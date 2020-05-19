NEW YORK, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Concord Commission Advance (Concord), a leading national real estate commission advance provider, announced a partnership today with The Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY), under which Concord will provide commission advances to REBNY member agents at exclusive discounted rates with expedited same-day processing. This partnership has been created to support REBNY members due to the increased financial hardship and inability to work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Founded in 2016, Concord advances or factors real estate agent commissions prior to closing, and offers industry-low pricing while still emphasizing a seamless client experience.
"When REBNY contacted us about creating an advance program to help local agents, we jumped at the opportunity," said Concord President Jonathan Edelstein. "We asked our clients, 'What could we offer that would be a value-add to you under the current business restrictions?' The agent response was discounted pricing and expedited transaction processing, so we're excited to launch this program with REBNY."
The Real Estate Board of New York is New York City's leading real estate trade association. REBNY works to protect, improve, and advance the business of real estate in New York City. By partnering with Concord, REBNY is able to help guide its members to the resources they need to navigate the challenges currently impacting the residential real estate industry.
For more information about Concord Advance, visit its website, or contact Team@ConcordAdvance.com.
About Concord Commission Advance
Concord advances real estate agent commissions prior to closing so agents can manage their cash flow on their own schedule. One of the fastest growing advance companies in the industry, Concord offers a low-fee guarantee and same-day funding on transactions to agents across the country.