LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Confluent Health is proud to announce two new appointments to the Executive Leadership Team in response to the company's continued growth. Recent acquisitions have brought the Confluent footprint to 38 companies including a higher education provider, a private practice membership network, workplace safety and prevention companies, and more than 500 private practice physical therapy clinics across 27 states.
Key hires include new appointments in Revenue Cycle, Clinical Operations and Professional Development verticals.
Confluent Health veteran, Dr. Daphne Scott, PT, DScPT, MAPP, OCS, FAAOMPT, will transition from her current role as the Chief Culture Officer and Operations Officer of Thrive Team into Confluent's President of Outpatient Division, providing leadership, clinical expertise, and operations acumen to an expanding clinical workforce that serves more than 300,000 patients each year. Dr. Scott's devotion to professional development and culture building is unique in the industry.
Bridget Morehouse, PT, MBA, joins the Confluent Health family in the newly formed role of Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Most recently Bridget was the SVP of Contracts & Pricing at ATI Physical Therapy. In the new role, Morehouse will manage all financial aspects of Confluent Health and its companies, including accounting, financing, payor contracting, mergers and acquisitions, and other general corporate matters.
"We're elated to add the best in the profession to our executive team," said President and CEO Larry Benz, PT, DPT, OCS, MBA, MAPP. "Their extensive experience in the clinical, operations, and finance fields make them exceptional leaders and we look forward to seeing their contribution to our continued growth. They join the long-standing tradition of women in leadership at Confluent Health."
Dr. Scott earned her Master of Physical Therapy and Doctorate of Science in Physical Therapy from Andrews University. She is a published author in the fields of physical therapy, leadership, and mindfulness, most recently with her book Waking Up a Leader: The Five Relationships of Success. With over 20 years in active leadership, Dr. Scott thrives in her work at Confluent Health and is able to utilize her Master of Applied Positive Psychology, which she earned at the University of Pennsylvania, to support the culture of the organization.
A Marquette University alumna, Ms. Morehouse has extensive experience in the physical therapy sector, providing strategic leadership to managed care contracting, revenue cycle management, credentialing, information technology, finance, and business development. Known for collaborating with major payers such as Blue Cross Blue Shield, Aetna, United Health Care, Humana and Cigna, Ms. Morehouse has also instructed clinical staff in payment policy, compliance, coding and documentation. She most recently has been Head of Strategic Partnerships at Luna On-Demand Physical Therapy with a focus on technology innovations for physical therapy delivery.
"With Confluent's portfolio continuing to expand, promoting and recruiting top talent is a key priority for delivery of continued growth and extraordinary support for our partners," said John Thompson, Confluent Health's Chief Financial Officer.
Confluent Health's growth and dedication to employee success is a common thread in both Morehouse and Scott's decision to join the team.
###
About Confluent Health:
Confluent Health is a Louisville, Kentucky-based private holding company focused on creating a healthcare system that recognizes physical and occupational therapy providers as the Best First Choice for preventing and managing musculoskeletal and movement disorders. Confluent Health offers the following management services: evidence-based practice, patient loyalty, regulatory assurance, marketing and branding, clinic operations, hiring and retention, strategy, accounting and finance, and customer service to Advanced and Preferred Physical Therapy, Baton Rouge Physical Therapy-Lake, BreakThrough Physical Therapy, Capitol Physical Therapy, Colorado in Motion, Confluent Physical Therapy, El Paso Physical Therapy Specialists, the Evidence In Motion family of companies, Fit For Work, HPRC, Lake Center for Rehab, Mountain River Physical Therapy, OSPT, Pappas | OPT Physical Therapy, Physical Therapy Central, ProActive Physical Therapy Specialists, ProRehab Physical Therapy, PTPN, Redbud Physical Therapy, Rehab Therapy Works, RET Physical Therapy Group, Shea Physical Therapy, SporTherapy, TOSPT, Texas Physical Therapy Specialists, Western Berks Physical Therapy and Wellness Group and Xcel Sports Medicine. Together, these companies share a common ownership team and are committed to developing a learning, purpose, and coaching culture.
Media Contact
Kirsten Gutierrez, 919 Marketing, 9192137779, Kgutierrez@919marketing.com
SOURCE Confluent Health