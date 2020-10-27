TINTON FALLS, N.J., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Second quarter highlights include:
Second quarter
GAAP Results:
Revenues
$171.1 million
Loss from Operations (EBIT)
$(42.0) million
Operating Margin
(24.5)%
Diluted Loss Per Share
$(0.89)
Non-GAAP Results:
Income from Operations (EBIT)
$28.9 million
EBIT Margin
16.9%
Diluted Earnings Per Share
$0.45
Commvault [NASDAQ: CVLT] today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2020.
"We are pleased by this quarter's solid financial performance and are on track to deliver continued growth and operating margin expansion," said Sanjay Mirchandani, President and CEO, Commvault. "The Commvault portfolio has never been stronger. New product announcements including Commvault HyperScale X, Commvault Disaster Recovery, and Metallic Cloud Storage Service represent a series of first-mover advantages, addressing critical needs like cloud transformation and ransomware."
Total revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 were $171.1 million, an increase of 2% year over year and a decrease of 1% sequentially. Total recurring revenue was $129.1 million, an increase of 6% year over year.
Annualized recurring revenue (ARR), which is the annualized value of all active Commvault recurring revenue streams at the end of the reporting period, was $483.5 million as of September 30, 2020, up 9% from September 30, 2019.
Software and products revenue was $72.3 million, an increase of 5% year over year and a decrease of 6% sequentially. The year over year increase in software and products revenue was driven by an 8% increase in larger deals (deals greater than $0.1 million in software and products revenue).
Services revenue in the quarter was $98.8 million, flat year over year and an increase of 2% sequentially.
On a GAAP basis, loss from operations was $42.0 million for the second quarter compared to a loss of $8.2 million in the prior year. The current quarter loss was driven by $40.7 million of non-cash impairment charges of intangible assets recognized in the acquisition of Hedvig, Inc. The impairments are primarily due to a moderated view of the acquisition assumptions. The Hedvig technology has now been fully integrated into Hyperscale X software and appliances. The integration of this technology will lessen reliance on third party vendors, begin driving meaningful gross margin expansion on our Hyperscale technology, and improve the customer experience. Non-GAAP EBIT, which excludes the non-cash impairment charges, was $28.9 million in the quarter compared to $24.8 million in the prior year.
Operating cash flow totaled $27.0 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to $24.0 million in the prior year quarter. Total cash and short-term investments were $394.0 million as of September 30, 2020 compared to $339.7 million as of March 31, 2020.
A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results has been provided in Financial Statement Table IV included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Commvault has provided in this press release the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP income from operations margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share and annualized recurring revenue (ARR). This selected financial information has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. Commvault uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate its business and make operating decisions. In addition, Commvault believes these non-GAAP operating measures are useful to investors, when used as a supplement to GAAP financial measures, in evaluating Commvault's ongoing operational performance. Commvault believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing its financial results with other companies in Commvault's industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to the investment community. Commvault has also provided software and products, services and total revenues on a constant currency basis. Commvault analyzes revenue growth on a constant currency basis in order to provide a comparable framework for assessing how the business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations.
All of these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, which are provided in Table IV included in this press release.
Non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP income from operations margin. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude noncash stock-based compensation charges and additional FICA and related payroll tax expense incurred by Commvault when employees exercise in the money stock options or vest in restricted stock awards as well as restructuring costs. In fiscal 2020, Commvault also excluded costs related to a non-routine shareholder matter. Commvault has also excluded the noncash amortization and impairment of intangible assets and certain costs related to key employees of Hedvig from its non-GAAP results. These expenses are further discussed in Table IV. Commvault believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful metrics for management and investors because they compare Commvault's core operating results over multiple periods. When evaluating the performance of Commvault's operating results and developing short- and long-term plans, Commvault does not consider such expenses.
Although noncash stock-based compensation and the additional FICA and related payroll tax expenses are necessary to attract and retain employees, Commvault places its primary emphasis on stockholder dilution as compared to the accounting charges related to such equity compensation plans. Commvault believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude noncash stock-based compensation expense and the additional FICA and related payroll tax expenses incurred on stock option exercises and vesting of restricted stock awards allow investors to make meaningful comparisons between Commvault's operating results and those of other companies.
Amortization and impairment charges of intangible assets are noncash items. Commvault believes the exclusion of these expenses provide for a useful comparison of operating results to prior periods and to other companies.
