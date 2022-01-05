LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Confluent Health has announced its newest partnership with All Star Physical Therapy (All Star), a private and physical therapist-owned physical therapy group with a 28-clinic strong footprint across Southern California. The partnership sees Confluent Health and All-Star co-founding California Confluent, a new company with a mission to exclusively build out physical therapy private practice partnerships throughout the Golden state, further enabling private practices to flourish.
"Since All Star Physical Therapy was founded in 2008, our commitment to serving our communities with exceptional patient care alongside providing the best opportunities for our staff to learn, grow, and flourish has proven to be a successful recipe for growth year after year," said All Star co-owners, Bill Atkins, PT, OCS, CSCS, Paul DiMeglio OTR/L, HTC, Greg Smith PT, MOMT, OCS, and John Waite PT, DPT, OCS in a joint statement. "As private practice owners and as a team, All Star is excited to partner with Confluent Health to continue building an unstoppable, premiere physical therapy company in the Golden State."
This foundation partnership will allow All Star to maintain its existing brands while gaining access to Confluent Health's ecosystem of management services, education, and musculoskeletal health innovations. These services include efficient community outreach, digital innovations, value-based care pathway models, marketing and finance tools, best in brand physical therapy partnerships including the PTPN network, as well as continuing education programs and staff development opportunities such as Evidence In Motion, a nationally recognized residency, Fellowship, and certification education provider in physical and occupational therapy programs.
"There is no better model of exceptional leadership than what Bill, Paul, Greg, and John have built with All Star," says Confluent Health's President and CEO Larry Benz, PT, DPT, OCS, MBA, MAPP. "Choosing a pedestal partner for the formation of California Confluent was based on demonstrated growth and we are looking forward to bringing such an outstanding group of clinicians into the Confluent Family. The entire All Star team are going to add significant value as we grow together, expanding our private practice partnerships across the state."
Combining Confluent Health's experience in operations efficiency and shared management services with All Star's patient-centric dedication, culture, and mission will make for unlimited possibilities in the best quality patient care, state-wide growth and success as Confluent California.
For more information on All Star Physical Therapy, please visit: http://www.allstarphysicaltherapy.net. To learn more about Confluent Health, visit http://www.GoConfluent.com.
About Confluent Health:
Confluent Health is a family of physical and occupational therapy companies. We are transforming healthcare by strengthening private practices, developing highly effective clinicians, innovating new services and technology to improve the quality of care for patients, and lowering costs via more effective treatment, workplace wellness, and injury prevention. For more information, visit goconfluent.com or find us on Facebook at @confluentfamily.
