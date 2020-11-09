comScore_Logo.jpg
By Comscore

RESTON, Va., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue of $88.0 million compared to $94.3 million in the third quarter of 2019
  • Net loss of $11.1 million, or $(0.16) per share compared to a net loss of $10.6 million, or $(0.16) per share in the third quarter of 2019
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $7.3 million compared to $6.4 million in the third quarter of 2019

Recent Key Renewals, Partnerships and New Business Developments

  • Awarded three new patents: device co-location identification, household device identification, household viewership aggregation
  • Local TV – Graham Media Group, Morgan Murphy and Weigel Broadcasting
  • National TV – Secured renewal of ESPN's SEC Network and expanded to include the ACC Network
  • Syndicated Digital – News Break, Nextdoor, The Orchard, Truex, and World Surf League
  • Activation – Launched advanced streaming behavior segments in Tru Optik Data Marketplace
  • Agency – Canvas Worldwide and exclusive agreement with Pinnacle (a major agency representing WeatherTech and others)
  • OnDemand – STX Entertainment and Open Road Films
  • Connected TV – Partnered with Samba to expand TV footprint and deliver international CTV measurement – signed first major client in EU
  • Movies – Secured renewals with over a dozen customers and launched next-generation movie theater management system, signed by Marcus Theatres, fourth largest U.S. theater operator with over 1,100 screens
  • Gaming – Twitch expansion for eSports and Gaming

"I am pleased with the progress Comscore made during the third quarter, despite market conditions that remained challenging. Our TV product grew revenue high single digit percentage year-over-year in the quarter, Addressable continued to expand, and we continued to generate higher levels of adjusted EBITDA compared to the prior year," said Bill Livek, CEO and Executive Vice Chairman of Comscore. "Thus far in 2020, we have recognized more than a $22 million positive swing in adjusted EBITDA due to financial discipline, and we remain well-positioned when the impact of the pandemic eases."

"As we look to 2021, Comscore is poised to win the future of media measurement with a host of new products centered around a new impressions-based currency with enhanced advertising capabilities. These and other solutions position Comscore to drive long-term value for our media industry partners and shareholders," Livek concluded.

Third Quarter Summary Results

Revenue in the third quarter of 2020 was $88.0 million, compared to $94.3 million in the year-ago quarter. Ratings and Planning revenue was $62.7 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $65.3 million in the year-ago quarter. The decrease was driven by lower revenue from syndicated digital partially offset by higher TV revenue. National TV revenue rose compared to the third quarter of last year due in part to the Company's new partnership with LiveRamp. Local TV revenue was flat compared to the prior year; however, Local TV added and renewed a number of clients in the quarter.

Analytics and Optimization revenue was $17.4 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $18.3 million in the year-ago quarter. The decrease was due in part to lower Custom, Lift and Survey revenue compared to the prior year, partially offset by higher Activation revenue which also rebounded sequentially from the second quarter of 2020 when it was impacted by lower ad spending from the pandemic.

Movies Reporting and Analytics revenue was $7.8 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $10.7 million in the year-ago quarter. Revenue continues to be impacted by ongoing theater closures. We expect theater closures to continue affecting Movies revenue until theaters reopen at scale.

Expenses from cost of revenues, sales and marketing, research and development and general and administrative were $85.2 million compared to $95.9 million in the year-ago quarter. The decrease relates to a significant reduction in compensation expense due to lower headcount, as well as lower facility costs, professional fees and other general operating expenses. A portion of this reduction relates to temporary actions the Company implemented to reduce costs given the current economic uncertainty.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2020 was $11.1 million, or $(0.16) per share, compared to a net loss of $10.6 million, or $(0.16) per share reported in the year-ago quarter.

For the third quarter of 2020, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $7.3 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $6.4 million in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA excludes stock-based compensation expense; impairment charges; investigation, litigation and legacy audit-related expense; restructuring expense; change in fair value of financing derivatives, warrants liability and equity securities investment; and other items as presented in the accompanying tables.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of September 30, 2020, cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $51.8 million, including $19.6 million in restricted cash. Total debt principal as of September 30, 2020, including $204.0 million of senior secured convertible notes, was $223.2 million.