There are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP income from operations margin. The most significant limitation is that these non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain operating costs, primarily related to noncash stock-based compensation, which is of a recurring nature. Noncash stock-based compensation has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense in Commvault's operating results. In addition, noncash stock-based compensation is an important part of Commvault's employees' compensation and can have a significant impact on their performance. Lastly, the components that Commvault excludes in its non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the components that its peer companies exclude when they report their non-GAAP financial measures.
Commvault's management generally compensates for the limitations described above related to the use of non-GAAP financial measures by providing investors with a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Further, Commvault management uses non-GAAP financial measures only in addition to, and in conjunction with, results presented in accordance with GAAP.
Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS). In addition to the adjustments discussed in non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS incorporate a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 27%.
Commvault anticipates that in any given period its non-GAAP tax rate may be either higher or lower than the GAAP tax rate as evidenced by historical fluctuations. The GAAP tax rates in recent fiscal years were not meaningful percentages due to the dollar amount of GAAP pre-tax income. For the same reason as the GAAP tax rates, the estimated cash tax rates in recent fiscal years are not meaningful percentages. Commvault defines its cash tax rate as the total amount of cash income taxes payable for the fiscal year divided by consolidated GAAP pre-tax income. Over time, Commvault believes its GAAP and cash tax rates will align.
Commvault considers non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS useful metrics for Commvault management and its investors for the same basic reasons that Commvault uses non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP income from operations margin. In addition, the same limitations as well as management actions to compensate for such limitations described above also apply to Commvault's use of non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS.
Conference Call Information
Commvault will host a conference call today, October 27, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (5:30 a.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its financial results. To access this call, dial 844-742-4247 (domestic) or 661-378-9470 (international). The live webcast can be accessed under the "Events" section of Commvault's website. An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available following the call.
Table I
Commvault Systems, Inc.
Three Months Ended September 30,
Six Months Ended September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenues:
Software and products
$
72,309
$
68,595
$
148,863
$
132,269
Services
98,830
98,987
195,276
197,516
Total revenues
171,139
167,582
344,139
329,785
Cost of revenues:
Software and products
7,903
8,831
13,750
14,861
Services
18,896
22,410
37,600
45,100
Total cost of revenues
26,799
31,241
51,350
59,961
Gross margin
144,340
136,341
292,789
269,824
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing
79,069
80,960
160,745
168,345
Research and development
30,955
23,227
62,097
46,807
General and administrative
24,748
24,753
46,307
47,260
Restructuring
5,767
12,851
8,091
16,930
Impairment of intangible assets
40,700
—
40,700
—
Depreciation and amortization
5,053
2,719
10,118
5,325
Total operating expenses
186,292
144,510
328,058
284,667
Loss from operations
(41,952)
(8,169)
(35,269)
(14,843)
Interest income
249
1,561
592
3,484
Loss before income taxes
(41,703)
(6,608)
(34,677)
(11,359)
Income tax expense (benefit)
(532)
476
4,211
2,571
Net loss
$
(41,171)
$
(7,084)
$
(38,888)
$
(13,930)
Net loss per common share:
Basic
$
(0.89)
$
(0.16)
$
(0.84)
$
(0.31)
Diluted
$
(0.89)
$
(0.16)
$
(0.84)
$
(0.31)
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
46,516
45,277
46,354
45,363
Diluted
46,516
45,277
46,354
45,363
Table II
Commvault Systems, Inc.
September 30,
March 31,
2020
2020
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
383,153
$
288,082
Restricted cash
—
8,000
Short-term investments
10,845
43,645
Trade accounts receivable, net
138,957
146,990
Other current assets
26,038
26,969
Total current assets
558,993
513,686
Property and equipment, net
113,014
114,519
Operating lease assets
18,691
15,009
Deferred commissions cost
32,726
31,394
Intangible assets, net
—
46,350
Goodwill
112,435
112,435
Other assets
16,119
11,683
Total assets
$
851,978
$
845,076
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
253
$
307
Accrued liabilities
79,112
87,051
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
7,563
7,699
Deferred revenue
227,777
233,497
Total current liabilities
314,705
328,554
Deferred revenue, less current portion
97,506
92,723
Deferred tax liabilities, net
739
849
Long-term operating lease liabilities
12,574
8,808
Other liabilities
6,978
2,238
Total stockholders' equity
419,476
411,904
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
851,978
$
845,076
Table III
Commvault Systems, Inc.
