MIDDLETOWN, Md., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Heritage Financial, Inc. ("the Company") (OTC Pink: CMHF), the parent company for Middletown Valley Bank ("MVB" or the "Bank") and Millennium Financial Group, Inc. ("Mlend"), announced today that for the period ending December 31, 2021 the Company earned year to date net income of $6.015 million or $2.67 per share, record income for the Company, and an increase of $1.9 million or 45.7% compared to December 31, 2020 at $4.127 million or $1.83 per share. Net income for the fourth quarter was $1.257 million or $0.56 per share, a decrease of $1.0 million or 44.3% compared to the third quarter net income of $2.257 million or $1.00 per share. Year over year fourth quarter net income decreased $310 thousand or 19.8% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.   

The fourth quarter was highlighted by $43.7 million in core loan growth, which bolstered the earning asset base for future earnings.  The loan growth did require a provision contribution to the loan loss reserve of $426 thousand for the quarter, an increase of $672 thousand compared to the third quarter of 2021.  Earnings for the fourth quarter were also impacted by the volume of PPP loan forgiveness when compared to the third quarter.   Principal forgiveness for the fourth quarter was $4.6 million with $255 thousand in realized interest and fee income compared to principal forgiveness of $13.8 million and $698 thousand of interest and fee income in the third quarter.  The additional provision expense and PPP income reduction accounted for most of the quarter over quarter variance.

While 2021 posed many challenges brought on by the continued impacts of COVID-19 to the economy and overall business activity in the banking sector, the company continued to grow customers and serve the banking needs of the markets we serve.  For the year, the company posted record earnings, record dollar growth in deposits and record dollar growth in core loans balances while maintaining strong credit quality metrics.      

The Company remains deeply committed to the communities we serve. We continue to expand our newly formed footprint in the Franklin County, PA market and continue to grow in the Maryland market while providing our customers with "Absolutely Exceptional Experiences".

Quarterly Highlights – 4Q21 vs 3Q21

  • Tangible book value per share increased by $0.47 or 2% to $24.56 per share at December 31, 2021 from $24.09 as of September 30, 2021.
  • Cash balances decreased on a linked quarter basis by 34.5% or $14.3 million. Deposit growth in the fourth quarter totaled $38 million. The bank utilized the new deposit funds to purchase $19.8 million in security investments and grow loan balances during the fourth quarter.
  • The bank also continued to strengthen off-balance sheet contingency funding sources (FHLB and FRB discount window borrowing capacity), keeping the overall contingency funding position strong at approximately 55.8% of total funding at the bank level as of December 31, 2021.
  • Gross loans increased on a linked quarter basis by $39.6 million or 6.5% as of December 31, 2021. A net decrease in PPP loans of $4.6 million for the quarter resulted in core loan growth of $43.7 million for the fourth quarter.
  • Overall deposits grew $38 million, or 5.2% in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2021. Non-interest-bearing deposit grew $18.2 million and interest-bearing deposits grew $19.8 million. The interest-bearing deposits growth was mainly in low-cost money market deposits totaling $14.6 million. The Bank's cost of interest-bearing deposits for the fourth quarter decreased 6 bps to 0.35%.
  • The Banks normalized margin (excludes impact of PPP loans and fees, FRB Cash and Brokered deposits) decreased 12 basis points to 3.28% in the fourth quarter of 2021 from 3.40% in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Based on loan growth and current economic metrics used in the calculation, the reserve to total loans ratio was 1.09% at December 31, 2021, down .01% from 1.10% as of September 30, 2021.

