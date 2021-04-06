NEW YORK, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Compliance, an integrated eDiscovery services and managed review provider, today announced the launch of a comprehensive suite of contract analytics, review, and lifecycle management solutions. Charles Post, a renowned trailblazer widely recognized for his expertise in legal AI, has joined as executive vice president to lead the contract analytics and lifecycle management practice.
Post, an innovator in the field of contract analytics, lifecycle management, and digital automation, is a leading authority in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, blockchain, and smart contracts.
"Charles' leadership in launching our contract analytics practice is an important next step for Compliance," said Marc Zamsky, chief executive officer. "With the addition of Charles, Compliance will pioneer the convergence of eDiscovery and contract analytics creating a compelling market differentiator."
Contract analytics, review, and lifecycle management are a suite of solutions that enable organizations to streamline M&A events, data breach response, and regulatory inquiries. The contract analytics solution will be built upon the eDiscovery processes and methodologies developed by Compliance since its inception in 1997. The launch of contract analytics and lifecycle management is aligned with the strategy recently announced by Compliance, including planned expansion into adjacencies and for acquisitive growth.
"Joining Compliance is a fantastic opportunity to leverage the existing infrastructure and capabilities to build and scale a first-of-its-kind contract analytics offering," said Post. "I am looking forward to offering clients a fresh perspective coupled with game-changing solutions made possible by the convergence of eDiscovery and contract AI."
Post is a frequent speaker, moderator, and author for a host of financial services industry forums and publications. He co-founded and launched the Risk Management Association's (RMA) Financial Technology and Automation Committee, is an active member of the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA), and the International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA). Post received his bachelor's degree from Binghamton University and earned a Juris Doctor from New York Law School.
About Compliance
Compliance is an ISO 27001 certified eDiscovery services and managed review provider and innovator of DaaS (Discovery-as-a-Service), a powerful toolkit of the most advanced eDiscovery software, analytics, and data security available. Through a combination of cutting-edge technology, state-of-the-art development, and secure, certified data centers, Compliance supports corporate legal departments, law firms, and public entities in managing critical and complex legal matters with control, innovation, and ease. Compliance is a System One division. Discover Compliance: http://www.complianceds.com.
