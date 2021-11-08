RESTON, Va., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
Third Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights
- Revenue for the third quarter up 5% to $92.5 million compared to $88.0 million in the year-ago quarter
- Net income of $2.0 million compared to a net loss of $11.1 million in the year-ago quarter
- Adjusted EBITDA of $11.3 million compared to $7.3 million in the year-ago quarter
- Reaffirmed full-year 2021 guidance of revenue increase between 3% and 5% over 2020 and adjusted EBITDA margin of 6% to 8%
Recent Key Renewals, Partnerships and New Business Developments
- MRC audit for Local and National Television measurement is officially underway
- Local TV – Exclusive agreement with Univision as local TV currency in several markets
- Spectrum Reach to move to Comscore as their preferred television currency in all 89 markets by year-end
- Comscore Consumer Intelligence (CCI), a powerful local market audience segmentation and sales tool, is now available in all 210 local TV markets
- Syndicated Digital – New agreements with Talroo and The Publisher Desk and improved renewal rates with small digital publishers
- Agency – New exclusive agreements with Cornerstone Media Group and Imaginuity
- Comscore Campaign Ratings (CCR) is the first and only ad measurement service to integrate Google's YouTube and YouTube TV inventory in cross-platform measurement including CTV, significantly enhancing our service to advertisers
- Predictive Audiences expands with the inclusion of L2 political segments to help advertisers with cookie-free audience targeting ahead of the 2022 political season
- Out-of-Home – New agreement with Trooh for digital out-of-home measurement and new Activation partnership with Vistar Media to better enable advertisers to reach out-of-home audiences
- Movies – Expansion of Sony relationship
- Comscore's continued commitment to security and privacy illustrated by obtaining ISO certifications for Information Security and Privacy Information Management Systems (ISO 27001 and ISO 27701)
"This was a strong quarter for Comscore as we reported our highest revenue number in seven quarters and our highest revenue growth rates in eleven quarters. We also reported adjusted EBITDA at a level we haven't seen in many years. There are significant changes taking place in media measurement and Comscore is front and center. We are listening to our customers and making the investments necessary to provide the next generation of measurement tools while continuing to deliver stable and reliable reporting of today's viewing audiences. There is a tremendous opportunity for Comscore as it positions itself as the new currency, which we expect will continue to drive revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 2021 and into 2022," said Bill Livek, CEO and Executive Vice Chairman of Comscore.
Third Quarter Summary Results
Revenue in the third quarter of 2021 was $92.5 million, up 5% from $88.0 million in the year-ago quarter, with growth from increases in TV, custom solutions, Lift and Survey, and Activation offset by lower syndicated digital revenue.
Ratings and Planning revenue was $62.1 million in the third quarter of 2021, down 1% from $62.7 million in the year-ago quarter. The decrease was the result of lower syndicated digital and cross-platform audience products offset by higher TV revenue. TV continued to experience higher revenue compared to the prior year from new partnerships and increased agency use. Syndicated digital revenue was lower compared to the prior year, primarily due to our smaller customers who continue to be impacted by ongoing industry changes in ad buying and consolidations, but has stabilized (flat sequentially) when compared to the prior quarter.
Analytics and Optimization revenue was $22.5 million in the third quarter of 2021, up 29% from $17.4 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase was related to higher revenue across all product offerings, including Activation, custom solutions, Lift and Survey. Activation experienced a 38% increase from the year-ago quarter and 7% sequential growth as we continued to bring new solutions to market.
Movies Reporting and Analytics revenue was $7.9 million in the third quarter of 2021, up 1% from $7.8 million in the year-ago quarter, and up 5% sequentially. As theaters have now reopened in most markets worldwide, we believe revenue from the movies business should continue to experience sequential quarterly increases as consumers return to theaters.
Expenses from cost of revenues, sales and marketing, research and development, and general and administrative were $90.3 million, up 6% from $85.2 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase relates primarily to higher data costs associated with our new commercial agreements and higher professional fees. These increases were offset by lower panel costs.