Quarterly Highlights – 4Q21 vs 4Q20

  • Tangible book value per share of $24.56 at December 31, 2021 increased by $1.78 or 7.8% from $22.78 at December 31, 2020.
  • Year-over-year net loan growth was $52.3 million or 9.5%, which includes a decrease of $36.8 million in PPP loans. Excluding the PPP loans, gross core loan growth was $86.6 million or 17% year-over-year.
  • Deposits grew $137 million or 22.9% on a year-over-year basis compared to December 31, 2020. Excluding brokered deposits of $10.2 million as of December 31, 2020, core deposits increased $147.2 million or 25% year-over-year. The majority of the core growth was in demand deposits $74.9 million and low interest cost money market $41.2 million, savings deposits $12.8 million and NOW accounts $5.4 million. As of December 31, 2021 the Bank had decreased the higher cost brokered deposits balances to only $246 thousand from the prior year at $10.2 million.
  • As of December 31, 2021, the Bank had reduced overall cost of funds to 0.21%, down from 0.41% at December 31, 2020. This decrease results from the further rate reductions on numerous deposit account types due to historically low Fed rates.
  • Year-to-date loan loss provision expense through December 31, 2021 totaled $3.079 million (excludes $93 thousand for off-balance sheet and check card loss provision), a decrease of $174 thousand compared to $3.253 million through December 31, 2020. Loan recoveries through December 31, 2021 of $540 thousand related to the isolated charge-off positively impacted the loan loss provision expense.
  • Non-interest income year-to-date as of December 31, 2021 decreased by $1.5 million or 18% compared to December 31, 2020. The mortgage activity and secondary sales income decrease of $824 thousand, along with the security sale gains decrease of $553 thousand, account for the majority of the decrease year-over-year.
  • Non-interest expense as of December 31, 2021 increased by $723 thousand compared to December 31, 2020. The increase is directly related to the growth of the balance sheet (19% year-over-year) as staffing has increased to support the growth, and increased FDIC insurance premiums as deposits increased (22.9% year-over-year).

Dividend

A dividend of $0.04 per share was declared by the Board of Directors on January 21, 2022 for shareholders of record as of February 4, 2022 and payable on February 11, 2022.

Community Heritage Financial, Inc.

Robert E. (BJ) Goetz, Jr.

President & Chief Executive Officer

301-371-305

 

Community  Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(dollars in thousands)































December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,







2021



2021



2021



2021



2020







(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



Audited

























Assets





















Cash and due from banks

$

41,308

$

55,559

$

49,830

$

43,425

$

28,785



Total cash and cash equivalents



41,308



55,559



49,830



43,425



28,785

























Securities available-for-sale, at fair value



144,019



130,431



86,343



61,086



72,439

Equity securities, at cost



338



338



338



462



462

























Loans



610,326



570,727



569,877



585,811



558,967

Less allowance for loan loss



6,500



6,071



5,812



8,948



7,480



Loans, net



603,826



564,655



564,065



576,864



551,486

























Loans held for sale



6,428



7,963



8,008



10,717



12,626

Premises and equipment, net



6,771



6,858



7,025



6,529



6,400

Right-of-use assets



2,301



2,417



2,533



2,557



2,667

Accrued interest receivable



1,971



1,738



1,746



2,035



2,199

Deferred tax assets



2,141



2,007



1,873



3,025



2,081

Bank-owned life insurance



6,475



6,443



6,393



6,340



5,280

Goodwill



1,657



1,657



1,657



1,657



1,657

Intangible assets



1



3



5



7



9

Other Assets



1,556



1,715



1,590



1,750



2,090



Total Assets

$

818,792

$

781,783

$

731,404

$

716,452

$

688,181

























Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity













































Liabilities





















Deposits:





















Non-interest-bearing demand

$

272,282

$

254,058

$

233,757

$

228,946

$

197,297

Interest-bearing



464,285



444,488



417,157



405,499



402,262



Total Deposits



736,567



698,546



650,914



634,445



599,560

























Subordinated debt, net



14,753



14,731



14,708



14,686



14,664

Other borrowings



1,887



2,629



4,015



3,719



8,558

Lease liabilities



2,368



2,480



2,591



2,610



2,715

Accrued interest payable



190



409



206



426



215

Other liabilities



6,072



7,099



4,416



7,349



9,509



Total Liabilities



761,837



725,895



676,850



663,236



635,221

























Stockholders' Equity





















Common stock



23



23



23



23



23

Surplus



28,523



28,523



28,523



28,523



28,523

Additional PIC restricted stock



14



-



-



-



-

Retained earnings



29,288



28,121



25,954



25,152



23,633

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(893)



(779)



54



(482)



