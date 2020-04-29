GÖTEBORG, Sweden, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Events in the first quarter
- Low oil prices and high production bring positive effects in the short term
- Long-term effects of Covid-19 are difficult to assess
- P-MAX vessel Stena Paris chartered out for 6 months
Key figures
- Total income, SEK million 348.6 (310.7)
- EBITDA, SEK million 123.2 (81.6)
- EBITDA, USD million 12.7 (8.9)
- Operating result, SEK million 58.0 (21.2)
- Result before tax, SEK million 29.0 (1.8)
- Result after tax, SEK million 29.0 (1.7)
- Equity ratio, % 29 (31)
- Return on equity, % -7 (-12)
- Available liquid funds, including unutilised credit facilities, SEK million 398.8 (226.8)
- Result per share after tax, SEK 0.61 (0.04)
- Equity per share, SEK 22.99 (24.17)
- Lost-time injuries 1 (1)
This information is information that Concordia Maritime Aktiebolag (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 29 April 2020, at 13.00 CET.
CONTACTS:
Kim Ullman
CEO
Concordia Maritime AB
Tel +46-31-855003
Mob +46-704-855003
Email: kim.ullman@concordiamaritime.com
Ola Helgesson
CFO
Concordia Maritime AB
Tel: +45-88938661
Mobil: +46-704-855009
Email: ola.helgesson@concordiamaritime.com
