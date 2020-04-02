NEW YORK, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass, the real estate technology company, today announced that Eileen Murray has been elected to the company's Board of Directors. Murray, one of the most seasoned leaders in finance, brings decades of experience to the Compass board, including her current role as Co-CEO of the world's largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates.
"Part of building a great company with a long-term vision is building a Board of Directors that will ensure we carry out that vision by institutionalizing our intentions," said Compass Founder and Executive Chairman, Ori Allon. "Eileen is among the most accomplished executives in the finance industry. Her wealth of experience combined with her unparalleled track record provides Compass with invaluable board leadership as we continue to pursue our mission of helping everyone find their place in the world."
Murray is among the most widely respected leaders in finance. She has served as Co-CEO of Bridgewater, a firm with $160 billion in assets under management, since 2014. She has been cited as one of the 50 Leading Women in the hedge fund industry by The Hedge Fund Journal and listed as one of the 20 Most Powerful Women in Banking by U.S. Banker. She is a recipient of Manhattan College's De La Salle Medal of Honor. She has received the Women's Entrepreneurship Day Organization Pioneer Award in Finance from the United Nations. Most recently she was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award from Markets Media.
"Compass has been in hyper-growth mode since the day it was founded," said Eileen Murray. "The company's high-touch, high-tech approach has not only impacted its own bottom line, but those of Compass agents as well. This consistent focus, coupled with increasingly strong indicators of scalable, profitable growth makes this an incredibly exciting time to join the Compass Board."
Murray launched her career in 1984 at Morgan Stanley, where she held several senior positions, including Global Head of Technology and Operations, Treasurer, and Controller for the firm as well as Chief Operating Officer for the firm's investment banking and sales and trading businesses, one of the largest, most successful platforms in the securities industry. In 2002, she joined Credit Suisse as Head of Global Technology, Operations and Product Control and member of the firm's management and executive board.
Murray holds a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting and an Honorary Doctoral Degree from Manhattan College. She assumes her role on the Compass board effective immediately.
About Compass
Compass is a leading national real estate technology company, providing tools and services to help real estate agents grow their businesses and better serve their clients. As one of the largest groups of small business owners in the country, real estate agents utilize the end-to-end Compass platform to improve their productivity and help them manage their business more effectively. Compass currently powers over 15,000 real estate agents across 100+ U.S. cities, who were responsible for over $88 billion in real estate transactions in 2019. For more information on how Compass powers one of the largest groups of business owners in the country, please visit www.Compass.com.