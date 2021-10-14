MIAMI, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned art installation and emerging designer retail experience Congruent Space (www.congruentspace.com) has opened a temporary shop in the Miami Design District at 151 NE 41st Street, Suite 127. The grand opening celebration is on Friday, October 15th from 6pm-11pm featuring complimentary Monaco Cocktails, a curated playlist shopping experience from 6pm-8pm followed by a live DJ set from 8pm-11pm.
"Congruent Space's experiential art installation and emerging designer retail showcase further exemplifies the Miami Design District's commitment to cultivating a unique community in Miami where creativity flourishes," said Anna Williams, Vice President of Marketing at Dacra.
In Mid-October, Congruent Space Miami showcases an exhibition by Hoop Dream Studios, a Los Angeles based studio that creates unique custom basketball hoops. Past clients include: Kendrick Nunn of the Miami Heat, Professional Soccer Team A.S. Roma, as well as musical artists Young Thug, Fabulous, and The Game.
"By the people 4 the people. Congruent Space is beyond words. We make worlds. We are the last vanguard amplifying artists' voices in a world where social media and commercialism can overwhelm and drown out their messages. Literally built by hand, but across the street it's million-dollar brands with massive teams and it's like 4 of us in here smiling doing the same thing! Brick-by-brick beam-by-beam. Crazy fitting that we're kicking our 5th year with this temporary space, because as much as the Miami Design District is titanic brands, there's electricity in the air. It's got a vibe that everything is one thing, whether streetwear, high fashion, art or just people themselves - everything is Congruent," says Preme, the multi-disciplinary artist who serves as Co-Founder and Creative Director of Congruent Space.
In addition to Congruent Space's diverse range of designers, the Miami outpost features the new Autumn/Winter "Future Proof" Collection from Walter Van Beirendonck, as well as the new Autumn/Winter Collections from Heliot Emil and Carne Bollente.
Speaking on the designers that will be showcased at Congruent Space, Head Buyer Prosper Bambo said: "Our brands are very eclectic and we offer a large variety of different designers, ranging from internationally known names to homegrown designers. Miami is a great place for us to stretch our legs, especially for our 5th Anniversary! The amount of love we've been shown has been incredible. I can't wait to showcase our retail experience in Miami!"
About Congruent Space:
Congruent Space is a point where all areas of culture intersect. Fashion, music, art, technology, and even sports are CONGRUENT. Congruent provides a platform and amplifies the voices of the young creative community. Founded in Chicago, Congruent Space aims to bridge the gap between designers and consumers, creating a dialogue that outlasts the initial experience and traditional entry points to art, fashion and design.
Congruent Space Miami is located in the Miami Design District: 151 NE 41st Street, Suite 127, Miami, FL 33137. Hours: Monday - Saturday: 11am-8pm. Sunday: 11am-6pm.
Congruent Space Miami runs now through November 15th, 2021.
Additional information: congruentspace.com, info@congruentspace.com , 773-240-5954, Instagram: instagram.com/congruentspace
Media Contact:
Franky Dono
773-240-5954
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/congruent-space-celebrates-5th-anniversary-with-temporary-space-in-miami-design-district-301399922.html
SOURCE Congruent Space