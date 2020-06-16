COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The doors continue to open wide for long-time gospel music veteran, Demetrus Alexander. Compassion International recently announced Alexander will join its team as gospel artist relations manager. In her role, she will help broaden Compassion's reach into the gospel music community and bring more awareness to their work releasing children from poverty around the globe. Although the organization is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colo., Alexander will be based in Nashville.
"Demetrus leaves an imprint of excellence and trust everywhere she goes," said Steve Jones, Compassion's director of artist relations. "Having someone with her rich, insider knowledge of the gospel music industry will allow us to reach new audiences and have even greater impact as our ministry expands to serve more and more children around the world."
Alexander's career spans more than 30 years in the music industry, performing and touring with artists like Reba Rambo, Andrae Crouch and B.J. Thomas. Her professional career includes two stints at Warner Alliance, starting as a receptionist and later managing their gospel division and serving as a vice president. Between those two seasons, she helped launch Verity Records, the gospel division for Jive Records. Alexander also served as director of gospel promotions at Atlantic Records until 12-time Grammy winner, CeCe Winans, approached her to become general manager of her boutique indy-label, PureSprings Gospel. She spearheaded Winans' marketing efforts for Throne Room, which was the most successful non-ticketed church tour to date, creating a template for gospel artists, and reaffirming the church as a viable touring venue.
"I am absolutely thrilled to be a part of Compassion. I cannot begin to explain how GOD this is," says Alexander. "It has always been and still is exciting to be creative while at the same time doing one of the things closest to the heart of God – helping children in poverty. More importantly, I am proud to be part of an organization that advocates for children and families who are oppressed and vulnerable — who have been denied the dignity that every human deserves. But Compassion believes that as a part of the greater Church, they are called to love and speak up for EVERY neighbor. As brothers and sisters in Christ, they stand against the injustice of racism and have publicly voiced that position."
About Compassion International
Founded in 1952, Compassion International is a Christian child development organization that works to release children from poverty in Jesus' name. Compassion revolutionized the fight against global poverty by working exclusively with the Church to lift children out of spiritual, economic, social and physical poverty. Compassion partners with more than 8,000 churches in 25 countries to deliver its holistic child development program to over 2 million babies, children and young adults. Its child sponsorship program has been validated through independent, empirical research.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Tim Glenn
(719) 272-5377
tglenn@us.ci.org