Conference Call Information for today, Monday, November 9th at 5:00 p.m. ET

Management will provide commentary on the Company's results in a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET. To access the call, dial +1 844-229-7593 (domestic) or +1 314-888-4258 (international) and reference conference ID # 1886568. Participants are advised to dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the call to register. Additionally, a live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at ir.comscore.com/events-presentations. Following the conference call, a replay will be available by dialing +1 855-859-2056 (domestic) or +1 404-537-3406 (international) with passcode # 1886568. The replay will also be available via webcast at ir.comscore.com/events-presentations.

About Comscore

Comscore is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal and state securities laws, including, without limitation, Comscore's expectations, forecasts, plans and opinions regarding continued momentum with TV, digital and agency clients; the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Company's business, customers and the broader media industry; the impact of movie theater closures; new and enhanced products; adjusted EBITDA achievement; creation of long-term shareholder and partner value; cost reductions; and growth opportunities, market positioning and strategy. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events to differ materially from expectations, including, but not limited to, the scope and duration of the Covid-19 pandemic and related government mandates, changes in consumer behavior, customer payment collections, contract execution and renewals, external market conditions, and Comscore's ability to achieve its expected strategic, financial and operational plans. For additional discussion of risk factors, please refer to Comscore's respective Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings that Comscore makes from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are available on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov).

Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date such statements are made. Comscore does not intend or undertake, and expressly disclaims, any duty or obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or new information after the date of this press release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To provide investors with additional information regarding our financial results, we are disclosing herein non-GAAP net income (loss) and adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures used by our management to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results, as they permit our investors to view our core business performance using the same metrics that management uses to evaluate our performance. Nevertheless, our use of these non-GAAP financial measures has limitations as an analytical tool, and investors should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Instead, you should consider these measures alongside GAAP-based financial performance measures, net income (loss), various cash flow metrics, and our other GAAP financial results. Set forth below are reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. These reconciliations should be carefully evaluated.

 

COMSCORE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)



As of


As of


September 30, 2020


December 31, 2019


(Unaudited)



Assets




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$

32,221



$

46,590


Restricted cash

19,613



20,183


Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $2,763 and $1,919, respectively

59,808



71,853


Prepaid expenses and other current assets

16,217



15,357


Total current assets

127,859



153,983


Property and equipment, net

31,269



31,693


Operating right-of-use assets

30,216



36,689


Other non-current assets

4,641



2,979


Deferred tax assets

2,131



2,374


Intangible assets, net

59,041



79,559


Goodwill

417,065



416,418


Total assets

$

672,222



$

723,695


Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity




Current liabilities:




  Accounts payable

$

42,130



$

44,804


  Accrued expenses

47,593



55,507


  Contract liabilities

50,040



58,158


  Customer advances

8,483



9,886


  Warrants liability

1,960



7,725


  Current operating lease liabilities

6,886



6,764


  Other current liabilities

5,549



7,393


Total current liabilities

162,641



190,237


Secured term note

12,565



12,463


Financing derivatives

14,700



21,587


Senior secured convertible notes

190,533



184,075


Non-current operating lease liabilities

37,868



42,497


Non-current contract liabilities

4,026



291


Deferred tax liabilities

501



287


Other non-current liabilities

15,434



13,284


Total liabilities

438,268



464,721


Commitments and contingencies




Stockholders' equity:




Preferred stock, $0.001 par value per share; 5,000,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019; no shares issued or outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019




Common stock, $0.001 par value per share; 150,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019; 78,077,140 shares issued and 71,312,344 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2020, and 76,829,926 shares issued and 70,065,130 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2019

71



70


Additional paid-in capital

1,617,602



1,609,358


Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(10,892)



(12,333)


Accumulated deficit

(1,142,843)



(1,108,137)


Treasury stock, at cost, 6,764,796 shares as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019

(229,984)



(229,984)


Total stockholders' equity

233,954



258,974


Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

672,222



$

723,695


 

 

COMSCORE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)




Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,



2020


2019


2020


2019

Revenues


$

87,952



$

94,300



$

266,046



$

293,482











Cost of revenues (1) (2)


46,466



47,390



137,213



152,791


Selling and marketing (1) (2)


17,131



20,421



52,351



68,590


Research and development (1) (2)


9,501



14,064



29,402



49,163


General and administrative (1) (2)


12,136



14,064



41,420



50,541


Amortization of intangible assets


6,750



6,970



20,514



23,151


Restructuring (1)




2,270





5,149


Investigation and audit related




980





4,176


Settlement of litigation, net




(2,100)