782



Total Stockholders' Equity



56,955



55,888



54,554



53,216



52,960



























Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

818,792

$

781,783

$

731,404

$

716,452

$

688,181

 

Community  Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)































Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended







December 31,



September 30,



December 31,



December 31,



December 31,







2021



2021



2020



2021



2020

























Interest Income























Loans, including fees

$

6,144,691

$

6,407,015

$

6,311,740

$

25,386,430



22,934,974



Securities



565,044



436,526



307,082



1,653,188



1,073,590



Fed funds sold and other



16,586



26,859



13,044



57,271



152,726



     Total interest income



6,726,322



6,870,400



6,631,865



27,096,889



24,161,290

























Interest Expense























Deposits



383,525



427,313



619,250



1,754,507



3,353,129



Borrowed funds



-



-



-



947



48,869



Subordinated debt



238,049



238,049



238,053



952,197



947,409



Other Interest Expense



47,266



45,323



63,216



215,089



170,293



     Total interest expense



668,841



710,686



920,519



2,922,741



4,519,700

























Net interest income



6,057,481



6,159,714



5,711,346



24,174,148



19,641,590

Provision for loan losses



426,483



(245,988)



1,456,879



3,079,173



3,252,897

Net interest income after provision for loan losses



5,630,998



6,405,702



4,254,467



21,094,975



16,388,693

























Non-interest income























Service charges on deposits



179,650



180,225



199,634



734,710



648,125



Earnings bank owned life insurance



24,210



40,956



54,648



162,162



144,962



Gain sale of fixed assets



18,000



-



-



19,500



500



Gain sale of securities



-



-



575,869



196,091



749,590



Mortgage loan income activity



822,280



1,252,561



2,210,046



4,849,705



5,673,836



Other non-interest income



232,343



211,864



170,711



818,114



1,047,791



     Total non-interest income



1,276,483



1,685,606



3,210,907



6,780,282



8,264,803

























Non-interest expense























Salaries and employee benefits



3,016,112



2,967,511



2,928,023



11,446,557



11,147,427



Occupancy and equipment



719,872



708,358



681,446



2,811,633



2,738,468



Legal and professional fees



238,066



155,208



217,174



712,544



746,435



Advertising



162,770



130,244



453,077



580,364



271,442



Data processing



625,147



544,371



570,630



2,262,821



1,984,715



FDIC premiums



115,376



93,840



112,999



432,975



272,154



Goodwill amortization



-



-



-



-



-



Loss sale of securities



-



-



-



17,826



-



Loss sale fixed assets



816



-



-



816



-



Loss interest rate lock commitments



-



-



-



-



-



Other intangible amortization



2,083



2,083



2,083



8,333



8,333



Other



386,448



412,142



227,229



1,395,289



1,777,342



     Total non-interest expense



5,266,691



5,013,757



5,192,661



19,669,159



18,946,318

Income before taxes



1,640,790



3,077,551



2,272,713



8,206,098



5,707,179

Income tax expense



383,730



820,160



705,528



2,190,813



1,579,761

Net Income

$

$1,257,060

$

$2,257,391

$

$1,567,185

$

$6,015,285

$

$4,127,418

























Basic earnings per share

$

0.56

$

1.00

$

0.70

$

2.67

$

1.83

 

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Selected Financial Data























Income Statement Review















































For the Three Months Ended



For the Twelve Months Ended





December 31,



September 30,



December 31,



December 31,



December 31,





2021



2021



2020



2021



2020





(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



Audited



(Unaudited)



Audited























Interest Income

$

6,726,322

$

6,870,400

$

6,631,865

$

20,370,568

$

24,161,290

Interest Expense



668,841



710,686



920,519



2,253,900



4,519,700

Net interest income



6,057,481



6,159,714



5,711,346



18,116,668



19,641,590

Provision expense



426,483



(245,988)



