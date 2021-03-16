NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Compliance, an integrated eDiscovery services and managed review provider, today announced Agility Blue, a premier eDiscovery project management tool, is now available from Compliance through a distribution partnership with Sadie Blue Software.
Agility Blue, built for simplifying the challenges and easing the burdens of eDiscovery project management, includes a work order tool, data volume tracker, media log, billing system, and task templates geared specifically for eDiscovery workflows. The tool offers a central hub for all project and matter work orders, communications, custom project templates and workflows, dashboards for tracking projects and tasks, and offers extensive reporting to help manage headcount and workloads.
"Agility Blue is a unique complement to our technology portfolio," said Ari Perlstein, chief technology officer at Compliance. "Their software aligns well with our emphasis at Compliance on simplifying and streamlining legal technology and the data challenges faced by our clients and will be a valuable addition to our any client's eDiscovery tool kit."
Alison Ciaramitaro, director of training and development at Compliance, will join Ben Legatt, customer experience officer from Agility Blue, today, Tuesday, March 16th, at 2pm EST during Legalweek to discuss the benefits of Agility Blue software. In the session, "Media Tracking: Best Practices and Tools," Legatt and Ciaramitaro will demonstrate the comprehensive and dynamic toolset within Agility Blue to optimize the onus of media tracking.
"Compliance is an incredible champion for their clients and for easing the burdens associated with managing eDiscovery projects and data," said Joy Solomon, president at Sadie Blue Software. "We are delighted by our partnership with Compliance and excited to offer their clients a software solution we believe is revolutionary for eDiscovery project administration."
About Compliance
Compliance is an ISO 27001 certified eDiscovery services and managed review provider and innovator of DaaS (Discovery-as-a-Service), a powerful toolkit of the most advanced eDiscovery software, analytics, and data security available. Through a combination of cutting-edge technology, state-of-the-art development, and secure, certified data centers, Compliance supports corporate legal departments, law firms, and public entities in managing critical and complex legal matters with control, innovation, and ease. Compliance is a System One division.Compliance is a System One division. Discover Compliance:http://www.complianceds.com
About Sadie Blue Software
Founded in 2015, Sadie Blue Software is a company dedicated to providing powerful, intuitive technology solutions for the legal and business communities. Our company was founded by legal and litigation support professionals and technologists who understand the unique challenges of law firms, corporate legal departments, and litigation support providers. Our cloud-based platform, Agility Blue is used by Am200 law firms and leading litigation support vendors to improve communications and workflow efficiency. Please contact Sadie Blue Software at info@sadiebluesoftware.com or visit us at http://www.sadiebluesoftware.com
Press Contact
Carey Neal
Compliance
+1 716-946-5032 cneal@complianceds.com
Catherine Hellsten
Sadie Blue Software
+1 612-659-1234
chellsten@sadiebluesoftware.com
Media Contact
Carey Neal, Compliance, +1 716-946-5032, cneal@complianceds.com
SOURCE Compliance