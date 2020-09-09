PLANO, Texas, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Hospital Consulting, the management and consulting arm of Community Hospital Corporation (CHC), is pleased to announce new relationships and the opportunity to help improve the performance of healthcare organizations around the country. CHC owns, manages or supports nearly 30 hospitals in 12 states, including Hawaii, and provides group purchasing organization (GPO) services through CHC Supply Trust to more than 80 additional hospitals across 11 additional states plus the District of Columbia.
CHC is a stable organization with a proven ability to help community hospitals remain sustainable. "Whether during trying times or any day, community and rural hospitals face unique challenges," said Jim Kendrick, CHC President and CEO. "We offer practical solutions that enhance efficiencies, improve quality and strengthen the financial stability of the hospitals we serve."
Announcements:
CHC Consulting began providing Strategic Support Services for Lane Regional Medical Center (LRMC), a 139-bed health system in Zachary, Louisiana, on September 1, 2020. The initial relationship is for five years.
On September 1, 2020, CHC Consulting began providing Interim Chief Executive Officer Services for Rehoboth McKinley Christian Health Care Services (RMCHCS), Gallup, New Mexico. Serving in that role is Don Smithburg, a senior healthcare executive who joined the CHC Consulting team in the fall of 2019.
Geary Community Hospital (GCH), Junction City, Kansas, renewed a two-year Management Services agreement with CHC Consulting on July 31, 2020. The GCH Board approved and welcomed Frank Corcoran as permanent Chief Executive Officer. Through CHC Consulting, Corcoran served as GCH Interim CEO for about two months, and prior, as GCH Interim CNO since October 2019.
Great Plains Health (GPH), North Platte, Nebraska, signed a new, five-year Support Services agreement with CHC Consulting, on July 1, 2020. GPH has been a CHC Consulting client since 2009.
CHC Consulting began providing Strategic Support Services for Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center (AVRMC), La Junta, Colorado, on July 1, 2020, under a new five-year arrangement. ARVMC is a 25-bed Critical Access Hospital serving the healthcare needs of southeastern Colorado.
About Community Hospital Corporation – HELP WHERE HOSPITALS NEED IT®
Community Hospital Corporation owns, manages and consults with hospitals through three distinct organizations – CHC Hospitals, CHC Consulting and CHC ContinueCARE, which share a common purpose to guide, support and enhance the mission of community hospitals and healthcare providers. Based in Plano, Texas, CHC provides the resources and experience community hospitals need to improve quality outcomes, patient satisfaction and financial performance. For more information about CHC, please visit www.communityhospitalcorp.com.
CONTACT: Anne Block
247072@email4pr.com
972-943-6470