Net income for the third quarter of 2021 was $2.0 million compared to a net loss of $11.1 million reported in the year-ago quarter. After accounting for dividends on our convertible preferred stock, loss per share attributable to common shares was $(0.02), compared to a loss per share attributable to common shares of $(0.16) in the year-ago quarter.
For the third quarter of 2021, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $11.3 million, compared to $7.3 million in the year-ago quarter, resulting in adjusted EBITDA margins of 12% and 8%, respectively. The increase in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the year-ago quarter relates primarily to higher revenue and favorable foreign exchange rates. These increases were partially offset by higher data costs and professional fees. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin exclude stock-based compensation expense, impairment charges, change in fair value of financing derivatives and warrants liability, debt extinguishment costs, amortization of cloud-computing implementation costs, and other items as presented in the accompanying tables.
Balance Sheet and Liquidity
As of September 30, 2021, cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $16.7 million, including $0.8 million in restricted cash. Total debt principal as of September 30, 2021, including $16.0 million in outstanding borrowings under our senior secured revolving credit agreement, was $21.0 million.
2021 Outlook
Based on current trends and expectations, we are reaffirming the revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance provided in the previous quarter. We continue to believe our full-year 2021 revenue growth will be on the lower end of the 3% to 5% range over 2020, and we are targeting an adjusted EBITDA margin of 6% to 8%.
We do not provide GAAP net income (loss) on a forward-looking basis because we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty our future stock-based compensation expense, fair value adjustments for financing derivatives and warrants, variable interest expense, litigation and restructuring expense, and any unusual gains or losses without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to results computed in accordance with GAAP. For this reason, we are unable without unreasonable effort to provide a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA or adjusted EBITDA margin to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, GAAP net income (loss), on a forward-looking basis.
COMSCORE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share and par value data)
As of
As of
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
(Unaudited)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
15,940
$
31,126
Restricted cash
794
19,615
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $1,215 and $2,757, respectively
81,461
69,379
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
13,662
16,910
Total current assets
111,857
137,030
Property and equipment, net
31,349
30,973
Operating right-of-use assets
30,175
28,959
Goodwill
417,104
418,327
Intangible assets, net
33,473
52,340
Deferred tax assets
2,790
2,741
Other non-current assets
9,888
7,600
Total assets
$
636,636
$
677,970
Liabilities, Convertible Redeemable Preferred Stock and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
42,424
$
36,640
Accrued expenses
40,078
48,380
Contract liability
51,116
58,529
Customer advances
8,949
12,477
Warrants liability
13,769
2,831
Current operating lease liabilities
7,327
7,024
Secured term note
—
12,644
Other current liabilities
6,504
5,750
Total current liabilities
170,167
184,275
Non-current operating lease liabilities
37,515
36,127
Non-current contract liabilities
2,497
4,156
Deferred tax liabilities
1,515
627
Senior secured convertible notes
—
192,895
Financing derivatives
—
11,300
Revolving line of credit
16,000
—
Other non-current liabilities
23,726
19,600
Total liabilities
251,420
448,980
Commitments and contingencies
Convertible redeemable preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 82,527,609 and zero shares
187,885
—
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 7,472,391 and 5,000,000 shares authorized as of
—
—
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 275,000,000 and 150,000,000 shares authorized as
82
73
Additional paid-in capital
1,655,288
1,621,986
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(10,367)
(7,030)
Accumulated deficit
(1,217,688)