1,456,879



2,652,690



3,252,897

Net interest income after provision

$

5,630,998

$

6,405,702

$

4,254,467

$

15,463,978

$

16,388,693























Non-interest income

$

1,276,483

$

1,685,606

$

3,210,907

$

5,503,020

$

8,264,803

Non-interest expense



5,266,691



5,013,757



5,192,661



14,401,691



18,946,317

Merger expenses



-



-



-



-



-























Yield on interest-earning assets



3.44%



3.71%



4.04%



2.83%



3.97%

Cost of interest-bearing liabilities



0.56%



0.63%



0.86%



0.51%



1.11%

Efficiency ratio



71.81%



63.91%



58.20%



60.97%



67.89%























Balance Sheet Review















































December 31,



September 30,







December 31,









2021



2021







2020









(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)







Audited





(dollars in thousands)





















Total assets

$

818,792

$

781,783





$

688,181





Loans, net of reserve 



603,826



564,655







551,486





Goodwill & intangibles



1,658



1,660







1,666





Deposits



736,567



698,546







599,560





Shareholder's equity



56,955



55,888







52,960

















































Asset Quality Review





















Non-accrual loans

$

2,091

$

1,471





$

1,007





Trouble debt restructured loans still accruing



956



963







933





Loans 90 days past due still accruing



-



-













Foreclosured properties



-



-







-





Total non-performing assets

$

3,048

$

2,434





$

1,940



























Non-performing assets to total assets



0.37%



0.31%







0.28%





Non-performing assets to total loans



0.50%



0.42%







0.35%



























Summary of Operating Results















































For the Three Months Ended



For the Twelve Months Ended









December 31,



December 31,



December 31,



December 31,









2021



2020



2021



2020









(Unaudited)



Audited



(Unaudited)



Audited



























Pre-allowance for Loan Loss provision, pre-tax net income

$

2,067,273

$

3,729,592

$

11,285,272

$

8,960,077





Allowance for loan loss provision, pre-tax



426,483



1,456,879



3,079,173



3,252,897





Tax expense



383,730



705,528



2,190,813



1,579,761





Net Income

$

1,257,060

$

1,567,185

$

6,015,285

$

4,127,418



























(dollars in thousands)





















Charge-offs

$

16

$

13

$

4,671

$

63





(Recoveries)



(8)



(6)



(586)



(35)





Net charge-offs

$

8

$

7

$

4,085

$

28



























Per Common Share Data











































Common shares outstanding



2,251,320



2,251,320



2,251,320



2,251,320





Weighted average shares outstanding



2,251,320



2,251,320



2,251,320



2,251,320



























Basic Earnings per share

$

0.56

$

0.70

$

2.67

$

1.83





Dividend declared

$

0.04

$

0.04

$

0.16

$

0.16



























Book value per share

$

24.30

$

23.52

$

25.30

$

23.52





Tangible book value per share

$

24.56

$

22.78

$

24.56

$

22.78



























Selected Financial Ratios (unaudited)











































Return on average assets



0.63%



0.92%



0.80%



0.64%





Return on average equity



8.66%



11.65%



10.66%



8.06%





Allowance for loan losses to total loans



1.06%



1.34%



1.06%



1.34%





Allowance for loan loss to total loans (excluding PPP loans)



1.09%



1.47%



1.09%



1.47%





Non-performing assets to total loans



0.50%



0.35%



0.50%



0.35%





Non-performing assets to total loans (excluding PPP)



0.51%



0.38%



0.51%



0.38%





Net Charge-offs to total loans



0.00%



0.00%



0.67%



0.01%





Common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital 



10.26%



N/A



10.26%



N/A





Tier1 capital



10.26%



N/A



10.26%



N/A





Total risk based capital



11.39%



N/A



11.39%



N/A





Tier-1 leverage ratio 



8.57%



N/A



8.57%



N/A





Community bank leverage ratio (bank only)**



N/A



9.11%



N/A



9.11%





Average equity to average assets



7.25%



7.87%



7.54%



8.00%





Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Common Assets



6.77%



6.95%



6.77%



6.95%





Net interest margin (bank only, normalized)*



3.28%



3.61%



3.43%



3.69%





Loans to deposits - (EOP)



82.86%



93.21%



82.86%



93.21%





*Normalized margin excludes impact of PPP loans and related on balance sheet liquidity through Brokered deposits and FHLB Borrowing

**As of September 30, 2021 the bank reverted back to the BASEL III regulatory framework for capital reporting and discontinued the CBLR calculation.

 

