing liabilities



0.78%



0.86%



1.54%

Efficiency ratio



54.27%



58.20%



81.44%





























Balance Sheet Review (in thousnds)































March 31,



March 31,









2021



2020









(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)





(dollars in thousands)













Total assets

$

716,452

$

621,890





Loans, net of reserve 



576,864



445,805





Goodwill & intangibles



1,663



1,672





Deposits



634,445



519,601





Shareholder's equity



53,216



49,249



















Asset Quality Review













Non-accrual loans

$

952

$

1,107





Trouble debt restructured loans still accruing



975



693





Loans 90 days past due still accruing



-



-





Foreclosured properties



-



-





Total non-performing assets

$

1,927

$

1,800



















Non-performing assets to total assets



0.27%



0.29%





Non-performing assets to total loans



0.33%



0.30%



















Summary of Operating Results































For theThree Months Ended









March 31,



March 31,









2021



2020









(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



















Pre-allowance for Loan Loss provision, pre-tax net income

$

3,696,728

$

983,010





Alllowance for loan loss provision, pre-tax



1,465,981



323,137





Tax expense



621,580



149,497





Net Income

$

1,609,167

$

510,376



















(dollars in thousands)













Charge-offs

$

18

$

20





(Recoveries)



(13)



(9)





Net charge-offs

$

5

$

11



















Per Common Share Data



























Common shares outstanding



2,251,320



2,251,320





Weighted average shares outstanding



2,251,320



2,251,320



















Basic Earnings per share

$

0.71

$

0.23





Dividend declared

$

0.04

$

0.04



















Book value per share

$

23.64

$

21.88





Tangible book value per share

$

22.90

$

21.13



















Selected Financial Ratios (unaudited)



























Return on average assets



0.91%



0.38%





Return on average equity



11.55%



4.15%





Allowance for loan losses to total loans



1.53%



1.01%





Allownace for loan loss to total loans (excluding PPP loans)



1.69%



1.01%





Non-performing assets to total loans



0.33%



0.30%





Non-performing assets to total loans (excluding PPP)



0.36%



0.40%





Net Charge-offs to total loans



0.00%



0.00%





Community bank leverage ratio (bank only)**



9.21%



11.09%





Average equity to average assets



7.89%



9.16%





Net interest margin (bank only, normalized)*



3.57%



3.63%





Loans to deposits - (EOP)



92.33%



86.67%





*Normalized margin excludes impact of PPP loans and related on balance sheet liquidity through Brokered deposits and



 FHLB Borrowing













**As of March 31, 2020 the bank adopted the community bank leverage ratio (CBLR) for capital reporting





 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/community-heritage-financial-inc-reports-record-earnings-for-the-first-quarter-of-2021-301271960.html

SOURCE Community Heritage Financial, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.