(1,156,055)
Treasury stock, at cost, 6,764,796 shares as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020
(229,984)
(229,984)
Total stockholders' equity
197,331
228,990
Total liabilities, convertible redeemable preferred stock and stockholders' equity
$
636,636
$
677,970
COMSCORE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenues
$
92,487
$
87,952
$
270,476
$
266,046
Cost of revenues (1) (2)
49,179
46,466
153,267
137,213
Selling and marketing (1) (2)
15,212
17,131
49,569
52,351
Research and development (1) (2)
9,051
9,501
29,536
29,402
General and administrative (1) (2)
16,895
12,136
45,609
41,420
Amortization of intangible assets
6,172
6,750
18,866
20,514
Impairment of right-of-use and long-lived assets
—
—
—
4,671
Total expenses from operations
96,509
91,984
296,847
285,571
Loss from operations
(4,022)
(4,032)
(26,371)
(19,525)
Other income (expense), net
5,713
4,191
(9,069)
12,862
Gain (loss) from foreign currency transactions
1,180
(2,012)
1,884
(2,152)
Interest expense, net
(169)
(9,027)
(7,569)
(26,729)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
—
(9,629)
—
Income (loss) before income taxes
2,702
(10,880)
(50,754)
(35,544)
Income tax (provision) benefit
(722)
(241)
(2,166)
838
Net income (loss)
$
1,980
$
(11,121)
(52,920)
$
(34,706)
Net loss available to common stockholders
Net income (loss)
$
1,980
$
(11,121)
(52,920)
$
(34,706)
Convertible redeemable preferred stock dividends
(3,910)
—
(8,713)
—
Total net loss available to common stockholders
$
(1,930)
$
(11,121)
(61,633)
$
(34,706)
Net loss per common share:
Basic and diluted
$
(0.02)
$
(0.16)
(0.77)
$
(0.49)
Weighted-average number of shares used in per share
Basic and diluted
82,185,009
71,222,122
79,951,857
70,638,292
Comprehensive income (loss):
Net income (loss)
$
1,980
$
(11,121)
(52,920)
$
(34,706)
Other comprehensive (loss) income:
Foreign currency cumulative translation adjustment
(1,917)
2,750
(3,337)
1,441
Total comprehensive income (loss)
$
63
$
(8,371)
$
(56,257)
$
(33,265)
(1) Stock-based compensation expense is included in the line items above as follows:
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Cost of revenues
$
231
$
503
$
1,554
$
1,199
Selling and marketing
208
625
1,679
1,954
Research and development
170
386
1,162
817
General and administrative
2,425
1,010
6,761
3,558
Total stock-based compensation expense
$
3,034
$
2,524
$
11,156
$
7,528
(2) Excludes amortization of intangible assets, which is presented separately in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss).
COMSCORE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
Operating activities:
Net loss
$
(52,920)
$
(34,706)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Change in fair value of warrants liability
10,938
(5,765)
Amortization of intangible assets
18,866
20,514
Loss on extinguishment of debt
9,629
—
Stock-based compensation expense
11,156
7,528
Depreciation
11,873
10,317
Non-cash interest expense on senior secured convertible notes
4,692
3,060
Non-cash operating lease expense
3,952
4,195
Accretion of debt discount
1,620
5,550
Deferred tax provision
652
254
Amortization expense of finance leases
1,485
1,209
Amortization of deferred financing costs
346
1,140
Bad debt (benefit) expense
(218)
1,664
Change in fair value of financing derivatives
(1,800)
(6,887)
Impairment of right-of-use and long-lived assets
—
4,671
Other
712
—
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(12,661)
10,675
Prepaid expenses and other assets
283
(2,918)
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
6,632
(12,380)
Contract liabilities and customer advances
(12,563)
(5,180)
Operating lease liabilities
(3,795)
(4,784)
Net cash used in operating activities
(1,121)
(1,843)
Investing activities:
Capitalized internal-use software costs
(10,925)
(11,428)
Purchases of property and equipment
(744)
(200)
Net cash used in investing activities
(11,669)
(11,628)
Financing activities:
Principal payment and extinguishment costs on senior secured convertible notes
(204,014)
—
Principal payment and extinguishment costs on secured term note
(14,031)
—
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options
—
142
Payments for dividends on convertible redeemable preferred stock
(4,760)
—
Principal payments on finance leases
(1,475)
(1,284)
Principal payments on software license arrangements
(277)
(258)
Revolving line of credit issuance costs
(108)
—
Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards
(44)
(76)
