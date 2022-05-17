The 2022 edition of Commercial UAV Expo in Las Vegas is set to be the most valuable yet for commercial drone professionals
PORTLAND, Maine, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Organizers of Commercial UAV Expo, the world's leading commercial drone trade show and conference, have announced an important list of conference topics and impressive roster of industry leaders who will be presenting at the 2022 event. The educational program focuses on how drone technology is solving problems and creating meaningful ROI across various industries. The event will take place September 6-8, 2022, at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas.
Experts from DJI, DroneUp, Elroy Air, FAA, Kiewit, Lockheed Martin, Microsoft, Skydio, State of Alaska, Sundt Construction, Turner Mining Group, Windover Construction, Wing, Zipline and many other top organizations will share their expertise on a range of topics. Session formats include Keynotes and Visionary Panels, where drone innovators, regulators, and end-users share their expertise and vision and discuss the critical issues facing the industry; Deep-Dive Vertical Market Sessions that offer practical, actionable education for professionals working with UAS in vertical markets including construction, infrastructure, and surveying and mapping; and Industry Update Sessions that provide up-to-the-minute information on topics that affect everyone in UAS, such as AAM, BVLOS, and autonomy.
Featured sessions include:
Keynotes
- Defining the Future of Drone Delivery: How Can We Enable Leadership, Collaboration, and a Collective Vision?
Deep-Dive Vertical Market Sessions
- Construction
- Energy & Utilities
- Forestry & Precision Agriculture
- Infrastructure & Transportation
- Mining & Aggregates
- Public Safety & Emergency Response
- Security & Counter Drone
- Surveying & Mapping
Industry Update Sessions
"Commercial UAV Expo is the definitive event for professionals from across the globe integrating and operating commercial UAS," said Lee Corkhill, Group Event Director at Diversified Communications, organizer of Commercial UAV Expo. "Our education goes beyond the hype to address how drone technology is being used to tackle the real-world challenges professionals face every day, and how they can maximize ROI. You simply can't get this anywhere else."
Select sessions are produced in partnership with the Commercial Drone Alliance, an organization that advocates for the commercial use of drones by reducing barriers to enable this game-changing technology.
"The impact of regulation on the present and future of the drone industry can't be overstated, which makes events like the Commercial UAV Expo so important to our members," said Lisa Ellman, Executive Director of the Commercial Drone Alliance. "We've designed this program to be the place where industry and federal government stakeholders come together to discuss what regulatory changes are necessary for this technology to scale commercially, and how drone programs can operate today. There are clear safety, efficiency and environmental advantages to using drones for countless tasks and this event showcases insights relevant to stakeholders from across the ecosystem."
Commercial UAV Expo provides education, technology, and resources for professionals in industries including Construction, Drone Delivery, Energy & Utilities, Forestry & Agriculture, Infrastructure & Transportation, Mining & Aggregates, Public Safety & Emergency Services, Security, and Surveying & Mapping. The DRONERESPONDERS Public Safety Summit presented by AIRT is two days of programming designed to educate and prepare first responder UAS program managers and remote pilots at every experience level for public safety UAS operations.
More than 175 companies will exhibit at Commercial UAV Expo, showcasing the newest UAS solutions including airframes, software, sensors, and services. More than 300 associations and media companies are signed on as supporters.
Commercial UAV Expo kicks off Tuesday, September 6, 2022, with pre-conferencing programming, Live Outdoor Flying Demonstrations and a Welcome Happy Hour to kick off the opening of the Exhibit Floor. The main conference program and exhibits run Wednesday, September 7 and Thursday, September 8. Additional features of the programming include Exhibitor Showcases, workshops, networking events, and more. Visit http://www.expouav.com for more information on attending or exhibiting.
Register before July 15, 2022 for early bird rates.
About Commercial UAV Expo
Commercial UAV Expo, presented by Commercial UAV News, is an international conference and expo exclusively focused on commercial UAS integration and operation covering industries including Construction; Drone Delivery; Energy & Utilities; Forestry & Agriculture; Infrastructure & Transportation; Mining & Aggregates; Public Safety & Emergency Services; Security; and Surveying & Mapping. It takes place September 6 – 8, 2022 at Caesars Forum, Las Vegas NV. For more information, visit http://www.expouav.com.
Commercial UAV Expo is produced by Diversified Communications' technology portfolio which also includes Commercial UAV News; Geo Week, Geo Week Newsletter, SPAR 3D Newsletter, AEC Next Newsletter.
For more information about exhibiting at Commercial UAV Expo, visit Exhibiting Information or contact Katherine Dow, Sales Manager, at kdow@divcom.com or +1.207-842-5497. For attending information, visit http://www.expouav.com or email info@expouav.com.
