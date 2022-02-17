SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Confluent Health has announced its newest partnership with WorkSTEPS, an industry-leading and pioneer provider of functional employment testing, workplace safety, environmental and occupational health services company, headquartered in Austin, TX.
"Since 1986, WorkSTEPS has been helping employers reduce crippling workers compensation claims from coast-to-coast," says WorkSTEPS CEO and Founder Larry Feeler PT, CEAS, NRCME.
"Throughout the years we have evolved our specialties into a comprehensive provider of business, safety, and occupational health services, helping employers hire smart, improve health and safety, reduce risk and injury rates, and save money."
The merger will see Confluent Health's workplace safety and ergonomic powerhouse, Fit For Work, align with long-standing industry pioneer, WorkSTEPS, to form a comprehensive, industry-leading provider of workplace safety and ergonomic solutions.
WorkSTEPS will maintain its existing leadership and brand while gaining access to Confluent Health and Fit For Work's expanded shared management resources to deliver even stronger ergonomic and preventative results for over 1,500+ employers globally.
"Joining the Confluent Health family will further propel our industry client's growth while continuing our commitment to helping top-tier companies create their occupational health programs," said WorkSTEPS Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Ben Hoffman, MD, MPH.
As a leader in the workplace injury prevention, safety, and ergonomic space, Fit For Work has mastered the integration of its national presence in combination with local roots to provide the highest level of customer service while bringing an essential level of sophistication, corporate support, and resources to the table.
"Aligning forces with the WorkSTEPS team has been years in the making and is a natural fit to our extensive expertise and infrastructure in delivering injury prevention and Occupational Health and Safety at scale," says Fit For Work CEO, John Groves. "Together, we can be an employer's single source for all occupational health, prevention, and employment testing services. The future has endless innovation and growth possibilities."
For more information on Fit For Work, please visit http://www.wellworkforce.com. For more information on WorkSTEPS, please visit http://www.worksteps.com.
About Fit For Work:
Fit For Work is a privately held Occupational and Industrial Health practice developed around a model of prevention, ergonomics and early intervention. Founded in 1998, Fit For Work has continuously sought to provide large and small employers alike with a non-traditional service model. This model combines a progressive approach to injury prevention and treatment based on an underlying and proven principle that putting the right worker in the right place in as safe a manner as possible results in decreased costs, decreased injuries, increased profitability and increased productivity. For more information, please visit wellworkforce.com.
About Confluent Health:
Confluent Health is a family of physical and occupational therapy companies. We are transforming healthcare by strengthening private practices, developing highly effective clinicians, innovating new services and technology to improve the quality of care for patients, and lowering costs via more effective treatment, workplace wellness, and injury prevention. For more information, visit goconfluent.com or find us on Facebook at @confluentfamily.
About WorkSTEPS:
WorkSTEPS, the pioneer of post-offer pre-employment functional testing, was established by CEO and Founder Larry Feeler PT, CEAS, NRCME in 1986 to help industry employers reduce crippling workers compensation claims. WorkSTEPS has since grown to be the largest national provider of functional employment testing, testing for thousands of employers through a national network of trained, certified, and managed providers, helping corporations improve health and safety while containing costs. WorkSTEPS helps employers hire smart, improve health and safety, reduce injury rates, and save money. For more information, please visit http://www.worksteps.com.
