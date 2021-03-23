RESTON, Va., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced that Comscore Senior Vice President John Bulgrin will participate in Adweek's upcoming webinar titled 'How to Advance Your CTV Planning Game: A Whole New Kind of Channel Surfing' on March 24, 2021 at 1pm ET.
As the media ecosystem continues to shift, advertisers need to adapt quickly to understand viewership habits and where audiences are consuming content. This webinar, sponsored by LiveRamp, will explore the fragmentation of traditional and connected TV.
Bulgrin will join Jay Prasad, Chief Strategy Officer, LiveRamp and Christine Grammier, Head of Buy Side TV, LiveRamp, to discuss how to navigate the fragmented TV world. He will also share strategies to unite advertisers and media owners for effective planning and measurement as well as share insights about what incorporating CTV into the upfront planning process may look like.
For additional details or to register for the webinar, please visit the event homepage.
About Comscore
Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more, visit www.comscore.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-senior-vice-president-john-bulgrin-to-participate-in-upcoming-adweek-connected-tv-webinar-sponsored-by-liveramp-301253370.html
SOURCE Comscore