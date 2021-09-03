ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The experienced team at ConfiDenT Dental of Alpharetta is led by dental implant specialist, Dr. Cesar Tapia. Dr. Tapia has been dedicated to a lifetime of continued learning and professional growth and has recently earned fellowship status from The International Congress of Oral Implantologists. Dr. Tapia received his dental degree at the University of Colorado – School of Dental Medicine and is a member of American Dental Association, Academy of General Dentistry, American Academy of Implant Dentistry, American Academy of Oral Systemic Health and the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry. The International Congress of Oral Implantologists is dedicated to communicating scientific knowledge and improving the clinical practice of dental implantology worldwide. The ICOI has public information programs, conducts numerous scientific symposia each year and supports research and education through its Implant Dentistry Research and Education Foundation (IDREF).
The awarding of fellowship status is an honor which is achieved through remarkable efforts in education, research and actual clinical experience. Fellow membership is a special step in validating expertise and proficiency in implant dentistry. To qualify for the fellow examination, applicants must be associate fellows in good standing, be fully knowledgeable of both the surgical and restorative phases of implant dentistry, meet the published educational and experiential requirements and possess specified professional and leadership credentials.
"It is such an honor to earn this designation with this distinguished organization," says Dr. Cesar Tapia
More about ConfiDenT Dental of Alpharetta:
At ConfiDenT Dental of Alpharetta, they welcome patients of all ages, and at one location, the entire family can take advantage of general, restorative and cosmetic dentistry and utilize advanced dental technology, such as CEREC Primescan and Primemill machine, which gives patients the convenience of having single visits, with same-day crowns, bridges, veneers and more. Located at 11550 Webb Bridge Way, Suite 1 in Alpharetta, GA, the team provides a full line of preventive dental treatments to laser gum disease therapy, Invisalign and dental implants. To learn more about the practice's cutting-edge dental services, please visit http://www.confident-alpharetta.com, or call the office at 770-772-0994.
