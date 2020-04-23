NEW YORK, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Makeup Museum announces that CONAIR, the leading international designer, manufacturer, and marketer of branded and personal care products and accessories for consumers will join the ranks of official beauty sponsors for the museum's official debut of the immersive Pink Jungle: 1950s Makeup in America exhibition.
Since its inception in 1959, CONAIR has been one step ahead of the competition with over 1,500 patents obtained worldwide and a strong mix of innovative consumer and professional products sold internationally.
As one of the official sponsors, CONAIR will provide exclusive 1950s historical insight to the Makeup Museum around how Leandro P. Rizzuto pioneered in-home products. The exhibit will feature a curated collection of artifacts from CONAIR's earlier products including the Yellow Bird® Pistol Grip Hair Dryer to a sneak peek preview of the latest products from, LEANDRO LIMITED® products, CONAIRs new brand of high performing modern tools and accessories designed and created in Rizzuto's honor. Additionally, CONAIR will provide historical family photographs showcasing a timeline around the company's evolution of key hair tools, which will be unveiled on Makeup Museum's Instagram channel. Photographs include Leandro P. Rizzuto holding the iconic CONAIR Yellow Bird® Pistol Grip Hair Dryer, which revolutionized the professional hair industry, and never been seen before family pictures.
"My grandfather didn't just disrupt the industry, he created it. A true visionary, he saw the whitespace and created products that revolutionized the way we thought about hairstyling. CONAIR® products, starting with the Yellow-Bird® Pistol Grip Hair Dryer, empowered stylists to give their clients a superior style, and allowed consumers to recreate it in the convenience of their home," said Sophia Wojczak, Creative Director, Leandro Limited and granddaughter of Leandro P. Rizzuto. "His legacy of providing consumers with state of the art technology with unparalleled quality lives on to this day with every product we create. Through our partnership with the Makeup Museum, I feel so blessed and humbled to be able to showcase this journey and evolution of our iconic YellowBird® Pistol Grip Hair Dryer to the next generation of styling tools."
"We are thrilled to have CONAIR's partnership as an official sponsor of the Makeup Museum," said Doreen Bloch, Executive Director of the Makeup Museum. "CONAIR has introduced cutting-edge beauty technologies to generations of beauty lovers and we are honored to be working with the CONAIR team to share this unique knowledge and perspective with our visitors."
The Makeup Museum brings together beauty industry veterans including its Executive Director and Co-Founder Doreen Bloch (CEO of beauty research company Poshly Inc.), Co-Founder Caitlin Collins (former editor of Makeup.com), Co-Founder Rachel Goodwin (celebrity makeup artist). With a combined 40+ years of experience in the beauty industry, the female co-founded team came together with one powerful idea: to build a permanent institution that explores all aspects of beauty history and its impact on society and culture.
Other official sponsors include trailblazing companies that were instrumental in shaping and defining beauty in the 1950's such as Erno Laszlo, Alcone Company, and Givaudan.
MAKEUP MUSEUM
The Makeup Museum is the world's leading institution exploring the history of beauty and its ongoing impact on society. The Makeup Museum is dedicated to empowering all people to learn about and have fun with beauty. With a flagship opening in 2020, the Makeup Museum brings beauty to life through large-scale exhibits, events, and interactive and shoppable programming.
CONAIR
In 1959, CONAIR® built its business on the first "pistol grip" hair dryer—revolutionizing hair care. Today, Conair Corporation is a global leader in the manufacturing and distribution of personal care, grooming, health and beauty products; premium kitchen electrics, tools, and cookware. www.Conair.com
LEANDRO LIMITED
Inspired by legendary inventor and CONAIR founder, Leandro P. Rizzuto, LEANDRO LIMITED™®, a collection of high performing tools and accessories that never compromise on style. Combining form and function with elevated avant-garde designs that complement a modern lifestyle aesthetic, every LEANDRO LIMITED™® product is a work of art, thoughtfully created and curated to be functional and beautiful.