ALGONQUIN, Ill., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Community Unit School District 300 announces it has joined the Illinois Purchasing Group, a regional purchasing community by BidNet. Local government agencies throughout Illinois utilize the purchasing group for bid and vendor management. Community Unit School District 300 invites all potential vendors to register online with the Illinois Purchasing Group to access its upcoming solicitations by visiting http://www.bidnetdirect.com/illinois.
Community Unit School District 300 joins the Illinois Purchasing Group and the community of 16 participating local government agencies located throughout Illinois. Along with a variety of bid and vendor management solutions, Community Unit School District 300 gains access to a bid library to help with bid creation, a shared pool of vendors, and association with like-minded purchasing professionals in the area.
"Collaboration is important to us," says Diane White, Director of Purchasing of Community Unit School District 300. "We think the bid library will really help us save time in drafting more effective bids and access specifications," White continued. "Plus, it allows our potential suppliers easier access our bids, while providing a vendor portal to post bid questions, and upload documents."
Vendors interested in doing business with Community Unit School District 300 and other nearby government agencies are encouraged to register at http://www.bidnetdirect.com/illinois. Benefits of joining the Illinois Purchasing Group include:
- Centralized location for bids from all 16 participating agencies
- Bid alerts customized to the vendors' products or services
- Reliable and timely delivery of notifications, addendums and documents
- Advanced notice of Term Contract expiration
- E-Bid and E-Quote Submission
The Illinois Purchasing Group is one of BidNet's regional purchasing groups throughout the country. It provides Community Unit School District 300 a bid and vendor management solution, document and addendum distribution, and tracking of all activity throughout the procurement process.
About Community Unit School District 300:
District 300's central mission is to ensure all students are college or career ready upon graduation.
District 300's academic department focuses on a progressive and rigorous curriculum, relevant assessments and continuous improvement of instruction and student learning. They strive to offer students many opportunities to discover their passions and skills in order to enable them to achieve this mission.
Community Unit School District 300 has the sixth largest student enrollment in Illinois with over 21,000 students, covering 118 square miles. The District provides Pre-Kindergarten through twelfth grade education in an area of 118 square miles in Northwestern Illinois, 40 miles west of Chicago. District 300 is comprised of three (3) high schools (grades 9-12), four (4) middle school (grades 6-8), one (1) school (grades K-8), sixteen (16) elementary schools (grades K-5), one (1) school Pre-K, and one (1) alternative school. District 300 employs approximately 2100 Full Time Employees (FTE).
About BidNet Direct:
BidNet Direct, a mediagrif product, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. BidNet Direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the Illinois Purchasing Group, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit http://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers