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2020
2019
2020
2019
Cash flows from operating activities
Net loss
$
(41,171)
$
(7,084)
$
(38,888)
$
(13,930)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating
Depreciation and amortization
5,365
3,136
10,743
6,054
Noncash stock-based compensation
20,584
14,857
39,535
29,607
Impairment of intangible assets
40,700
—
40,700
—
Amortization of deferred commissions cost
4,959
4,227
9,526
8,730
Impairment of operating lease assets
225
1,332
692
2,050
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Trade accounts receivable
15,021
2,460
3,637
45,625
Operating lease assets and liabilities, net
(288)
(806)
(808)
42
Other current assets and Other assets
2,693
4,085
9,982
(1,796)
Deferred commissions cost
(4,319)
(3,593)
(9,965)
(6,962)
Accounts payable
92
792
(67)
(425)
Accrued liabilities
(9,452)
9,023
(17,151)
(1,015)
Deferred revenue
(9,679)
(4,157)
(10,222)
(12,079)
Other liabilities
2,227
(293)
4,528
(782)
Net cash provided by operating activities
26,957
23,979
42,242
55,119
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchase of short-term investments
—
—
—
(32,800)
Proceeds from maturity of short-term investments
—
32,706
32,800
65,519
Purchase of property and equipment
(2,019)
(616)
(3,662)
(1,457)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(2,019)
32,090
29,138
31,262
Cash flows from financing activities
Repurchase of common stock
—
—
—
(40,026)
Proceeds from stock-based compensation plans
5,040
5,662
5,271
6,325
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
5,040
5,662
5,271
(33,701)
Effects of exchange rate — changes in cash
7,743
(4,927)
10,420
(3,047)
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
37,721
56,804
87,071
49,633
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
345,432
320,821
296,082
327,992
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
383,153
$
377,625
$
383,153
$
377,625
Table IV
Commvault Systems, Inc.
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2020
2019
2020
2019
Non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliation:
GAAP loss from operations
$
(41,952)
$
(8,169)
$
(35,269)
$
(14,843)
Noncash stock-based compensation (1)
19,937
14,252
38,831
28,634
FICA and payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation (2)
188
225
520
640
Restructuring (3)
5,767
12,851
8,091
16,930
Non-routine shareholder matters (4)
—
4,325
—
7,628
Amortization of intangible assets (5)
2,825
—
5,650
—
Hedvig deferred payments (6)
1,406
—
2,812
—
Acquisition costs (7)
—
1,283
—
1,283
Impairment of intangible assets (8)
40,700
—
40,700
—
Non-GAAP income from operations
$
28,871
$
24,767
$
61,335
$
40,272
GAAP net loss
$
(41,171)
$
(7,084)
$
(38,888)
$
(13,930)
Noncash stock-based compensation (1)
19,937
14,252
38,831
28,634
FICA and payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation (2)
188
225
520
640
Restructuring (3)
5,767
12,851
8,091
16,930
Non-routine shareholder matters (4)
—
4,325
—
7,628
Amortization of intangible assets (5)
2,825
—
5,650
—
Hedvig deferred payments (6)
1,406
—
2,812
—
Acquisition costs (7)
—
1,283
—
1,283
Impairment of intangible assets (8)
40,700
—
40,700
—
Non-GAAP provision for income taxes adjustment (9)
(8,394)
(6,633)
(12,509)
(9,244)
Non-GAAP net income
$
21,258
$
19,219
$
45,207
$
31,941
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
47,106
45,718
46,821
45,946
Non-GAAP diluted net income per share
$
0.45
$
0.42
$
0.97
$
0.70
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2020
2019
2020
2019
Subscription and Utility Software and Related Support Services
$
53,045
$
40,405
$
116,664
$
72,694
Recurring Support and Services
76,044
81,372
153,516
163,217
Total Recurring Revenue
$
129,089
$
121,777
$
270,180
$
235,911
Percentage of Total Revenues
75%
73%
79%
72%
Perpetual Software and Product Revenue
$
33,914
$
37,852
$
59,274
$
77,969
Other Professional Services
8,136
7,953
14,685
15,905
Total Non-recurring Revenue
$
42,050
$
45,805
$
73,959
$
93,874
Percentage of Total Revenues
25%
27%
21%
28%
Total Revenue (10)
$
171,139
$
167,582
$
344,139
$
329,785
Measures at period ending ($000s)
September 30, 2019
March 31, 2020
September 30, 2020
Annualized Recurring Revenue (11)
$
443,064
$
451,667
$
483,455
Three Months Ended September 30, 2020
Americas
EMEA
APJ
Total
Software and Products Revenue
$
39,241
$
22,063
$
11,005
$
72,309
Customer Support Revenue
54,177
24,911
10,359
89,447
Other Services Revenue
