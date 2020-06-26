RESTON, Va., June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2020, there have been remarkable shifts in esports, gaming and livestreaming behaviors. That is why Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, is excited to present its 2020 State of Gaming webinar on July 15, 2020 at 2 p.m. EDT.
Comscore's State of Gaming webinar examines what the gamer segment looks like, how recent changes in gamer behaviors and attitudes, as well as the impact of COVID-19, have changed the way that gamers engage, and the ways in which esports and livestreaming have opened up new doors for advertisers. Comscore's 2020 State of Gaming report helps advertisers and their agencies better understand the sentiments, attitudes, and preferences of today's desktop, mobile, and console gaming audiences. Registration and more information can be found at https://www.comscore.com/Insights/Events-and-Webinars/Webinar/2020/State-of-Gaming.