Proceeds from borrowing on revolving line of credit
16,000
—
Proceeds from issuance of convertible redeemable preferred stock, net of issuance costs
188,183
—
Net cash used in financing activities
(20,526)
(1,476)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(691)
8
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(34,007)
(14,939)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
50,741
66,773
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
16,734
$
51,834
As of September 30,
2021
2020
Cash and cash equivalents
$
15,940
$
32,221
Restricted cash
794
19,613
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$
16,734
$
51,834
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin for each of the periods identified:
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
(In thousands)
2021 (Unaudited)
2020 (Unaudited)
2021 (Unaudited)
2020 (Unaudited)
GAAP net income (loss)
1,980
(11,121)
(52,920)
(34,706)
Amortization of intangible assets
6,172
6,750
18,866
20,514
Depreciation
3,882
3,529
11,873
10,317
Amortization expense of finance leases
543
425
1,484
1,209
Income tax provision (benefit)
722
241
2,166
(838)
Interest expense, net
169
9,027
7,569
26,729
EBITDA
13,468
8,851
(10,962)
23,225
Adjustments:
Stock-based compensation expense
3,034
2,524
11,156
7,528
Amortization of cloud-computing implementation costs
342
—
342
—
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
—
9,629
—
Impairment of right-of-use and long-lived assets
—
—
—
4,671
Other (income) expense, net(1)
(5,582)
(4,072)
9,288
(12,506)
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA
$
11,262
$
7,303
$
19,453
$
22,918
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin(2)
12.2%
8.3%
7.2%
8.6%
(1) Adjustments to other (income) expense, net reflect non-cash changes in the fair value of financing derivatives, interest make-whole derivative and warrants liability
(2) Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing adjusted EBITDA by revenue reported on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and
The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to non-GAAP net income (loss) for each of the periods identified:
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
(In thousands)
2021 (Unaudited)
2020 (Unaudited)
2021 (Unaudited)
2020 (Unaudited)
GAAP net income (loss)
$
1,980
$
(11,121)
$
(52,920)
$
(34,706)
Adjustments:
Amortization of intangible assets
6,172
6,750
18,866
20,514
Stock-based compensation expense
3,034
2,524
11,156
7,528
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
—
9,629
—
Impairment of right-of-use and long-lived assets
—
—
—
4,671
Other (income) expense, net (1)
(5,582)
(4,072)
9,288
(12,506)
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
$
5,604
$
(5,919)
$
(3,981)
$
(14,499)
(1) Adjustments to other (income) expense, net reflect non-cash changes in the fair value of financing derivatives, interest make-whole derivative and warrants liability
We do not provide GAAP net income (loss) on a forward-looking basis because we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty our future stock-based compensation expense, fair value adjustments, variable interest expense, litigation and restructuring expense and any unusual gains or losses without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to results computed in accordance with GAAP. For this reason, we are unable without unreasonable effort to provide a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA or non-GAAP net income (loss) to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, GAAP net income (loss), on a forward-looking basis.
Revenues
Revenues from our three offerings of products and services are as follows:
Three Months Ended September 30,
(In thousands)
2021 (Unaudited)
% of Revenue
2020 (Unaudited)
% of Revenue
$ Variance
% Variance
Ratings and Planning
$
62,127
67.2
%
$
62,718
71.3
%
$
(591)
(0.9)
%
Analytics and Optimization
22,485
24.3
%
17,432
19.8
%
5,053
29.0
%
Movies Reporting and Analytics
7,875
8.5
%
7,802
8.9
%
73
0.9
%
Total revenues
$
92,487
100.0
%
$
87,952
100.0
%
$
4,535
5.2
%
Nine Months Ended September 30,
(In thousands)
2021 (Unaudited)
% of Revenue
2020 (Unaudited)
% of Revenue
$ Variance
% Variance
Ratings and Planning
$
190,351
70.4
%
$
190,018
71.5
%
$
333
0.2
%
Analytics and Optimization
57,950
21.4
%
49,827
18.7
%
8,123
16.3
%
Movies Reporting and Analytics
22,175
8.2
%
26,201
9.8
%
(4,026)
(15.4)
%
Total revenues
$
270,476
100.0
%
$
266,046
100.0
%
$
4,430
1.7
%