4,794
3,084
1,505
9,383
Total Revenue
$
98,212
$
50,058
$
22,869
$
171,139
Three Months Ended September 30, 2019
Americas
EMEA
APJ
Total
Software and Products Revenue
$
35,863
$
21,440
$
11,292
$
68,595
Customer Support Revenue
57,864
21,906
10,233
90,003
Other Services Revenue
4,430
2,680
1,874
8,984
Total Revenue
$
98,157
$
46,026
$
23,399
$
167,582
Six Months Ended September 30, 2020
Americas
EMEA
APJ
Total
Software and Products Revenue
$
89,886
$
40,858
$
18,119
$
148,863
Customer Support Revenue
109,415
48,221
20,454
178,090
Other Services Revenue
8,907
5,639
2,640
17,186
Total Revenue
$
208,208
$
94,718
$
41,213
$
344,139
Six Months Ended September 30, 2019
Americas
EMEA
APJ
Total
Software and Products Revenue
$
67,084
$
42,815
$
22,370
$
132,269
Customer Support Revenue
115,594
43,573
20,318
179,485
Other Services Revenue
9,296
5,362
3,373
18,031
Total Revenue
$
191,974
$
91,750
$
46,061
$
329,785
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Sequential
Year Over Year
Year Over Year
Non-GAAP software and products revenue reconciliation
GAAP software and products revenue
$
72,309
$
72,309
$
148,863
Adjustment for currency impact
(1,441)
(1,118)
(709)
Non-GAAP software and products revenue on a constant currency basis (12)
$
70,868
$
71,191
$
148,154
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Sequential
Year Over Year
Year Over Year
Non-GAAP services revenue reconciliation
GAAP services revenue
$
98,830
$
98,830
$
195,276
Adjustment for currency impact
(2,281)
(1,618)
(425)
Non-GAAP services revenue on a constant currency basis (12)
$
96,549
$
97,212
$
194,851
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Sequential
Year Over Year
Year Over Year
Non-GAAP total revenue reconciliation
GAAP total revenues
$
171,139
$
171,139
$
344,139
Adjustment for currency impact
(3,722)
(2,736)
(1,134)
Non-GAAP total revenues on a constant currency basis (12)
$
167,417
$
168,403
$
343,005
Footnotes - Adjustments
(1)
Represents noncash stock-based compensation charges associated with stock options, restricted stock
Three Months Ended September 30,
Six Months Ended September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Cost of services revenue
$
740
$
698
$
1,406
$
1,388
Sales and marketing
8,988
7,359
16,192
15,005
Research and development
5,578
2,011
11,519
4,004
General and administrative
4,631
4,184
9,714
8,237
Stock-based compensation expense
$
19,937
$
14,252
$
38,831
$
28,634
The table above excludes stock-based compensation expense related to the Company's restructuring
(2)
Represents additional FICA and related payroll tax expenses incurred by Commvault when employees
(3)
In fiscal 2019, Commvault initiated a restructuring plan to increase efficiency in its sales, marketing and
(4)
During fiscal 2020, Commvault incurred costs related to a non-routine shareholder matter. The costs
(5)
Represents noncash amortization of intangible assets.
(6)
In connection with the acquisition of Hedvig Inc., certain Hedvig shareholders will receive cash payments
(7)
During the second quarter of fiscal 2020, Commvault incurred costs related to the acquisition of Hedvig, Inc.
(8)
In the second quarter of fiscal 2021, Commvault recorded impairment of its acquired intangible assets. These
(9)
The provision for income taxes is adjusted to reflect Commvault's estimated non-GAAP effective tax rate of
(10)
This table includes the following financial metrics that are derived from Commvault's GAAP recognized
Subscription and Utility Software and Related Support Services - The amounts included on this line include
Recurring Support and Services - The amounts included on this line consist primarily of maintenance and
Perpetual Software and Product Revenues - The amounts included on this line are primarily associated with
Other Professional Services - The amounts included on this line are primarily revenues associated with
Management believes that reviewing these metrics, in addition to GAAP results, helps investors and financial
Note that nearly all of Commvault's software and product revenue is related to solutions that are run in the
(11)
Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) is defined as the annualized recurring value of all active contracts at
Management believes that reviewing this metric, in addition to GAAP results, helps investors and financial
(12)
Revenues on a constant currency basis are calculated using the average foreign exchange rates from a