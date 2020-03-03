CHICAGO, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The use of gestational carriers and egg donors for families wanting children is on the rise. The global surrogacy market is expected to reach $27.5 billion through 2025, estimates Global Market Insights. Surrogacy accounts for over 6% of all embryo transfers according to the CDC. And the Family Equality Council estimates that 63% of LGBTQ couples will consider assisted reproductive technologies to become parents. Despite this growth, surrogacy laws vary widely in the US, creating legal complexities.
To meet this increasing need for gestational carriers and egg donors and to help navigate the legal journey, Chicago-based ConceiveAbilities has expanded their legal team and services. Director of Legal Services of ConceiveAbilities, Gina-Marie Madow, Esq. is now joined by Melissa Torto, Esq. bringing years of fertility law experience to provide legal oversight of the entire surrogacy process, from start to finish.
Expanded legal services includes:
- Providing intended parents with legal education and oversight throughout the surrogacy and/or egg donation process
- Determining legally sound matches
- Establishing direct representation of intended parents for their contracts with gestational carriers and egg donors
- Assisting and overseeing the establishment of intended parents' parental rights
- Working with local counsel in other states and countries as necessary and staying current with ever-evolving laws
Gina-Marie Madow has 12 years of surrogacy and egg donation experience; drafting and negotiating contracts for surrogacy, egg donation, sperm donation and embryo donation, as well as the legal work related to the establishment of parentage and insurance reviews and appeals. She assists a broad, global client base of intended parents that include members of the LGBTQ community as well as heterosexual couples/individuals.
Melissa Torto assists intended parents with drafting and negotiating egg donor and gestational carrier agreements, completing the parentage process for intended parents, as well as insurance reviews and appeals. She does surrogacy outreach by visiting clinics and attending Family and Surrogacy Law conferences.
About ConceiveAbilities
Since 1996, ConceiveAbilities advocates on behalf of intended parents who want to grow their families. Support throughout includes gestational carrier and donor recruitment, intake, education, agency screening and matching assistance as well as mental health, legal and financial. Its proprietary Matching MattersTM process connects gestational carriers with intended parents with a 97% success rate after the first meeting. ConceiveAbilities has served thousands of families and is a leader in the field.
For more information on our new legal program contact Gina-Marie Madow at gmadow@conceiveabilities.com. For general information and locations, visit conceiveabilities.com.