2,900


Impairment of right-of-use and long-lived assets






4,671




Impairment of goodwill








224,272


Impairment of intangible asset








17,308


Total expenses from operations


91,984



104,059



285,571



598,041


Loss from operations


(4,032)



(9,759)



(19,525)



(304,559)


Interest expense, net


(9,027)



(8,175)



(26,729)



(23,176)


Other income, net


4,191



6,733



12,862



6,621


(Loss) gain from foreign currency transactions


(2,012)



1,194



(2,152)



768


Loss before income taxes


(10,880)



(10,007)



(35,544)



(320,346)


Income tax (provision) benefit


(241)



(552)



838



2,740


Net loss


$

(11,121)



$

(10,559)



$

(34,706)



$

(317,606)


Net loss per common share:









Basic and diluted


$

(0.16)



$

(0.16)



$

(0.49)



$

(5.16)


Weighted-average number of shares used in per share calculation - Common Stock:









Basic and diluted


71,222,122



64,157,167



70,638,292



61,603,357


Comprehensive loss:









Net loss


$

(11,121)



$

(10,559)



$

(34,706)



$

(317,606)


Other comprehensive loss:









Foreign currency cumulative translation adjustment


2,750



(2,950)



1,441



(2,894)


Total comprehensive loss


$

(8,371)



$

(13,509)



$

(33,265)



$

(320,500)











(1) Stock-based compensation expense is included in the line items above as follows:








Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,



2020


2019


2020


2019

Cost of revenues


$

503



$

396



$

1,199



$

1,880


Selling and marketing


625



756



1,954



3,159


Research and development


386



469



817



1,863


General and administrative


1,010



1,392



3,558



7,368


Restructuring




129





(137)


Total stock-based compensation expense


$

2,524



$

3,142



$

7,528



$

14,133











(2) Excludes amortization of intangible assets, which is presented as a separate line item.

 

 

COMSCORE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)



Nine Months Ended September 30,


2020


2019

Operating activities:




Net loss

$

(34,706)



$

(317,606)


Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:




Depreciation

10,317



9,447


Non-cash operating lease expense

4,195



3,987


Amortization expense of finance leases

1,209



1,974


Amortization of intangible assets

20,514



23,151


Bad debt expense

1,664



657


Impairment of goodwill



224,272


Impairment of intangible asset



17,308


Stock-based compensation

7,528



14,133


Deferred tax provision (benefit)

254



(3,951)


Change in fair value of financing derivatives

(6,887)



(2,900)


Change in fair value of warrants liability

(5,765)



(4,893)


Change in fair value of investment in equity securities



2,324


Impairment of right-of-use and long-lived assets

4,671




Non-cash interest expense on senior secured convertible notes

3,060



17,374


Accretion of debt discount

5,550



4,607


Amortization of deferred financing costs

1,140



795


Changes in operating assets and liabilities:




Accounts receivable

10,675



14,951


Prepaid expenses and other assets

(2,918)



2,115


Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

(12,380)



6,913


Contract liabilities and customer advances

(5,180)



(11,748)


Operating lease liabilities

(4,784)



(6,034)


Net cash used in operating activities

(1,843)



(3,124)






Investing activities:




Proceeds from sale of investment in equity securities 



3,776


Purchases of property and equipment

(200)



(2,810)


Capitalized internal-use software costs

(11,428)



(8,800)


Net cash used in investing activities

(11,628)



(7,834)






Financing activities:




Proceeds from private placement, net of issuance costs paid



19,769


Proceeds from sale-leaseback financing transaction



4,252


Proceeds from the exercise of stock options

142



1,191


Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards

(76)



(1,227)


Principal payments on finance leases

(1,284)



(2,080)


Principal payments on software license arrangements

(258)



(1,997)


Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(1,476)



19,908


Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

8



(658)


Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(14,939)



8,292


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

66,773



50,198


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

51,834



$

58,490







As of September 30,


2020


2019

Cash and cash equivalents

$

32,221



$

53,839


Restricted cash

19,613



4,651


Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$

51,834



$

58,490


 

 

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures


The following table presents a reconciliation of net loss (GAAP) to adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods identified:



Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,

(In thousands)

2020 (Unaudited)


2019 (Unaudited)


2020 (Unaudited)


2019 (Unaudited)

Net loss (GAAP)

