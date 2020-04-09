TINTON FALLS, N.J., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a recognized global enterprise software leader in the management of data across cloud and on-premises environments, today announced that it has named Martha Delehanty as its new chief people officer (CPO). Reporting directly to Sanjay Mirchandani, Commvault's president and CEO, Delehanty will use her deep understanding of global talent trends and needs to expand Commvault's employee recruitment, retention, and professional development capabilities.
Delehanty joins Commvault at a time of unprecedented global change, as COVID-19 impacts businesses and people around the world. As CPO, Delehanty is helping to guide Commvault's employees though the personal and professional aspects of navigating life during a global pandemic, in addition to leading the company's efforts to gather, retain, and develop its diverse, innovative team of talented professionals
"We at Commvault are committed to helping our employees, customers and partners manage the COVID-19 crisis," said Mirchandani. "Having global accountably for many aspects of human resources at Verizon, Martha combines a broad set of skills with the ability to think creatively about talent processes. With Martha now responsible for every aspect of Commvault's teams worldwide, we are better positioned than ever to ready our customers to take on their greatest data challenges and grow our business around the world."
Delehanty brings to Commvault decades of human resources experience in progressively more senior roles at Verizon. Most recently as senior vice president, human resources at Verizon, she developed and implemented human resource policies and strategies for more than 100,000 employees working across all of Verizon's customer segments.
"To ensure Commvault has the talent it needs to continue to simplify, innovate, and execute, my focus will be to 'get 'em, build 'em and keep 'em,'" said Delehanty. "I look forward to realizing this goal by strengthening the link between our human resources plans and our business outcomes. At the same time, I will be working to guide and coach our team members so that, whatever their background or role at Commvault, they are confident that it is a place where they can build a fantastic, life-changing career—even during this pandemic."
Delehanty holds a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology from Mount Holyoke College and a Master in Business Administration degree in finance from the University of Texas. She has been a powerful advocate for young women in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), helping drive participation in programs like Girls Who Code, Black Girls Code Built By Girls, and WiTNY (Women in Technology and Entrepreneurship in New York). She currently serves on the board of trustees for 180 Turning Lives Around, a non-profit organization dedicated to eliminating domestic violence.
About Commvault
Commvault is the recognized leader in data backup and recovery. Commvault's converged data management solution redefines what backup means for the progressive enterprise through solutions that protect, manage and use their most critical asset — their data. Commvault software, solutions and services are available from the company and through a global ecosystem of trusted partners. Commvault employs more than 2,300 highly-skilled individuals across markets worldwide, is publicly traded on NASDAQ (CVLT), and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey in the United States. To learn more about Commvault visit www.commvault.com
Safe Harbor Statement
Customers' results may differ materially from those stated herein; Commvault does not guarantee that all customers can achieve benefits similar to those stated above. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding financial projections, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as competitive factors, difficulties and delays inherent in the development, manufacturing, marketing and sale of software products and related services, general economic conditions and others. Statements regarding Commvault's beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. Commvault does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements. The development and timing of any product release as well as any of its features or functionality remain at our sole discretion.
©1999-2020 Commvault Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. Commvault, Commvault and logo, the "C hexagon" logo, Commvault Systems, Commvault HyperScale, ScaleProtect, Commvault OnePass, Unified Data Management, Quick Recovery, QR, CommNet, GridStor, Vault Tracker, InnerVault, Quick Snap, QSnap, IntelliSnap, Recovery Director, CommServe, CommCell, APSS, Commvault Edge, Commvault GO, Commvault Advantage, Commvault Complete, Commvault Activate, Commvault Orchestrate, Commvault Command Center, Hedvig, Universal Data Plane, the "Cube" logo, Metallic, the "M Wave" logo, and CommValue are trademarks or registered trademarks of Commvault Systems, Inc. All other third party brands, products, service names, trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of and used to identify the products or services of their respective owners. All specifications are subject to change without notice.