$

(11,121)



$

(10,559)



$

(34,706)



$

(317,606)










Interest expense, net

9,027



8,175



26,729



23,176


Amortization of intangible assets

6,750



6,970



20,514



23,151


Depreciation

3,529



3,336



10,317



9,447


Amortization expense of finance leases

425



613



1,209



1,974


Income tax provision (benefit)

241



552



(838)



(2,740)


EBITDA

8,851



9,087



23,225



(262,598)










Adjustments:








Stock-based compensation expense

2,524



3,013



7,528



14,270


Restructuring



2,270





5,149


Investigation and audit related



980





4,176


Private placement issuance cost



(416)





738


Settlement of certain litigation, net



(2,100)





2,900


Impairment of right-of-use and long-lived assets





4,671




Impairment of goodwill







224,272


Impairment of intangible asset







17,308


Other income, net (1)

(4,072)



(6,385)



(12,506)



(5,469)


Adjusted EBITDA

$

7,303



$

6,449



$

22,918



$

746



(1) Adjustments to other income, net, reflect non-cash changes in the fair value of financing derivatives, warrants liability and equity securities investment included in other income, net and certain legal expenses defined by the senior secured convertible notes and classified as general and administrative expenses on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss. We sold our investment in equity securities in 2019.


The following table presents a reconciliation of net loss (GAAP) to non-GAAP net loss for each of the periods identified:



Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,

(In thousands)

2020 (Unaudited)


2019 (Unaudited)


2020 (Unaudited)


2019 (Unaudited)

Net loss (GAAP)

$

(11,121)



$

(10,559)



$

(34,706)



$

(317,606)










Adjustments:








Amortization of intangible assets

6,750



6,970



20,514



23,151


Stock-based compensation expense

2,524



3,013



7,528



14,270


Restructuring



2,270





5,149


Investigation and audit related



980





4,176


Private placement issuance cost



(416)





738


Settlement of certain litigation, net



(2,100)





2,900


Impairment of right-of-use and long-lived assets





4,671




Impairment of goodwill







224,272


Impairment of intangible asset







17,308


Other income, net (1)

(4,072)



(6,385)



(12,506)



(5,469)


Non-GAAP net loss

$

(5,919)



$

(6,227)



$

(14,499)



$

(31,111)



(1) Adjustments to other income, net, reflect non-cash changes in the fair value of financing derivatives, warrants liability and equity securities investment included in other income, net and certain legal expenses defined by the senior secured convertible notes and classified as general and administrative expenses on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss. We sold our investment in equity securities in 2019.

 

We do not provide GAAP net income (loss) on a forward-looking basis because we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty our future stock-based compensation expense, litigation and restructuring expense, fair value adjustments for financing derivatives and warrants, variable interest expense for outstanding senior secured convertible notes, and any unusual gains or losses without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to results computed in accordance with GAAP. For this reason, we are unable without unreasonable effort to provide a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA or non-GAAP net loss to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, GAAP net income (loss), on a forward-looking basis.

 

Revenues


Revenues from our three offerings of products and services are as follows:



Three Months Ended September 30,





(In thousands)

2020
(Unaudited)


% of Revenue


2019
(Unaudited)


% of Revenue


$ Variance


% Variance

Ratings and Planning

$

62,718



71.3

%


$

65,334



69.3

%


$

(2,616)



(4.0)

%

Analytics and Optimization

17,432



19.8

%


18,252



19.3

%


(820)



(4.5)

%

Movies Reporting and Analytics

7,802



8.9

%


10,714



11.4

%


(2,912)



(27.2)

%

Total revenues

$

87,952



100.0

%


$

94,300



100.0

%


$

(6,348)



(6.7)

%




Nine Months Ended September 30,





(In thousands)

2020
(Unaudited)


% of Revenue


2019 (
Unaudited)


% of Revenue


$ Variance


% Variance

Ratings and Planning

$

190,018



71.4

%


$

204,833



69.8

%


$

(14,815)



(7.2)

%

Analytics and Optimization

49,827



18.8

%


57,003



19.4

%


(7,176)



(12.6)

%

Movies Reporting and Analytics

26,201



9.8

%


31,646



10.8

%


(5,445)



(17.2)

%

Total revenues

$

266,046



100.0

%


$

293,482



100.0

%


$

(27,436)



(9.3)

%

 

 

